Illinois State

Illinois Sheriffs’ Association president says assault weapons ban is ‘unconstitutional’

By Brian Althimer
 4 days ago

Sheriff Andrew Hires, President of the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, joins Lisa Dent to explain why the Protect Illinois Communities Act, which bans the sale and distribution of assault weapons, is unconstitutional, and why sheriffs in some counties will not enforce it.

Rep. Bob Morgan on county sheriffs refusal to enforce ban on assault weapons Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:


if this stands it's the begining of the end for America as our for father's wanted, the right to bare arms not just for food n home protection, but also protection from an oppressive government, or like now a days, a government just profiting for them and their buddies, not protecting our from all enemies , foreign and DOMESTIC

