KTVB

'Magnum P.I.' Season 5 Is 'Sexier' and 'More Romantic' on NBC, Producer Says

Magnum P.I. is turning up the heat as it moves to its new home on NBC. Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks return as Thomas Magnum and Juliet Higgins in the resurrected action drama, which was saved by NBC last July after four seasons on CBS. When the series kicks off its 20-episode fifth season next month, there will be a bit more spice -- thanks in part to Magnum and Higgins' blossoming romance.
HAWAII STATE
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
KTVB

'Secrets of the Elephants': Watch the Trailer for James Cameron's New Docuseries (Exclusive)

Following the success of the Emmy-winning Secrets of the Whales, filmmaker and conservationist James Cameron is back with another installment in the Secrets of nature documentary series -- this time focusing his attention on elephants. Ahead of its premiere on Earth Day, ET has the exclusive first trailer for Secrets of the Elephants, narrated by Natalie Portman.
KTVB

Amanda Seyfried Teases the Possibility of 'Mama Mia 3' (Exclusive)

Here we go again... again? Amanda Seyfried offered a few more details on Sunday regarding last week's mysterious announcement she was working on an unnamed musical following her Golden Globes absence. Fans online hoped she was speaking about a new installment of Mamma Mia. Seyfried missed the Golden Globes ceremony...
KTVB

La Toya Jackson Remembers Lisa Marie Presley as 'Courageous' and 'Explicit' With Her Love

La Toya Jackson is remembering her former sister-in-law Lisa Marie Presley for her love and courage. The 66-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday and posted a touching video tribute to Lisa Marie, who died on Thursday after going into cardiac arrest. Set to Michael Jackson's 1995 hit "You Are Not Alone," the video includes throwback pictures of Lisa Marie as a child while being held by the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley.
KTVB

Al Brown, 'The Wire' Star, Dead at 83

Al Brown, known for his work on the hit HBO series, The Wire, has died. He was 83. Brown’s family confirmed his death to TMZ. According to Brown’s daughter, the veteran actor died on Friday, following a battle with Alzheimer's. Brown had a reoccurring role on the series...
KTVB

New Music Releases January 13: Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Paramore, Jimin and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Fresh off her New Year's Eve hosting gig on NBC, Miley Cyrus dropped her new single, "Flowers," with plenty of cryptic references that have fans wondering if it's about her ex, Liam Hemsworth. Sam Smith dropped the latest track from their upcoming album, Gloria, a Koffee and Jessie Reyez collab called "Gimme." And BTS' Jimin took advantage of the group's hiatus to join former Big Bang member Taeyang on a new song, "VIBE."

