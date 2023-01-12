A man was injured when he was assaulted by another man armed with brass knuckles with blades. An officer was dispatched on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to a reported assault taking place at a store at 12th St. and O Ave. Staff at Island Health advised that they had a patient there who had been stabbed twice and assaulted with brass knuckles earlier in the night. The man said he had made a purchase at a store and then left for his girlfriend’s home on foot and that while walking, he had encountered another man and had a verbal altercation with him that eventually turned physical. The victim said the man had brass knuckles with blades on them on each of his hands and that he did strike the assailant’s face during the altercation, which lasted about 30 seconds. He said the man took his cell phone and wallet. The victim said he went to his girlfriend’s house and did not realize the extent of his injuries until he arrived there. His girlfriend convinced him to seek medical attention. The investigation continues.

ANACORTES, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO