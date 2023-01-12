Read full article on original website
anacortesnow.com
Police Blotter, January 6 - 12, 2023
A man was injured when he was assaulted by another man armed with brass knuckles with blades. An officer was dispatched on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to a reported assault taking place at a store at 12th St. and O Ave. Staff at Island Health advised that they had a patient there who had been stabbed twice and assaulted with brass knuckles earlier in the night. The man said he had made a purchase at a store and then left for his girlfriend’s home on foot and that while walking, he had encountered another man and had a verbal altercation with him that eventually turned physical. The victim said the man had brass knuckles with blades on them on each of his hands and that he did strike the assailant’s face during the altercation, which lasted about 30 seconds. He said the man took his cell phone and wallet. The victim said he went to his girlfriend’s house and did not realize the extent of his injuries until he arrived there. His girlfriend convinced him to seek medical attention. The investigation continues.
q13fox.com
Gold Bar hostage victim shares details of her scary night with a gunman
GOLD BAR, Wash. - It’s been roughly a week since an employee at Gold Bar Family Grocer was held hostage. That employee, Tami Ball, was wrapping up her shift on Jan. 9 in a backroom office when a man burst in the door without pants. At first, she thought it was a confused older man looking for a bathroom. Eventually, she spotted a gun in his shaking hands.
Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after hitting Bothell police patrol car
A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Saturday after a pursuit leading to the driver hitting a Bothell police patrol vehicle, the Bothell Police Department announced. According to police, the incident began around 4 p.m. The driver didn’t stop for officers and almost hit a pedestrian and an officer who was on foot before police deployed spike strips.
whatcom-news.com
“Team of thieves” arrested by Bellingham Police with help from K-9 and a drone
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officials reported the apprehension and arrest of a “team of thieves” after the victim reported their garage door had been activated while they were away. According to BPD, patrol officers responded on Thursday, January 12th, to Marionberry Lane in Bellingham....
Police shoot, kill man in suspected carjacking in Lake Stevens
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — An investigation is underway after Lake Stevens police shot and killed a man in a suspected carjacking on Friday. Snohomish County spokesperson Nathan Fabia says that police responded to reports of a possible carjacker shortly before noon Friday. The suspect then drove away in a stolen vehicle on SR 9, before stopping, getting out of the car, and running away from police. After a “physical altercation,” police then shot and killed him.
One dead after Lake Stevens police shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — What began as a carjacking in the Frontier Village shopping center in Lake Stevens ended in a deadly police shooting on Friday. The carjacking was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the shopping center, according to investigators. The suspect drove south on Highway 9 and police pursued.
whatcom-news.com
1 of 2 suspects in Deming burglary and theft pleads guilty
DEMING, Wash. — 1 of 2 men suspected in a burglary that resulted in closing a section of the Mount Baker Highway in November 2022 has pled guilty to burglary and theft charges. Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Bellingham Police Department K9 unit worked to locate 2...
Early morning fire at south Everett strip mall under investigation
EVERETT, Wash. — Fire investigators in Snohomish County are investigating an early morning fire at a strip mall in south Everett. Just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a security guard called 911 to report smoke coming from the roof of a building at 100th Street Southwest and Evergreen Way, according to the Everett Fire Department.
Child found in Everett, police looking to reunite with family
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has found a child and is working to reunite him with his family. The child was found near the 12400 block of Admiralty Way in south Everett. Officers say that he is non-verbal and have not been able to identify him with any nearby schools.
myeverettnews.com
One Car Rollover Shuts Rucker Between 41st And 43rd
Rucker Avenue in Everett, Washington was closed for two hours in both directions between 41st street and 43rd street after a one-car rollover crash that happened about 3:45 AM Sunday morning. Everett Police and Fire responded and found one vehicle on its side at 42nd and Rucker. The driver was...
Truck driver in Washington state loses brakes, drives off boat ramp into water
A truck driver in Washington state wound up all wet on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor-trailer was traveling down East Main Street in Manchester, located west of Seattle, when it lost its brakes. The driver, who was hauling a 50,000-pound...
myeverettnews.com
Fire Damages Businesses At South Everett Strip Mall Early Sunday Morning
Firefighters from Everett Fire and South County Fire responded to a confirmed commercial fire at a strip mall in the 10100 block of Evergreen Way in Everett, Washington early Sunday morning. About 3:30 AM calls came into Sno911 of smoke coming from the roof above Toyama Sushi. Arriving crews made...
myeverettnews.com
Great Rescue By Everett Fire And District 4 After Car Flips Into Slough
Passing along this social media post by Everett Fire following a rescue Friday night just east of the Snohomish River. Just before 9:00 p.m. this evening, Ladder 1 responded with Snohomish County Fire District 4 to a report of a vehicle overturned and submerged in water in the slough off of Home Acres Rd & 60th St SE.
q13fox.com
Semi-truck loses brakes, drives off boat ramp in Kitsap County
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Police responded to a semi-truck that drove off a boat ramp, and ended up underwater on Thursday. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), at 8:16 a.m., deputies responded to the crash site on E. Main St. in Manchester. When they arrived, the driver had already safely escaped.
Non-verbal boy found in Everett reunited with family
EVERETT, Wash. — A non-verbal boy who was found in south Everett on Friday has been reunited with his family, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally found the child near the 12400 block of Admiralty Way. ©2023 Cox Media Group.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Surveillance footage released of Sheriff’s Deputy charged with retail theft
EVERETT, Wash., January 9, 2023–Jeremie Zeller, a now former Snohomish County Deputy, is facing charges of a Class B felony for organized retail theft after allegedly stealing approximately $1,000 in products from an Everett Home Depot – where he was working as a security guard via the Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
q13fox.com
Court docs: Man beaten, threatened for being Mexican over $40, weed
SHORELINE, Wash. - A man is recovering after being beaten repeatedly, harassed for his ethnicity and threatened by his attacker. Cristhian Esponda, 33, owns CE Computer Repair, a small business he relocated from Lynnwood to Aurora Avenue in Shoreline over two years ago. His livelihood is now threatened after he...
KOMO News
Dozens in Lynnwood protest location of new drug treatment facility
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of Snohomish County residents protested Saturday a proposed drug treatment facility set to open next door to Alderwood Little League and the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. According to a press release from Safe Lynnwood, "hundreds of Lynnwood residents, business owners and community leaders will...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Warn Of Scam Against Xfinity – Comcast Customers In Everett
Today the police department in Everett, Washington posted the following warning on social media about scammers targeting Xfinity customers. We’re passing it along here. Financial Crimes Detectives received a report from a citizen who had received a call from 800-935-0716 in which the person was posing as an Xfinity customer service agent. The victim was convinced to pre-pay with eBay cards to receive 50% off of their cable and internet bill. After the victim provided the gift card numbers to the scammer, they were told the gift cards were not valid and they needed to purchase additional cards and provide the information to receive the 50% discount.
