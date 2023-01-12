Read full article on original website
Related
dailycoin.com
Who is Barry Silbert? DCG, Genesis, and His Rise to Crypto Fame
Barry Silbert is one of the most important people in crypto. He’s the head of Digital Currency Group, a Web 3.0 conglomerate containing subsidiaries such as Grayscale, Genesis, and CoinDesk. Silbert got into crypto after roughly a decade and a half in traditional finance (TradFi) and has not looked...
AOL Corp
Student Loans: Which Income-Based Repayment Plans Will Be Phased Out Under Biden’s REPAYE Program?
On Jan. 10, the Biden Administration proposed new regulations to reduce federal student loan payments, especially for lower income and middle-income borrowers. The Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE) plan offers $0 monthly payments for individual borrowers making less than roughly $30,600 annually, or borrowers in a family (of four) earning less than roughly $62,400.
dailycoin.com
Cardano (ADA) Demands the Spotlight as it Rallies 22% to Flip DOGE
Cardano (ADA) rallied 25% over the last seven days due to a spike in whale accumulation. Cardano and crypto communities welcomed the unexpected increase but raised concerns about FUD due to whale activity. Cardano (ADA) underwent an unexpected surge over the last week as the altcoin rose by 21.63%, drawing...
AOL Corp
How big will your tax refund be? Changes this year make it harder to guess
This year it could be harder for Americans to gauge how big — or small — their tax refund might be. With pandemic-era changes gone, many taxpayers might see smaller refunds, especially lower-income families. But an enhanced credit included in last year's Inflation Reduction Act may mean larger ones for a handful. Other developments — such as the expiration of a key tax break for homeowners, crypto investment losses, and life changes — may also affect how big or small a taxpayer's refund could be.
dailycoin.com
Litecoin (LTC) Whales Prepare for Third Halving, Solana (SOL) Spikes After Bonk’s Launch, Snowfall Protocol Surges 400%
The current crypto space is highly competitive, with Litecoin (LTC) and Solana (SOL) being two of the top performers in the past. Both have their advantages and disadvantages, but Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has emerged as a clear winner in recent months. What makes Snowfall Protocol (SNW) different from Litecoin (LTC) and Solana (SOL) and why will it rise further? Read ahead to find out.
Comments / 0