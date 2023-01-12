Read full article on original website
4 legislators prod J&J for answers over Tylenol, Motrin shortages
As the shortage of children's pain medications continues, four Massachusetts lawmakers questioned Johnson & Johnson, the largest U.S. pharmaceutical company by revenue, about its supply of Tylenol and Motrin in a letter sent Jan. 12. Despite J&J increasing production, people are "still visiting store after store only to find empty...
Algorithm can improve end-of-life care for cancer patients
Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine researchers recently found that a machine-learning algorithm that predicts mortality risk in cancer patients quadrupled the rates of end-of-life care conversations with patients. The study, published in JAMA Oncology on Jan. 12, included 20,506 patients with cancer. The algorithm identified high-risk patients and sent email or text...
Partnership drops heart readmissions 50%, researchers say
Puyallup, Wash.-based MultiCare's Pulse Heart Institute partnered with DispatchHealth to reduce congestive heart failure patient readmission to 6.8 percent, according to a recent white paper. Congestive heart failure hospital readmissions rates are 25 percent nationally and are most common among the elderly and Medicare patients, according to a Dec. 28...
US spent 38% less on medical supplies in 2021 than 2020: report
The federal government spent $8.2 billion on medical supplies in 2021's fiscal year, amounting to a 38 percent drop in medical supply spending from the prior year, according to a Jan. 12 report from the Health Industry Distributors Association. Medical supply spending continues to be higher compared to pre-pandemic years,...
NY COVID-19 vaccine mandate 'null, void' following judge ruling
A state Supreme Court judge ruled on Friday that the Governor and the New York State Department of Health overstepped their authority when mandating COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare workers.
Hospital sector will face sustained challenges in 2023; bankruptcies likely: 5 things to know
While hospitals largely avoided the growing trend of healthcare bankruptcies in 2022, the ending of COVID-19 protections will add to ongoing labor expense and inflationary challenges and mean much of the sector will remain under pressure, according to a report from restructuring firm Gibbins Advisors. There were only two hospital...
Cross-market M&A to continue to be at forefront of healthcare deal activity in 2023
Some of the largest healthcare merger and acquisition deals in 2022 involved cross-market transactions, and this trend is expected to continue in 2023, a report from Kaufman Hall said. Examples of such transactions include the Advocate Aurora and Atrium Health deal and the proposed Sanford Health and Fairview Health combination....
Paxlovid underprescribed for older adults, physician survey finds
Physicians are hesitant to prescribe Paxlovid, a COVID-19 antiviral, to patients 65 and older mostly because of drug interaction worries, according to a survey conducted by Medline. Nearly half of the 1,500 surveyed physicians said they had not prescribed Paxlovid to older people because the patient had another medication that...
MedPAC pushes Congress for slight hospital pay bump in 2024
The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission on Jan. 12 recommended that Congress provide hospitals with a 1 percent increase over current Medicare rates in 2024 to offset inflationary pressures and maintain access to care for Medicare beneficiaries, Axios reported. In a December letter to MedPAC, the American Hospital Association said recent...
MIT, Mass General create AI model that can predict lung cancer risk
An artificial intelligence-based model, dubbed Sybil, was able to accurately predict the risk of lung cancer for individuals with or without a significant smoking history. The study, led by investigators from the Mass General Cancer Center, part of Boston-based Mass General Brigham, in collaboration with researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, created and tested Sybil, a machine learning tool designed to use a single low-dose chest scan to predict the risk of lung cancers occurring one to six years after a screening.
After preliminary denial, hospital where nurse called 911 gains full accreditation
Silverdale, Wash.-based St. Michael Medical Center — which gained media attention after a nurse called 911 from its overcrowded, short-staffed emergency department — has been accredited by The Joint Commission after a preliminary denial. The Joint Commission conducted its triennial survey at the hospital in September and issued...
