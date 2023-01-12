Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction, Winner
The NFL Playoffs are finally here and before we know it, the Super Bowl will be kicking off. Michael Irvin has his two teams picked out. Irvin can be very opinionated at times. However, his picks aren’t that controversial. One may say predictable. Now, Irvin has a job to...
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Yardbarker
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a fumble though that was picked up by Malik Hooker.
Cowboys 'Getting Screwed' by NFL with 'Monday Night' Playoff Schedule?
Are the Cowboys getting "screwed'' by playing a Monday Night Football playoff game? Let's take another look ...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Jerry Jones’ $1 Million Bet on Dak Super Bowl
TAMPA - In big, round numbers, the way we generally refer to QB Dak Prescott’s contract is … “$40 million per year.”. If that game is the Super Bowl, and if the Cowboys win it. Of course, additional incentives in contracts are commonplace in the NFL. As...
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Jerry Jones gave the most Jerry Jones answer when asked about Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
The Dallas Cowboys rolled over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, on Monday night to punch their ticket to the divisional round where they’ll face the 49ers in the weekend finale next Sunday in San Francisco. While Dak Prescott looked phenomenal against the Bucs and the Dallas...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Firing McCarthy? Sean Payton Reveals View
But we know Jones to be telling his truth. Sean Payton knows it, too. Payton, the semi-retired former Saints coach who does have a relationship with the Jones family, is the No. 1 guy in the NFL Coach Carousel. But NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport notes that Payton “does not consider (Dallas) to be a potential opening.”
Yardbarker
Hilarious ‘Hot Mic’ Moment For Boston Bruins’ Foligno In Win
BOSTON – Things got a bit testy between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers on Monday afternoon even though it wasn’t very competitive on the scoreboard, and that led to a hilarious moment in Boston’s 6-0 takedown of the Broad Street Bullies at TD Garden. After a...
Even Sean Payton isn’t buying Mike McCarthy’s hot seat rumors with Cowboys
Sean Payton himself doesn’t believe the Dallas Cowboys coaching position will open up this offseason. Earlier this week, Jerry Jones put an instant and emphatic no on whether or not Mike McCarthy would be facing a hot seat this offsason, in particular if the Dallas Cowboys lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night in the Wild Card round.
Sean Payton’s view on Cowboys coaching job another hint at Mike McCarthy’s status
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a huge Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. There’s a lot on the line here, including for head coach Mike McCarthy. Despite his success so far in his tenure with the Cowboys, McCarthy’s job has never felt truly secure, and there have been rumors linking Dallas to former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
Sean Payton believes it’s unlikely he becomes next Dallas Cowboys head coach
Sean Payton is the most sought-after of the top NFL coaching candidates in 2023, with multiple teams willing to pay
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
Yardbarker
Ravens Sign Six Players To Futures Deals
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Thomas, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Bengals.
Michael Irvin Reveals How Cowboys Will Beat 'Boogeyman' Brady
Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin yearned for a rematch with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He laid out his reasons why "America's Team'' prevails over Tom Brady in Part II.
Cowboys BREAKING: Move on Hankins; Vander Esch & Biadasz In
As the Cowboys look to finally slay their Tom Brady dragon, they will see three key starters make their return to help, including the just-moved Johnathan Hankins.
Yardbarker
Watch: Shedeur, Deion Sanders' son, launches a football 'over them mountains'
Napoleon Dynamite's uncle, Rico, once made a bet that he could throw a football "over them mountains". He was, of course, embellishing a bit and romanticizing his apparently stellar high school football career, but there is one real-life quarterback at least who'd be able to take Rico up on his bet.
Yardbarker
Could The Steelers Bring Back A Familiar Face At Edge Rusher If He’s Cut This 2023 Offseason?
It’s an important offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Head Coach Mike Tomlin was able to miraculously keep his above-.500 streak alive, it was still a disappointing season. The black and gold finished 9-8, just missing out on the postseason after the Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets in Week 18. Now, the team faces an important free agency period, along with the 2023 NFL Draft.
Yardbarker
Andrew Whitworth Gives Clear Answer On Returning To Play For Bengals
Former Bengals offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth stamped out any hope he might help Cincinnati on its playoff run. Whitworth saw all the calls for him to return on social media Monday, mere weeks after fans wanted him to step in for the injured La'el Collins. "I hear you Kay!" Whitworth...
