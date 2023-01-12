Illinois Sheriffs’ Association president says assault weapons ban is ‘unconstitutional’

(The Center Square) – A bill headed to the governor's desk that gives paid leave to all Illinois workers is being criticized for hurting small businesses around the state. The “Paid Leave for All Workers Act” guarantees up to 40 hours of paid leave per year for all employees. Under terms of the legislation, full- and part-time workers can earn up to one week’s worth of paid time off per year.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO