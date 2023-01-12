Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
Meet Remi, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Remi, like many dogs at the shelter, can have less-than-stellar kennel presentation, but she opens up once you get her out. The adorable lab and American bulldog mix...
KSNB Local4
Nebraskans can get active with WellPower 100 Challenge
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans can take advantage of a free web-based program to help them build healthier habits in 2023. The WellPower 100 Challenge started on Monday, where people can track their miles over the next six weeks. Along the way, participants can earn virtual badges and be in the running for actual prizes.
fox42kptm.com
NHS: Over 100 dogs and cats available for adoption at Betty White's birthday party Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — There are over 100 dogs and cats available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society (NHS) during Betty White's birthday party, according to a press release from NHS. Betty's birthday party will be held from noon to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17. Last year's...
norfolkneradio.com
New tool being launched by Nebraska DHHS
LINCOLN - A new feature is being launched by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to help you identify which benefits you may qualify for. The iServe Nebraska Portal is a key project under the iServe Nebraska program initiative. The new Portal will be a modernized, easy-to-use system with enhanced self-service capabilities.
Nebraska Humane Society hosts adoption event in honor of Betty White's birthday
Looking for a new furry friend? The Nebraska Humane Society is hosting an adoption event with extended hours on Tuesday in honor of Betty White's birthday.
News Channel Nebraska
Every Nebraska county now expecting winter weather
HASTINGS, Neb. -- All 93 of Nebraska's counties are now in some form of winter alert. Several western and central Nebraska counties are in a winter storm warning from Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday night. The more northern locations could receive up to a foot of snow. Garden, Grant, Hooker, Thomas,...
waynedailynews.com
Mountain Lion Season Ends With Two Females Harvested in Pine Ridge
LINCOLN – The 2023 mountain lion hunting season closed January 8 in Nebraska’s Pine Ridge after the harvest sublimit of two females was achieved. The hunting season opened on January 2 and hunters found success this season thanks to excellent snow tracking conditions. In line with the Nebraska...
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in Nebraska
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Nebraska, and so far, it's getting great reviews from local patrons. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken opened its newest Nebraska restaurant location in Omaha.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow emergencies declared in northeast Nebraska towns
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Both O'Neill and Norfolk have declared a snow emergency for Wednesday. The City of O'Neill announced there is to be no parking on Emergency Snow Routes; and the remainder of the town is asked to only park on the odd number side of the streets. Norfolk has...
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: The calm before the winter storm...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you have errands to run or groceries to get, Tuesday is the day to get it done as the weather will head in the wrong direction as we head into the day on Wednesday with snow, ice, and wind leading to a day where travel will be difficult, and your time will be better spent staying indoors than trying to venture outside.
News Channel Nebraska
Semi-tractor-trailer crash reduces Highway 19 to one lane south of Sidney
LORENZO - Minor injuries were reported when two semi-tractor-trailers crashed at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at an intersection in Lorenzo. A driver of a water truck was driving east on County Road 8 when it collided with a flat bed semi-tractor-trailer heading north on Highway 19. Hwy. 19 was reduced to...
klkntv.com
Free lunch for every Nebraska student proposed as 1 in 7 lack stable access to food
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As we repeatedly saw throughout the pandemic, many children rely on schools to get enough to eat. That’s one of the reasons a new bill introduced in Nebraska this legislative session is getting national attention. The Hunger-Free Schools Act would provide free breakfast and...
WOWT
Nebraska State Parks featured on Discovery Channel series
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Parks will be in the national spotlight. They’ll be featured in the next episode of “RV There Yet?,” a Discovery Channel series developed by a Nebraska native and her husband. Patrice McCabe from Lincoln has always had a special place in...
knopnews2.com
Imperial woman turns 100
While Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers may be new to the Attorney General’s Office he has a plan in place to address the Perkins County Canal Project. Last week a native of Nebraska was sworn into the Attorney General’s Office. Mike Hilgers began a law practice in his basement in 2011 and soon the practice took off.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol issues endangered missing advisory for elderly man believed to be with wife
The Nebraska State Patrol issued an endangered advisory for a missing elderly man, who's believed to be with his wife. Authorities are looking for 89-year-old Bob Proctor. The state patrol said he was last seen Friday in Aurora with his wife, 92-year-old Loveda. Fremont's Civil Air Patrol drone search and...
News Channel Nebraska
Iowa company and owners sentenced to probation after violating Lacey Act in Broken Bow
BROKEN BOW, Neb -- An Iowa company and its owners were sentenced to probation after they pleaded guilty to violating the Lacey Act in Broken Bow. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 32-year-old Josh Bowmar, 33-year-old Sarah E. Bowmar, and their company Bowmar Bowhunting LLC, all of Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Jan 12. They pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act. The Lacey Act prohibits the trafficking in interstate commerce "tainted" (i.e., taken in violation of a law or regulation) wildlife, fish, or indigenous plants. Josh and Sarah Bowmar were sentenced to three years of probation each along with 40 hours of community service each. They are also ordered to pay a $75,000 fine ($25,000 each), a $44,000 money judgment instead of forfeiting certain property, and $13,000 restitution. The Bowmars can not hunt or take part in any activities associated with hunting within the District of Nebraska during the period of probation.
klkntv.com
Quiet through Tuesday, then wintry mix/snow possible
With our first system of the week coming and going, we eventually saw a bit of sunshine in the evening peak out from some of the clouds. We also were mild as temperatures were steadily in the low and middle for most of the day. Lincoln’s high temperature of 48°F was achieved around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, before the winds shifted and picked up out of the northwest.
Up to a foot of snow expected for North Platte area Tuesday, Wednesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A major winter storm is expected to impact most of Nebraska beginning Tuesday evening. A Winter Storm Warning begins at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday and continues through Midnight on Thursday. National Weather Service forecasters said the greatest snowfall accumulations will be in southwestern and west central Nebraska, with...
News Channel Nebraska
Cass County included in latest snow advisory
OMAHA - Over 70 percent of Nebraska is gearing up for winter weather once again, with 67 of the state's 93 counties under a winter storm watch in the days ahead. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch that includes Cass County on Monday afternoon. It says heavy...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol Trooper warns against fentanyl
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Across the country, law enforcement agencies are seizing more and more fentanyl. Just this week, two Nebraska State Patrol stops yielded thousands of what officers believe to be fentanyl pills. Lt. Eric Kauffman with Nebraska State Patrol said he remembers when, in 2017, a 40-pound fentanyl bust by NSP officers was the third largest in the country.
