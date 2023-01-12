Staying warm, and ideally cozy, is crucial for getting through a Vermont winter. This issue of Nest explores ways to conquer the cold — from home saunas that draw on Finnish traditions to Oriental rugs that can transport your living room to faraway lands. Providing a home to someone in need imparts a warm feeling, too, and Vermont's Habitat for Humanity groups are laying the groundwork to house more people than ever. In South Burlington, Edie Perkins' accessible home, with its smart universal design, gives her the warm fuzzies. Efficient space is something Mary Ann Lickteig is also looking forward to, she writes in a witty essay about living in a house during renovation. Whether it's Old Man Winter or remodeling dust getting you down, try a terrarium workshop with central Vermont's Soul Shine Gardening for clean air and green flair.

