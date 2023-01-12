Read full article on original website
Garnet Health to Close, Citing Financial Difficulties
Garnet Health, a Chittenden County ambulance service that has played a major role in Vermont's COVID-19 testing and vaccination effort, will close at the end of the month, citing financial difficulties. The company's closure coincides with the Vermont Department of Health's decision to shutter its walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics by...
Progressive Contest for South District Council Seat Ends in Tie
It will be a few days yet before Burlington Progressives have a slate of city council candidates for the March ballot, as one of the contests ended in a tie. FaRied Munarsyah and Will Anderson each earned five votes to represent the South District, party officials announced on Thursday evening. The party's steering committee will meet this weekend to determine how to crown a winner.
Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C1043-1B 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111
On November 18, 2022, University of Vermont & State Agricultural College, 31 Spear Street Marsh Hall, Suite 10, Burlington, VT 05405 filed application number 4C1043-1B for a project generally described as the suspension of a 200 space off-campus parking lot as required in item 4(b) of UVM's Local Parking Management Plan (Exhibit #018 of LUP #4C1043-1). The parking lot is located at 351 Pine Street in Burlington and is associated with UVM's Health Science Research Facility located at 149 Beaumont Avenue in Burlington, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on December 16, 2022.
Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0978-14B 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111
On December 16, 2022, Leandro Vazquez, PO Box 86, Charlotte, VT 05445 filed application number 4C0978-14B for a project generally described as Driveway construction (800' long X 15' wide) from the town road (Highland Drive) to the building envelope on lot 15. To build and put driveway on the original 250 permit in compliance with Richmond town regulations. Town regs for driveways not to exceed 12% grade. The project is located at 65 Highland Drive in Richmond, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0978-14B).
Obituary: Della May Deane, 1944-2023
Della, age 78, passed away unexpectedly following a recent stroke. The daughter of Helena and Eugene Deane, she was born in New York City. The family resided in Fairfax, Vt., for many years. Della was a dedicated RN and obtained two master's degrees. She practiced nursing in New York, South...
In South Burlington, a Collaboratively Built House Marries Accessibility With Style
On a snowy winter evening, a large pot of water boiled away on a Bertazzoni range — the Steinway of stoves — in Edie Perkins' kitchen. A saucier pan heated on another burner, prepped with ingredients for a classic linguine con vongole. The extra-low soapstone countertops gleamed; appliances were carefully spaced and also lowered.
Heat Wave: Vermonters Find Warmth and Wellness in Home Saunas
Saunas were a Friday night tradition in Karen Larsen's Scandinavian community in northern Ontario. Heating in a fragrant wooden room, then plunging into the cold lake just outside, was a way to soothe the stresses of a busy week and connect with family members who shared the ritual. Decades later,...
Notice of First and Second Public Hearings on Proposed Charter Amendments for Burlington, VT — March 7, 2023 Annual City Meeting
Pursuant to the requirements of 17 V.S.A. Sec. 2645, the first public hearing concerning proposed amendments to the Burlington City Charter by both the City Council and by voter petition will be held Tuesday, January 17th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at Contois Auditorium, City Hall, Burlington, Vermont and will also be streamed via Zoom.
An 18th-Century Barn in Richmond Is a Hidden Gem for Oriental Rug Enthusiasts
When Amanda Gustin of Barre inherited three antique Oriental rugs, she knew that the family heirlooms required special care. As director of collections and access at the Vermont Historical Society, Gustin knows a lot about local history and artifacts, "but these rugs are completely outside my area of expertise," she said.
Burlington Council Changes Parking Rules for New Buildings
The Burlington City Council approved new parking regulations on Monday that are meant to curb carbon emissions and grow the city's housing stock. Instead of requiring developers to create a minimum amount of off-street parking, the ordinance now defines a maximum number of spaces that can be built, depending on the type of project. The measure passed on a 10-1 vote, with Councilor Joan Shannon (D-South District) voting no.
Advertisement for Bids: Town of Colchester HVAC Preventative Maintenance Agreement – Colchester Town Buildings
The Town of Colchester is requesting proposals for a HVAC Preventative Maintenance Agreement for twelve (12) Colchester Town Buildings. The scope of work includes providing all labor, materials, tools, equipment, supplies and supervision necessary to complete the specified HVAC preventative maintenance services as described in the contract for the twelve (12) Town buildings. The agreement will be for a period of three (3) years, with an annual adjustment in compensation to the contractor based on a percentage provided by the bidder in the Bid Schedule.
Warning Policy Adoption Champlain Valley School District
The Board of School Directors gives public notice of its intent to adopt local district policies dealing with the following at its meeting scheduled on February 13, 2023:. F37 - Policy on Section 504 and ADA Grievance Protocol for Students and Staff (NEW) D8 - Resignations (REPEAL) Copies of the...
Town of Essex: Notice of Public Hearings: Proposed Fiscal Year 2024 Budget, January 17, 2023, 6:45 PM and January 30, 2023, 6:45 PM
The Selectboard of the Town of Essex, Vermont hereby gives notice that public hearings on the 2023-2024 municipal budget for the Town of Essex will be held in person and online via Zoom:. • Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 6:45 PM at the Town Offices at 81 Main St., Essex Junction...
City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission - Section 7A.
In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-two A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 7A. Accessible spaces designated. It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:. That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section...
Nest — Winter 2023
Staying warm, and ideally cozy, is crucial for getting through a Vermont winter. This issue of Nest explores ways to conquer the cold — from home saunas that draw on Finnish traditions to Oriental rugs that can transport your living room to faraway lands. Providing a home to someone in need imparts a warm feeling, too, and Vermont's Habitat for Humanity groups are laying the groundwork to house more people than ever. In South Burlington, Edie Perkins' accessible home, with its smart universal design, gives her the warm fuzzies. Efficient space is something Mary Ann Lickteig is also looking forward to, she writes in a witty essay about living in a house during renovation. Whether it's Old Man Winter or remodeling dust getting you down, try a terrarium workshop with central Vermont's Soul Shine Gardening for clean air and green flair.
Vermont's Childcare System Isn't Working for Providers or Parents. They Hope Help Is on the Way.
At first glance, Turtle Island Children's Center doesn't look like a place on the front lines of a crisis. Located in a sprawling, seafoam-green house on Montpelier's Elm Street, the center has seven classrooms, with nature-based names such as Pinewoods and Rainforest, and serves as home base for 65 babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Teachers lead children in songs about feelings and seasons and take them into the woods to forage for mushrooms. Sensory stations stocked with pom-poms, tongs and cups help toddlers practice their hand-eye coordination while preschoolers are taught to say "I need space" when they're frustrated with a classmate.
Notice to Creditors: Estate of Curtis L. Cootware
State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-01031. To the creditors of: CURTIS L. COOTWARE, late of Colchester, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Notice to Creditors: Estate of Robert Riley
State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-06979. To the creditors of: Robert Riley, late of Colchester, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Essex Town Planning Commission Agenda: January 26, 2023, 6 p.m.
JANUARY 26, 2023 -6:00 P.M. Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269. Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here:. 2. Capital Budget. 3. Discussion: Town Plan for 2024. 4. Minutes: 12/8/22. 5. Other...
Letters to the Editor (1/11/23)
Mathematically, this promises to be an interesting year: 2023 = 7 x 17 x 17. Not a bad poker hand: three sevens and a pair of aces — a full house. Lucky New Year, everyone!. I want to express my gratitude to Seven Days for publishing the weekly Lifelines section and ["Life Stories 2022," December 28] so that I had the chance to learn of Sasha Torrens-Sperry's death and more about her life. My broken heart is now even more open.
