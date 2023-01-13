ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New app connects parents to free resources, events for children in Fort Worth

Parent LaShun Cabness often wonders if her children are reaching their milestones. She has three children — a 3-year-old and 3-month-old twins — so knowing where they should be in their development is important. Cabness turned to Parent Pass, an app that she helped develop through her job as a family and community partnership manager in Fort Worth ISD.
Applications open for utility, rent assistance in Fort Worth. Here’s how you can save money on energy, water

Fort Worth and Tarrant County residents can get help paying for utilities, repairs and weatherization this year. Applications for assistance open Jan. 17. Utility assistance is available throughout the year. The applications are reviewed on a first come, first serve basis so it is important to apply early, said Sonia Singleton, assistant director of Fort Worth’s Community Services Division.
