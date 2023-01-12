Read full article on original website
wxhc.com
Person Flees Police After Crashing Car Into Police Car
On Thursday, January 12th, a Tompkins County Sheriff’s deputy was responding to an emergency call in a marked patrol car with lights and sirens when they were then struck by another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that hit the deputies car abandoned their car and fled the scene...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County man chokes and leaves victim behind on a road
A Cortland County man was arrested last week after he allegedly choked and “engaged in a physical altercation” with a victim, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Allen Osborn, 23 of Freetown, allegedly stole a cell phone out of the victim’s...
Helicopter used to help find man out in the cold in woods in town of Onondaga
Onondaga, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter helped find a man experiencing a mental health crisis after he went missing in woods Sunday night in the town of Onondaga, authorities say. State police responded to a call on Wright Road around 8:30 p.m. after a person...
11-year-old, Brexialee Torres-Ortiz dead, 19-year-old wounded in double shooting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An 11-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting according to Syracuse Police Chief Cecile on Monday evening, January 16. Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was walking home with a gallon of milk for her family from a nearby corner store when she was shot in the midsection Chief Cecile says. Torres-Ortiz was taken […]
Endicott man charged for fighting girlfriend’s kid
On January 10th at approximately 6:56 p.m. the Broome County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic dispute at the Knights Inn in the Town of Union.
Syracuse woman attempted to steal Police Officer’s gun in transport to hospital
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse woman has been charged with attempted escape, possession of a firearm and robbery after she allegedly tried to steal a police officer’s gun while being transported to Upstate University Hospital. 37-year-old Victoria Searle of Syracuse was being transported from the Onondaga County Justice Center for a medical issue on […]
literock973.com
Ithaca house fire ruled accidental
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities have determined the cause of an Ithaca house fire. Lieutenant Jim Wheal at the Ithaca Fire Department tells WHCU the blaze on South Aurora Street was accidental and caused by electrical wiring. It happened on Saturday morning. Two firefighters are recovering from minor injuries.
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Sheriff’s Report
On Jan. 6, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested 24 year-old Marice A. Bell, of Apalachin, N.Y., for the class D felony of Assault in the second degree and the class A misdemeanor of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following the investigation of a child abuse complaint. Bell is accused of intentionally causing physical injury to a person who is less than seven years old. Bell was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Michele Bogart and released on his own recognizance. Bell is scheduled to appear in the Owego Town Court in front of Justice Pat Hogan at a later date.
Freetown man charged with strangulation
On January 10th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to Hoxie George Road in the Town of Cortlandville for a report of an assault.
Car crash in Syracuse last night sent one to the hospital
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A motor vehicle crash that happened last night on Sunday, January 15 on James Street and Townsend Street sent one person to Crouse Hospital with neck pain. Syracuse Police Officers responded to a call around 10:25 p.m. for a collision between two cars, a 2017 Hyundai and 2023 Kia. Upon arrival […]
Binghamton S.W.A.T. drug bust
On Friday, January 13th, Binghamton Metro SWAT Assisted the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force at 6 Double Day Street, Apartment 2.
Icy roads causing car accidents on Thruway, other Central NY roads, 911 callers report
Freezing rain across Central New York is causing numerous minor car accidents this morning, with several reported on the New York State Thruway, according to 911 dispatches. The Onondaga County 911 Center has reported nearly three dozen car accidents on roads, mostly minor, as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Several were reported as rollovers or vehicles in a ditch. Dispatches include several accidents on the Thruway in the Liverpool area.
newyorkupstate.com
This Central NY county is among the top 10 for most car crash deaths in state
Oswego County, north of Syracuse, is among the 10 New York counties with the most car crash deaths in the state, according to a recent list from Stacker. The county ranked No. 7 on the statewide list with 15.3 crash deaths per 100,000 people. Stacker used data from the Fatality...
literock973.com
Cayuga Heights pursues sidewalk project
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County village aims to become more walkable. Cayuga Heights looks to construct a continuous sidewalk along Kline Road and Wyckoff Road. Officials say the project would provide a safe walking route to and from school, and reduce traffic. A public information meeting will happen at 7 PM on Wednesday at the Village Office.
Double shooting reported on Oakland Ave. in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A double shooting was reported on Monday evening, around 7:45 p.m. on January 16 according to 911 dispatchers. The shooting took place on Oakland Ave. in the area of East Raynor Ave. and Martin Luther King, East. Chief Cecile and Mayor Walsh are on the scene along with a NewsChannel 9 […]
informnny.com
Second arrest made in Sunset Ave. murder case
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As of January 12, there has been an update to the homicide of Tyus Ogletree, with a second arrest being made. A 17-year-old male has been arrested and sent to Hillbrook Detention Center for:. One count of Murder in the Second Degree. One count of...
Gas restored to hundreds in Steuben County after outage
UPDATE: The Steuben County Office of Emergency Management has issued a statement regarding a natural gas service outage Monday night that affected hundreds of residents. The release is as follows: Natural gas service has been restored to more than 444 services in the Town of Wayne,Tyrone (Schuyler County) and Barrington (Yates County) with the remaining […]
localsyr.com
Early morning house fire in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 7:46 a.m. on January 14, Tompkins County 911 received a report of “smoke billowing from a large house in the 700 block of South Aurora St. in the City of Ithaca,” said Ithaca Fire Department. According to the first units to arrive,...
600 without gas in Steuben County; warming stations open
JAN. 17 UPDATE: Steuben County Emergency Services Director Tim Marshall said that by noon on January 17, crews had restored service to most customers. The rest are expected to get gas again by the end of the day. Marshall said the gas outage was caused by a supply issue, but he wasn’t able to confirm […]
literock973.com
Harford to spend $40K on playground
HARFORD, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland County town is getting a better playground. Officials in Harford recently approved plans to purchase playground equipment for the Town Park. More than $40,000 from the American Rescue Plan will be used. Elsewhere in the region, the Village of Owego is spending about...
