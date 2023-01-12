Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
'Magnum P.I.' Season 5 Is 'Sexier' and 'More Romantic' on NBC, Producer Says
Magnum P.I. is turning up the heat as it moves to its new home on NBC. Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks return as Thomas Magnum and Juliet Higgins in the resurrected action drama, which was saved by NBC last July after four seasons on CBS. When the series kicks off its 20-episode fifth season next month, there will be a bit more spice -- thanks in part to Magnum and Higgins' blossoming romance.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
The US Sun
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg stands up in her seat as she furiously defends celebrity guest in heated moment on live show
THE View host Whoopi Goldberg has stood up in her seat on live TV during a heated moment. On Thursday's show, the women of the View talked with TV host and comedian Chelsea Handler about hosting the Critics Choice Awards and more. Chelsea gave her opinion on whether or not...
The US Sun
GMA’s Michael Strahan returns to show after taking a break amid backlash for his explosive Prince Harry interview
GOOD Morning America host Michael Strahan has returned to the morning after taking a day off. He was out on Tuesday after he received backlash from his interview with Prince Harry, 38. Michael, 51, doesn’t typically host GMA on Mondays, due to hosting Sunday Night Football the night before.
KTVB
'Secrets of the Elephants': Watch the Trailer for James Cameron's New Docuseries (Exclusive)
Following the success of the Emmy-winning Secrets of the Whales, filmmaker and conservationist James Cameron is back with another installment in the Secrets of nature documentary series -- this time focusing his attention on elephants. Ahead of its premiere on Earth Day, ET has the exclusive first trailer for Secrets of the Elephants, narrated by Natalie Portman.
KTVB
Amanda Seyfried Teases the Possibility of 'Mama Mia 3' (Exclusive)
Here we go again... again? Amanda Seyfried offered a few more details on Sunday regarding last week's mysterious announcement she was working on an unnamed musical following her Golden Globes absence. Fans online hoped she was speaking about a new installment of Mamma Mia. Seyfried missed the Golden Globes ceremony...
KTVB
Sarah Hyland Says Chris Harrison Contacted Wells Adams After Podcast Shout-Out (Exclusive)
Sarah Hyland opened up on Sunday about former Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison mentioning her husband Wells Adams in his podcast last week. The Modern Family alum said that Harrison contacted her husband -- a former Bachelorette contestant -- to let him know about the shout-out. The Most Dramatic Podcast...
KTVB
La Toya Jackson Remembers Lisa Marie Presley as 'Courageous' and 'Explicit' With Her Love
La Toya Jackson is remembering her former sister-in-law Lisa Marie Presley for her love and courage. The 66-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday and posted a touching video tribute to Lisa Marie, who died on Thursday after going into cardiac arrest. Set to Michael Jackson's 1995 hit "You Are Not Alone," the video includes throwback pictures of Lisa Marie as a child while being held by the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley.
KTVB
Who Is Kanye West's Alleged Wife Bianca Censori? Everything to Know About the Yeezy Architect
Less than two months after Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian settled their years-long divorce case for good, the controversial rapper has reportedly said "I do" for a second time. According to TMZ, the "Monster" rapper had a private ceremony to wed Bianca Censori, who was recently spotted with West...
KTVB
Christina Applegate Says Critics Choice Will Be First Award Show Since MS Diagnosis
Christina Applegate is excited to reach a new milestone in her health journey! On Thursday, the Dead To Me star shared that the 2023 Critics Choice Awards will be her first award ceremony, since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. "So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been...
KTVB
Kim Kardashian Reveals Son Saint Lost His First Tooth, See His Request to the Tooth Fairy
Kim Kardashian was on tooth fairy duty after her son, Saint West, lost his first tooth. On Saturday, the 42-year-old reality TV star documented the fun journey on her Instagram Story. Kim shared a handwritten note by Saint, which lined out his post-missing tooth request. "Can I please have Roblox...
KTVB
Al Brown, 'The Wire' Star, Dead at 83
Al Brown, known for his work on the hit HBO series, The Wire, has died. He was 83. Brown’s family confirmed his death to TMZ. According to Brown’s daughter, the veteran actor died on Friday, following a battle with Alzheimer's. Brown had a reoccurring role on the series...
KTVB
New Music Releases January 13: Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Paramore, Jimin and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Fresh off her New Year's Eve hosting gig on NBC, Miley Cyrus dropped her new single, "Flowers," with plenty of cryptic references that have fans wondering if it's about her ex, Liam Hemsworth. Sam Smith dropped the latest track from their upcoming album, Gloria, a Koffee and Jessie Reyez collab called "Gimme." And BTS' Jimin took advantage of the group's hiatus to join former Big Bang member Taeyang on a new song, "VIBE."
Comments / 0