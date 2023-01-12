ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Furious With Dolphins Wide Receivers

It hasn't been a banner day for the Miami Dolphins wide receivers. Third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson has put some throws on a platter for his receivers and they're just not making the plays. Jaylen Waddle has been the big victim as he's been wide open for two throws and he's dropped ...
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.

Comments / 0

Community Policy