NOLA.com
McMain, St. Augustine collect wins at MLK Classic
The McMain Mustangs are trying their best to make up for lost time. Now removed from completing a 45-day LHSAA suspension for an altercation in a jamboree exhibition, the Mustangs have hit the ground running playing their fifth game in a week to reach 6-1 overall, with the latest conquest being a 47-42 nondistrict victory against Karr on Monday night at the Karr gym in the sixth and final game of the sixth annual MLK Classic.
NOLA.com
Talking Business: Stirling's incoming CEO Townsend Underhill wants the north shore to embrace growth
In his 16 years with Covington-based real estate firm Stirling, Townsend Underhill has helped grow the firm — known as Stirling Properties until late last year — from brokering deals and developing commercial properties into asset management and project financing for clients. Today, Stirling is one of the...
NOLA.com
Mary Bird Perkins to host free cancer screenings
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, through its Prevention on the Go program, will host free breast, colorectal and skin cancer screenings on Jan. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside of Best Buy in Fremaux Center, located at 200 Town Center Parkway, in Slidell. Residents from across St. Tammany Parish and surrounding communities are invited to take advantage of this free cancer screening opportunity.
NOLA.com
Abandoned crab traps can put Louisiana waters in a pinch. Upcoming ‘rodeo’ may help.
The wiry cubes used to haul in plump blue crabs headed for boiling pots across south Louisiana are an example of old-school efficiency – except when they’re abandoned. The large number of abandoned or derelict crab traps pose problems for boaters and lure in crustaceans or other marine life who can’t claw their way back to freedom. To peel away at the problem, the state is organizing a “rodeo” on Feb. 4 where volunteers will lasso abandoned traps to help clear the waterways, to be held in the Terrebonne Basin, based at the Isle de Jean Charles Marina.
NOLA.com
School system has proposed instructional materials on public display
The St. Tammany Parish Public School System is considering Algebra I, geometry, and upper level math instructional materials for adoption and use in the school system, and the public is invited to view the proposed materials through Jan. 20. The school system also is considering science instructional materials for grades...
NOLA.com
How Bob Dean raided nursing home bank accounts while residents suffered after Hurricane Ida
For Bob Dean, 2021 was the year to cash in. He’d fueled a lavish lifestyle for years through some of the most poorly rated nursing homes in Louisiana, and now Dean was in line to seal a $70 million sale of his remaining seven homes. But the sale –...
NOLA.com
How Shell is using sustainability and diversity to help build a better Louisiana future
“Powering Progress” isn’t just some catchy new marketing slogan. It represents the literal transformation of Shell’s global business model and the pursuit of a more holistic approach to caring and providing for the people of Louisiana and the communities in which our plants reside. It’s about honoring...
NOLA.com
As insurers flee Louisiana or fold, Legislature could hold special session to launch incentives
The Legislature will likely hold a special session next month to address Louisiana's property insurance crisis, Senate President Page Cortez said Saturday. State leaders are grappling with how to get property insurers into the state and reverse a trend of firms fleeing or going out of business after multiple hurricanes struck in recent years.
NOLA.com
New federal office will help tackle Louisiana's massive 'orphan' oil well problem
The federal government is establishing an office dedicated to cleaning up abandoned oil and gas sites, a move that Louisiana officials say will likely speed the process of tackling the state’s growing ‘orphan’ well problem. The U.S. Interior Department announced last week that the new Orphan Wells...
NOLA.com
Causeway commuters will soon need a new toll tag - sleeker decal to replace old plastic tag
The hard, plastic-cased toll tags that gave away Lake Pontchartrain Causeway commuters for decades will soon be a thing of the past. The large, square decals, too. Beginning Jan. 27, motorists using a toll tag will be required to have a sleeker decal in order to cross the 24-mile span without having to stop and pay at the toll plaza.
