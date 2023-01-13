ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

NOLA.com

McMain, St. Augustine collect wins at MLK Classic

The McMain Mustangs are trying their best to make up for lost time. Now removed from completing a 45-day LHSAA suspension for an altercation in a jamboree exhibition, the Mustangs have hit the ground running playing their fifth game in a week to reach 6-1 overall, with the latest conquest being a 47-42 nondistrict victory against Karr on Monday night at the Karr gym in the sixth and final game of the sixth annual MLK Classic.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
NOLA.com

Mary Bird Perkins to host free cancer screenings

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, through its Prevention on the Go program, will host free breast, colorectal and skin cancer screenings on Jan. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside of Best Buy in Fremaux Center, located at 200 Town Center Parkway, in Slidell. Residents from across St. Tammany Parish and surrounding communities are invited to take advantage of this free cancer screening opportunity.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Abandoned crab traps can put Louisiana waters in a pinch. Upcoming ‘rodeo’ may help.

The wiry cubes used to haul in plump blue crabs headed for boiling pots across south Louisiana are an example of old-school efficiency – except when they’re abandoned. The large number of abandoned or derelict crab traps pose problems for boaters and lure in crustaceans or other marine life who can’t claw their way back to freedom. To peel away at the problem, the state is organizing a “rodeo” on Feb. 4 where volunteers will lasso abandoned traps to help clear the waterways, to be held in the Terrebonne Basin, based at the Isle de Jean Charles Marina.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Causeway commuters will soon need a new toll tag - sleeker decal to replace old plastic tag

The hard, plastic-cased toll tags that gave away Lake Pontchartrain Causeway commuters for decades will soon be a thing of the past. The large, square decals, too. Beginning Jan. 27, motorists using a toll tag will be required to have a sleeker decal in order to cross the 24-mile span without having to stop and pay at the toll plaza.

