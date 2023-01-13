Read full article on original website
Analyzing the political fallout from the Biden documents controversy
Former communications director and strategist for the National Republican Congressional Committee Matt Gorman and CBS News contributor and Democratic strategist Joel Payne join CBS News to discuss the potential political consequences of the Biden documents controversy, and whether it could affect the 2024 presidential election.
CBS Evening News, January 16, 2023
No visitor logs for Biden's private home, White House says; Alcoholic liver diseases in young people surge.
How does discovery of Biden documents marked classified affect president's agenda?
Five additional pages marked classified were discovered at President Biden's home in Delaware, the White House said Saturday. The documents were discovered Thursday. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes discussed the fallout from last week's revelations with Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green.
Impact of Biden document revelations
President Biden's lawyers discovered additional documents marked as classified at his home in Delaware, among other records that have been uncovered. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss how the revelations could impact the president and the administration's agenda going forward.
Legal and political questions surrounding the Biden classified documents probe
Republicans in Congress are demanding answers about the classified documents found at President Biden's former office and his home in Wilmington, Delaware. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz joins John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss the probe.
Brittney Griner First Public Appearance Since Release From Russian Jail In MLK March: Photo
Brittney Griner made her first public appearance after returning home to the United States after she was in prison in a Russian penal colony on Monday, January 16. The basketball player, 32, walked in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march along with her wife Cherelle for the event. Besides taking part in the march, Brittney also posed for photos with fans, according to NBC affiliate KPNX.
How classified docs are handled and what risk they pose to national security
After classified documents were found in the homes of President Biden and former President Trump, CBS News national correspondent Adriana Diaz looks at how classified documents are handled and what risk they pose to national security if they end up in the wrong hands.
House Speaker McCarthy renews calls for spending cuts as federal debt limit looms
As the U.S. nears its debt limit, House Republicans are calling for negotiations and federal spending caps. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined "Red and Blue" to discuss lawmakers' economic options, as well as the latest on the investigations into New York Rep. George Santos.
Transcript: Rep. Daniel Goldman on "Face the Nation," Jan. 15, 2023
REP. DAN GOLDMAN (D-NY): Good morning, Margaret. MARGARET BRENNAN: So, let's start with the appointment of the Special Counsel. I know you were asked last week, and you said you did not think one was necessary. Given what we now know, and the developments, do you still think it was a mistake to appoint Hur as a special counsel?
Goldman says Biden administration is "doing things by the book" on classified documents
Washington — Democratic Rep. Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor, said Sunday that the Biden administration is doing things "by the book" regarding the discovery of documents with classification markings at President Biden's former office at a Washington, D.C., think tank and in the garage of his house in Wilmington, Delaware.
Mayor Adams gets first-hand look at migrant crisis in Texas
Adams called on the federal government to step up and help cities dealing with an influx of migrants, like New York, El Paso, and Chicago. CBS2's Tim McNicholas reports.
5 additional pages of classified material found at Biden's Wilmington residence
(CNN) -- President Joe Biden's aides found five additional pages of classified material at his personal residence in Wilmington, Delaware, earlier this week, the White House announced on Saturday. CNN previously reported that 10 classified documents from Biden's time as vice president were found at his former private office at...
Raskin gives update on cancer treatment: 'I'm losing about 40 or 50 hairs a day'
(CNN) -- Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland said Sunday he's "very optimistic" about his cancer treatment and has "gotten lots of support" from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers. "I am hanging tough, my energy is good," Raskin, who announced last month that he had been diagnosed with diffuse large...
"School of Luthiery" stringing lives back together in Kentucky town hard-hit by opioid epidemic
Nestled in eastern Kentucky is the town of Hindman, one of the cities in America most hard-hit by the opioid epidemic. But there’s a new program that’s rebuilding the city’s reputation through music. CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassman visited the Appalachian School of Luthiery to learn about the community that’s changing for the better with the help of some string instruments.
Eye on America: Re-examining juvenile sentencing, Powell's Books and more
In Maryland, we meet a top prosecutor who's working to give some people sentenced as juveniles a second chance. Then in Oregon, we tour the world's largest independent bookstore, Powell's Books, to see how it's still thriving in an online world. Watch these stories and more on "Eye on America" with host Michelle Miller.
New York City mayor visits southern border and asks for aid for cities taking in migrants
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is asking the federal government for additional funds and support to cities receiving tens of thousands of migrants from the southern border. Over the weekend, Adams visited El Paso, Texas, where he made his most forceful call yet for more federal support. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez discussed with Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green.
White House doesn't keep visitor logs of Biden, Trump personal homes
The White House doesn't keep visitor logs for President Biden's personal residences, the White House counsel's office confirmed Monday. That clarification came as some House Republicans have begun calling for visitor logs of Mr. Biden's Wilmington, Del., home after multiple documents marked classified were discovered at the his Wilmington residence. The White House counsel's office noted it isn't standard practice for the White House to keep visitor logs of presidents' personal homes.
Outrage after Missouri lawmakers implement a stricter dress code for women in the state House: "Absolutely disgusting"
Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday adopted a new dress code for women in the state House, requiring them to cover their shoulders. The stricter dress code was part of a larger new rules package, and passed with a vote of 105-51. The dress code immediately drew criticism from local Missouri politicians,...
People hid in bathtubs, shipping container as deadly storm tore through Alabama and Georgia
An Alabama engine mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado from a violent storm decimated his shop and killed two of his neighbors along its destructive path across Alabama and Georgia. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors of Thursday's storm are emerging as residents...
