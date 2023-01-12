Read full article on original website
Related
cityandstatepa.com
Executive Decisions: A Q&A with Josh Shapiro
Josh Shapiro ran for governor as a consensus-builder, a message that carried him to a 15-point victory in last year’s gubernatorial election. He has political momentum behind him and a clear mandate from voters. But two months after being chosen as the state’s 48th chief executive, Shapiro will take office at a time when the political dynamic in Harrisburg couldn’t be more unpredictable.
cityandstatepa.com
The 2023 Pennsylvania Government Relations Power 100
Welcome to the first annual City & State PA roundup of the most influential individuals helping their companies, organizations and associations communicate their legislative priorities to elected officials at all levels. The professionals highlighted below come from a broad spectrum of backgrounds and represent nonprofits, corporations – and even other...
Comments / 0