fortworthreport.org
Cowboys of Color Rodeo returns to Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo on MLK Day
A soldout Dickies Arena erupted on Jan. 16 as the Cowboys of Color Rodeo made its way back to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo lineup on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The event saw appearances from musician Armond Vance and featured calf wrestling, steer wrestling, mutton busting, tie-down roping and more.
fortworthreport.org
New app connects parents to free resources, events for children in Fort Worth
Parent LaShun Cabness often wonders if her children are reaching their milestones. She has three children — a 3-year-old and 3-month-old twins — so knowing where they should be in their development is important. Cabness turned to Parent Pass, an app that she helped develop through her job as a family and community partnership manager in Fort Worth ISD.
fortworthreport.org
‘It was something very emotional’: All-Western Stock Show Parade takes over downtown
Thirty-year-old Gustavo Gonzalez was overcome with emotion as he played the tambora drum while spectators cheered for his band, Banda La Tremenda NG, on Jan. 14 at the All-Western Stock Show Parade in downtown Fort Worth. Gonzalez began playing the tambora drum with the band of 17 musicians about 10...
fortworthreport.org
Applications open for utility, rent assistance in Fort Worth. Here’s how you can save money on energy, water
Fort Worth and Tarrant County residents can get help paying for utilities, repairs and weatherization this year. Applications for assistance open Jan. 17. Utility assistance is available throughout the year. The applications are reviewed on a first come, first serve basis so it is important to apply early, said Sonia Singleton, assistant director of Fort Worth’s Community Services Division.
fortworthreport.org
Where I Live: Keller senior finds it hard to move away from The Bluffs
When my husband Ronald and I moved to The Bluffs, a neighborhood in Keller, back in 2008, we were some of the first on the block. We moved into ZIP code 76244, and it didn’t seem like many families shared it with us then. Keller was just starting to...
fortworthreport.org
Made in Tarrant: Potter’s unexpected college ceramics class leads to business start
Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional Q&A series on small businesses started in Tarrant County. Submit your business here. Who? Garret Pendergrass is the founder of Garret Pendergrass Pottery. When? Garret Pendergrass Pottery started in 2013. Keith Thomson of Firehouse Pottery allowed him to rent space in...
fortworthreport.org
Some experts, community residents call for stronger Fort Worth school board conflict-of-interest policy
Editor’s note: This is part one of a series exploring conflict of interest in Fort Worth ISD. Twelve years have passed since a Fort Worth ISD trustee last filed a conflict-of-interest disclosure. And that disclosure said little besides the name of the trustee: board president Tobi Jackson. A conflict...
