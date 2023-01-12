Mushroom species known as chanterelles grow in the wild, where many mushroom foragers search for them to harvest and eat. The term “chanterelle” is used to refer to multiple species of edible mushrooms in the genus Cantharellus. However, chanterelle species grow in the forests of North America and Europe. In the same regions, some notable lookalikes appear, including some that are toxic to humans. In particular, jack-o’lantern (also spelled “jack-o’-lantern”) mushrooms are one of the more common chanterelle lookalikes, with species that also appear in the woods of North America and Europe where foragers seek chanterelles to harvest and eat. Because jack-o’lanterns are inedible, and even considered toxic, it is important to identify which species you have found before you eat anything from the woods!

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO