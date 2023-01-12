Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One-Of-A-Kind Major League Baseball All-Star DiesOnlyHomers
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Migrants Rejecting Free New York City Provided MealsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
MetroCard will be phased out soon: Here's everything you need to know about OMNY, its successorVeny WestNew York City, NY
Related
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
msn.com
Sick of smelling her neighbor’s legal pot, this woman sued
Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd tried cleaning, pleading and suing, but she said the attack on her home of 30 years was unrelenting. Sometimes she felt as though she couldn’t breathe, couldn’t sleep, couldn’t live out her retirement in her manicured Cleveland Park colonial. The assailant? The smell of marijuana.
Climate Activism Isn't About the Planet. It's About the Boredom of the Bourgeoisie | Opinion
One would assume that journalists who pride themselves on speaking truth to power would object to talking money from billionaires to promote their interests.
Are bigger refunds coming for Michiganders? With a $1 billion tax cut in Michigan, the answer could be "yes" for seniors and working families
Now that the Democrats control the legislature in Lansing, they have begun to move on their 2023 agenda. One of the highlights? Tax breaks. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark looks at from where that relief might come, and who could benefit.
A large number of migrants might "overwhelm" services in a rural New York town.
Word-of-mouth along the southern border allegedly has Colombian migrants heading to the little town. Some inhabitants of a tiny town in western New York are worried that an inflow of illegal immigrants would strain municipal services and the budget in the same way it did in New York City.
One Green Planet
Experts Warn Global North to Prepare to Welcome People Displaced by Climate Change
There have been unprecedented extreme weather events around the world, and experts are warning the global north to prepare to welcome displaced people. The United States, along with other places in the world, is experiencing extreme weather events that are destroying communities and ecosystems. People can often return and rebuild in that area, but many times, people cannot return and readapt to what was once their home. In poorer countries, especially close to the equator, the situation is much worse. Now, many people cannot return, so they have to move. Experts say that in 2023, the issue will be impossible to ignore.
CoinTelegraph
New York sued by environmental group after approval of crypto mining facility: Report
The New York Public Service Commission (PSC) was sued by environmental activists on Jan. 13 for approving the takeover of a cryptocurrency mining facility in the state. According to The Guardian, the state Public Service Commission (PSC) is responsible for regulating public utilities and authorized in September 2022 the conversion of the Fortistar North power plant into a crypto-mining site.
marketplace.org
U.S. labor strikes went up almost 50% between 2021 and 2022
In 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated shortly after speaking with sanitation workers in Memphis, Tennessee. The workers were on strike to protest their low wages and unsafe working conditions. Union membership and strike activity has fallen in the decades since King’s death. But more recently, that has been...
marketplace.org
How the world’s richest people became much richer during the pandemic
About $42 trillion in new wealth was created in the first two years of the pandemic. Two-thirds of that has gone to the richest 1% of the world’s people, according to a report out Monday from the nonprofit organization Oxfam. In the United States, billionaires are a third richer now than they were before the pandemic.
marketplace.org
Understanding the tech behind the gas vs. electric stove debate
Like the Rolling Stones vs. the Beatles, “Star Wars” vs. “Star Trek” or cats vs. dogs, the question of gas stoves vs. electric has somehow become a character-defining one. The discourse was ignited last week by a member of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Richard...
marketplace.org
AI used for hiring and recruitment can be biased. But that’s changing.
This episode originally aired on Nov. 23, 2022. Artificial intelligence is commonly used in automated recruitment programs. It helps narrow down large pools of applicants using algorithms to match job seekers to open positions. But there are growing concerns that this technology is disproportionately excluding certain groups, like women, people of color or those who don’t have college degrees, even when they’re perfectly qualified.
marketplace.org
Unions are pushing back, and gaining momentum
U.S. labor strikes went up almost 50% between 2021 and 2022. Cornell University counted almost 400 strikes last year, following decades of declining union membership. Here's why labor action is becoming more common. How the world's richest people became much richer during the pandemic. by Samantha Fields. Jan 16, 2023.
Freethink
New AI-powered farming robot covers 50 acres of crops per day
French startup Meropy has developed an agricultural robot that autonomously inspects crops from both above and below, saving farmers time and money. The challenge: A lot can go wrong between the time crops are planted and when they’re harvested — pests can invade a field, diseases can spread through it, and weeds can proliferate, stealing resources crops need to thrive.
Here Come the Gas Stove Culture Wars
On Monday, Richard Trumka Jr., a commissioner with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, used the “B” word. “Any option is on the table,” Trumka Jr. said in an interview with Bloomberg News. “Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.”. On its...
Despite Everything You Think You Know, America Is on the Right Track
Negativity is by now so deeply ingrained in American media culture that it’s become the default frame imposed on reality. In large part, this is because since the dawn of the internet age, the surest way to build an audience is to write stories that make people terrified or furious. This is not rocket science: Evolution designed humans to pay special attention to threats. So, unsurprisingly, the share of American headlines denoting anger increased by 104 percent from 2000 to 2019. The share of headlines evoking fear surged by 150 percent.
Over 100,000 Americans in Canada Get Social Security
Sixty-six million people get Social Security payments each month. Almost 48 million retirees are beneficiaries of these. This translates to 9 out of 10 Americans who are 65 or older. Not all of these people live in the US. Over 695,000 live in other countries. Of those, 109,624 live in Canada. The Canada number should […]
Heart and soul: Home butchering is a lost art
It started with a hunk of beef liver. I’d stopped by my Amish neighbors — Eli and Naomi’s Yutzy’s farm — to pay a bill I owed them. We stood in their breezeway, filled with old chore clothes, jackets, caps, overalls and five-gallon plastic buckets. The Yutzys had begun their butchering for the season, a […] The post Heart and soul: Home butchering is a lost art appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
a-z-animals.com
Chanterelles vs. Jack-o’lantern Mushrooms
Mushroom species known as chanterelles grow in the wild, where many mushroom foragers search for them to harvest and eat. The term “chanterelle” is used to refer to multiple species of edible mushrooms in the genus Cantharellus. However, chanterelle species grow in the forests of North America and Europe. In the same regions, some notable lookalikes appear, including some that are toxic to humans. In particular, jack-o’lantern (also spelled “jack-o’-lantern”) mushrooms are one of the more common chanterelle lookalikes, with species that also appear in the woods of North America and Europe where foragers seek chanterelles to harvest and eat. Because jack-o’lanterns are inedible, and even considered toxic, it is important to identify which species you have found before you eat anything from the woods!
msn.com
The Cure for Death Means Billionaires Will Live Forever—and Be Rich Forever
As science continues to move closer to a cure for death, the richest people will benefit the most. If billionaires like Jeff Bezos live forever, their wealth and power compound longer, experts say. Money drives the search for immortality. The quest to cure death is a rich person’s game. And...
Comments / 1