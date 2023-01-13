ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Analyzing the political fallout from the Biden documents controversy

Former communications director and strategist for the National Republican Congressional Committee Matt Gorman and CBS News contributor and Democratic strategist Joel Payne join CBS News to discuss the potential political consequences of the Biden documents controversy, and whether it could affect the 2024 presidential election.
Impact of Biden document revelations

President Biden's lawyers discovered additional documents marked as classified at his home in Delaware, among other records that have been uncovered. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss how the revelations could impact the president and the administration's agenda going forward.
DELAWARE STATE
HollywoodLife

Brittney Griner First Public Appearance Since Release From Russian Jail In MLK March: Photo

Brittney Griner made her first public appearance after returning home to the United States after she was in prison in a Russian penal colony on Monday, January 16. The basketball player, 32, walked in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march along with her wife Cherelle for the event. Besides taking part in the march, Brittney also posed for photos with fans, according to NBC affiliate KPNX.
"School of Luthiery" stringing lives back together in Kentucky town hard-hit by opioid epidemic

Nestled in eastern Kentucky is the town of Hindman, one of the cities in America most hard-hit by the opioid epidemic. But there’s a new program that’s rebuilding the city’s reputation through music. CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassman visited the Appalachian School of Luthiery to learn about the community that’s changing for the better with the help of some string instruments.
HINDMAN, KY
New York City mayor visits southern border and asks for aid for cities taking in migrants

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is asking the federal government for additional funds and support to cities receiving tens of thousands of migrants from the southern border. Over the weekend, Adams visited El Paso, Texas, where he made his most forceful call yet for more federal support. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez discussed with Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
White House doesn't keep visitor logs of Biden, Trump personal homes

The White House doesn't keep visitor logs for President Biden's personal residences, the White House counsel's office confirmed Monday. That clarification came as some House Republicans have begun calling for visitor logs of Mr. Biden's Wilmington, Del., home after multiple documents marked classified were discovered at the his Wilmington residence. The White House counsel's office noted it isn't standard practice for the White House to keep visitor logs of presidents' personal homes.
WILMINGTON, DE
