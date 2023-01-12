ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a fumble though that was picked up by Malik Hooker.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Jerry Jones’ $1 Million Bet on Dak Super Bowl

TAMPA - In big, round numbers, the way we generally refer to QB Dak Prescott’s contract is … “$40 million per year.”. If that game is the Super Bowl, and if the Cowboys win it. Of course, additional incentives in contracts are commonplace in the NFL. As...
DALLAS, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Cowboys Firing McCarthy? Sean Payton Reveals View

But we know Jones to be telling his truth. Sean Payton knows it, too. Payton, the semi-retired former Saints coach who does have a relationship with the Jones family, is the No. 1 guy in the NFL Coach Carousel. But NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport notes that Payton “does not consider (Dallas) to be a potential opening.”
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Hilarious ‘Hot Mic’ Moment For Boston Bruins’ Foligno In Win

BOSTON – Things got a bit testy between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers on Monday afternoon even though it wasn’t very competitive on the scoreboard, and that led to a hilarious moment in Boston’s 6-0 takedown of the Broad Street Bullies at TD Garden. After a...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton’s view on Cowboys coaching job another hint at Mike McCarthy’s status

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a huge Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. There’s a lot on the line here, including for head coach Mike McCarthy. Despite his success so far in his tenure with the Cowboys, McCarthy’s job has never felt truly secure, and there have been rumors linking Dallas to former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Ravens Sign Six Players To Futures Deals

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Thomas, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Bengals.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Could The Steelers Bring Back A Familiar Face At Edge Rusher If He’s Cut This 2023 Offseason?

It’s an important offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Head Coach Mike Tomlin was able to miraculously keep his above-.500 streak alive, it was still a disappointing season. The black and gold finished 9-8, just missing out on the postseason after the Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets in Week 18. Now, the team faces an important free agency period, along with the 2023 NFL Draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Andrew Whitworth Gives Clear Answer On Returning To Play For Bengals

Former Bengals offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth stamped out any hope he might help Cincinnati on its playoff run. Whitworth saw all the calls for him to return on social media Monday, mere weeks after fans wanted him to step in for the injured La'el Collins. "I hear you Kay!" Whitworth...
CINCINNATI, OH

