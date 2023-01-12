‘This is like a nightmare:’ Cameron County man remains hospitalized after being dragged by vehicle on Christmas Day

Read full article on original website
Oscar de Leon
3d ago
lol another incident of the macho man like the driver. I would not doubt it if he is freshly from Mexico
ElsaMirna Gomez
2d ago
oh, please stop with it's a Mexican issue_ Look at your names! As if most racist people see Latinos differently! A woman was run over & killed infront of her kids in a predominately all Latino Barrio_ another man punched to death for wanting a Selfie infront of another man's car...Stop with the racist...People are people. And, evil is evil be it legal or illegal!
KSAT 12
Driver taken to hospital after crash on North Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a crash on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Sunday on Vance Jackson Road. Police said a driver and passenger, both 40 to 50-year-old women,...
KSAT 12
Two hospitalized after driver runs red light, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman and child were hospitalized in a crash after a driver ran a red light and fled the scene, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 10:26 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of Loop 1604 East. Police said a driver in a Camaro...
KSAT 12
Driver arrested for DWI after attempting to flee scene of rollover crash
SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated after they attempted to flee the scene of a rollover crash on the city’s North East Side, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 1:28 a.m. Sunday in the 6200 block of Montgomery Drive. Police said...
KSAT 12
Missing 8-year-old boy found, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – (Updated at 12:40 p.m.) Ryan Jesse Cole, an 8-year-old boy who was missing since Saturday, has been found safe, according to San Antonio police. No other details were provided. A search is underway for an 8-year-old boy who was last seen on the city’s North Side,...
Family looking for answers after mother dies in hit-and-run during west-side fight
SAN ANTONIO — A local family is left with more questions than answers after the death of 28-year-old Ashley Lopez. The young mother of five children was run over during a street fight on the west side last Wednesday. San Antonio police have since arrested the driver 36-year-old Pennie Gomez in connection with Lopez's death.
KRGV
Brownsville police searching for missing man
The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Juan Antonio Garcia, 68, was last seen Friday at 24 Lindale Drive just after midnight. Those with any information on his whereabouts are asked to call Brownsville police at 956-548-7000.
KRGV
Man accused of parole violation arrested in Cameron County
A man convicted of cruelty to non-livestock animals was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff's Office. A Cameron County Sheriff deputy stopped Servando Galvan Jr., 32, for a speeding violation at the intersection of FM 3248 and Sol Road in Brownsville.
KRGV
Suspect charged in Weslaco stabbing after victim crashes into Knapp Medical Center
A 22-year-old man was arraigned Friday in connection with the assault of his brother — a stabbing victim who crashed into the emergency room entrance of Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, according to the Weslaco Police Department. Isaiah Ray Rodriguez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
KSAT 12
2 teens hospitalized after being struck by pickup truck on South Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A mother was picking up her two teens on the South Side after they finished selling candy when they ran across the street and were struck by a pickup truck, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Roosevelt Avenue...
One arrested after carjacking man at southwest side gym
SAN ANTONIO — One person was arrested Friday morning after carjacking a man at a gym, then shooting the GPS tracking device inside of it, officials say. Around 7 a.m. Friday morning, San Antonio police responded to the 3700 block of Coconino for a carjacking. Police said that the suspect carjacked a truck at the TruFit gym. The owners of the truck had a tracking device inside of it, so the suspect tried to shoot the device but it didn't work.
KSAT 12
Fingerprints found on Sprite bottle leads to arrest of robbery suspect, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A search for a robbery suspect came to a close after officers were able to identify her through fingerprints found on a Sprite bottle at one of the crime scenes, according to San Antonio police. Rshiya Leshay Tubbs, 23, is charged with aggravated robbery and was...
ValleyCentral
Police: Man with stab wound crashes into Weslaco hospital is identified
UPDATE: Weslaco Police identify Devin Rodriguez as the man who had driven himself to Knapp Medical Center. WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A suspect was detained after a man with a stab wound crashed into the Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco. At 9:18 p.m. Wednesday, police received a call of a single-vehicle crash into the hospital’s […]
kurv.com
Girl Hospitalized After Being Hit By School Bus In McAllen
A nine-year-old girl is expected to recover after being hit by a school bus in McAllen. The girl was reportedly riding her bike in the 13-hundred block of South 17-and-a-half Street Thursday afternoon when she was hit by a McAllen ISD bus. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and officials say her injuries are not life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
KSAT 12
Teenager shot while selling vape cartridges on North Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy was shot during a sale of vape cartridges on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 1:26 a.m. Saturday in the back parking lot of a YMCA, located at 16103 Henderson Pass. Police said the teen...
Harlingen PD: Teen hospitalized from overnight shooting, in critical condition
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police responded to a shooting after midnight Friday on Pendleton Avenue. Police told ValleyCentral that a 15-year-old female was found lying in the street. She was transported to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition. An investigation is underway and police are asking if anyone has any information […]
Missing 8-year-old boy found safe
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police announced that the missing 8-year-old boy who had last been seen on Saturday was found safe. Ryan Jesse Cole has a medical condition and was last seen on the 2300 block of NW Military Drive on the north side of town. He has...
Sheriff: Woman in San Benito threatened to kill store clerk who denied her beer
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of threatening to kill a store clerk who refused to sell her beer, authorities said. Sonia Maricela Reyes Mendoza, 46, was arrested Thursday on charges of terroristic threat, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. On […]
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested after fatally hitting woman with car during large fight, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested after San Antonio police say she hit two women who were involved in a large fight near downtown, killing one. Pennie Gomez, 36, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KRGV
Six indicted in connection to deadly downtown McAllen shooting
Six people who were arrested last year in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown McAllen last October were indicted Tuesday. Alejandro Gomez of Donna: Joel Gonzalez Jr. of Donna; Naila Reyes of Donna; Avan Ruben Mendoza of Alamo; Bryan Vasquez of Alamo and Humberto Ojeda Jr. of Donna, were indicted on murder charges in connection with the shooting that killed 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna.
fox7austin.com
16-year-old missing in New Braunfels, police say
Alyssa Lerma left her home with her dog on Jan. 6. The dog has since been found, but she remains missing, says New Braunfels police.
