Ithaca, NY

wxhc.com

Person Flees Police After Crashing Car Into Police Car

On Thursday, January 12th, a Tompkins County Sheriff’s deputy was responding to an emergency call in a marked patrol car with lights and sirens when they were then struck by another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that hit the deputies car abandoned their car and fled the scene...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County man chokes and leaves victim behind on a road

A Cortland County man was arrested last week after he allegedly choked and “engaged in a physical altercation” with a victim, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Allen Osborn, 23 of Freetown, allegedly stole a cell phone out of the victim’s...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse woman attempted to steal Police Officer’s gun in transport to hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse woman has been charged with attempted escape, possession of a firearm and robbery after she allegedly tried to steal a police officer’s gun while being transported to Upstate University Hospital. 37-year-old Victoria Searle of Syracuse was being transported from the Onondaga County Justice Center for a medical issue on […]
SYRACUSE, NY
literock973.com

Ithaca house fire ruled accidental

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities have determined the cause of an Ithaca house fire. Lieutenant Jim Wheal at the Ithaca Fire Department tells WHCU the blaze on South Aurora Street was accidental and caused by electrical wiring. It happened on Saturday morning. Two firefighters are recovering from minor injuries.
ITHACA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

On Jan. 6, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested 24 year-old Marice A. Bell, of Apalachin, N.Y., for the class D felony of Assault in the second degree and the class A misdemeanor of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following the investigation of a child abuse complaint. Bell is accused of intentionally causing physical injury to a person who is less than seven years old. Bell was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Michele Bogart and released on his own recognizance. Bell is scheduled to appear in the Owego Town Court in front of Justice Pat Hogan at a later date.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Car crash in Syracuse last night sent one to the hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A motor vehicle crash that happened last night on Sunday, January 15 on James Street and Townsend Street sent one person to Crouse Hospital with neck pain. Syracuse Police Officers responded to a call around 10:25 p.m. for a collision between two cars, a 2017 Hyundai and 2023 Kia. Upon arrival […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Icy roads causing car accidents on Thruway, other Central NY roads, 911 callers report

Freezing rain across Central New York is causing numerous minor car accidents this morning, with several reported on the New York State Thruway, according to 911 dispatches. The Onondaga County 911 Center has reported nearly three dozen car accidents on roads, mostly minor, as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Several were reported as rollovers or vehicles in a ditch. Dispatches include several accidents on the Thruway in the Liverpool area.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
literock973.com

Cayuga Heights pursues sidewalk project

CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County village aims to become more walkable. Cayuga Heights looks to construct a continuous sidewalk along Kline Road and Wyckoff Road. Officials say the project would provide a safe walking route to and from school, and reduce traffic. A public information meeting will happen at 7 PM on Wednesday at the Village Office.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Double shooting reported on Oakland Ave. in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A double shooting was reported on Monday evening, around 7:45 p.m. on January 16 according to 911 dispatchers. The shooting took place on Oakland Ave. in the area of East Raynor Ave. and Martin Luther King, East. Chief Cecile and Mayor Walsh are on the scene along with a NewsChannel 9 […]
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

Second arrest made in Sunset Ave. murder case

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As of January 12, there has been an update to the homicide of Tyus Ogletree, with a second arrest being made. A 17-year-old male has been arrested and sent to Hillbrook Detention Center for:. One count of Murder in the Second Degree. One count of...
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Gas restored to hundreds in Steuben County after outage

UPDATE: The Steuben County Office of Emergency Management has issued a statement regarding a natural gas service outage Monday night that affected hundreds of residents. The release is as follows: Natural gas service has been restored to more than 444 services in the Town of Wayne,Tyrone (Schuyler County) and Barrington (Yates County) with the remaining […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Early morning house fire in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 7:46 a.m. on January 14, Tompkins County 911 received a report of “smoke billowing from a large house in the 700 block of South Aurora St. in the City of Ithaca,” said Ithaca Fire Department. According to the first units to arrive,...
ITHACA, NY
literock973.com

Harford to spend $40K on playground

HARFORD, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland County town is getting a better playground. Officials in Harford recently approved plans to purchase playground equipment for the Town Park. More than $40,000 from the American Rescue Plan will be used. Elsewhere in the region, the Village of Owego is spending about...
HARFORD, NY

