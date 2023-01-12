This year it could be harder for Americans to gauge how big — or small — their tax refund might be. With pandemic-era changes gone, many taxpayers might see smaller refunds, especially lower-income families. But an enhanced credit included in last year's Inflation Reduction Act may mean larger ones for a handful. Other developments — such as the expiration of a key tax break for homeowners, crypto investment losses, and life changes — may also affect how big or small a taxpayer's refund could be.

1 DAY AGO