msn.com

Sick of smelling her neighbor’s legal pot, this woman sued

Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd tried cleaning, pleading and suing, but she said the attack on her home of 30 years was unrelenting. Sometimes she felt as though she couldn’t breathe, couldn’t sleep, couldn’t live out her retirement in her manicured Cleveland Park colonial. The assailant? The smell of marijuana.
CALIFORNIA STATE
One Green Planet

Experts Warn Global North to Prepare to Welcome People Displaced by Climate Change

There have been unprecedented extreme weather events around the world, and experts are warning the global north to prepare to welcome displaced people. The United States, along with other places in the world, is experiencing extreme weather events that are destroying communities and ecosystems. People can often return and rebuild in that area, but many times, people cannot return and readapt to what was once their home. In poorer countries, especially close to the equator, the situation is much worse. Now, many people cannot return, so they have to move. Experts say that in 2023, the issue will be impossible to ignore.
CoinTelegraph

New York sued by environmental group after approval of crypto mining facility: Report

The New York Public Service Commission (PSC) was sued by environmental activists on Jan. 13 for approving the takeover of a cryptocurrency mining facility in the state. According to The Guardian, the state Public Service Commission (PSC) is responsible for regulating public utilities and authorized in September 2022 the conversion of the Fortistar North power plant into a crypto-mining site.
TONAWANDA, NY
marketplace.org

U.S. labor strikes went up almost 50% between 2021 and 2022

In 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated shortly after speaking with sanitation workers in Memphis, Tennessee. The workers were on strike to protest their low wages and unsafe working conditions. Union membership and strike activity has fallen in the decades since King’s death. But more recently, that has been...
TENNESSEE STATE
marketplace.org

How the world’s richest people became much richer during the pandemic

About $42 trillion in new wealth was created in the first two years of the pandemic. Two-thirds of that has gone to the richest 1% of the world’s people, according to a report out Monday from the nonprofit organization Oxfam. In the United States, billionaires are a third richer now than they were before the pandemic.
marketplace.org

Understanding the tech behind the gas vs. electric stove debate

Like the Rolling Stones vs. the Beatles, “Star Wars” vs. “Star Trek” or cats vs. dogs, the question of gas stoves vs. electric has somehow become a character-defining one. The discourse was ignited last week by a member of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Richard...
CALIFORNIA STATE
marketplace.org

AI used for hiring and recruitment can be biased. But that’s changing.

This episode originally aired on Nov. 23, 2022. Artificial intelligence is commonly used in automated recruitment programs. It helps narrow down large pools of applicants using algorithms to match job seekers to open positions. But there are growing concerns that this technology is disproportionately excluding certain groups, like women, people of color or those who don’t have college degrees, even when they’re perfectly qualified.
MICHIGAN STATE
marketplace.org

Unions are pushing back, and gaining momentum

U.S. labor strikes went up almost 50% between 2021 and 2022. Cornell University counted almost 400 strikes last year, following decades of declining union membership. Here's why labor action is becoming more common. How the world's richest people became much richer during the pandemic. by Samantha Fields. Jan 16, 2023.
Freethink

New AI-powered farming robot covers 50 acres of crops per day

French startup Meropy has developed an agricultural robot that autonomously inspects crops from both above and below, saving farmers time and money. The challenge: A lot can go wrong between the time crops are planted and when they’re harvested — pests can invade a field, diseases can spread through it, and weeds can proliferate, stealing resources crops need to thrive.
Vice

Here Come the Gas Stove Culture Wars

On Monday, Richard Trumka Jr., a commissioner with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, used the “B” word. “Any option is on the table,” Trumka Jr. said in an interview with Bloomberg News. “Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.”. On its...
MISSOURI STATE
The Atlantic

Despite Everything You Think You Know, America Is on the Right Track

Negativity is by now so deeply ingrained in American media culture that it’s become the default frame imposed on reality. In large part, this is because since the dawn of the internet age, the surest way to build an audience is to write stories that make people terrified or furious. This is not rocket science: Evolution designed humans to pay special attention to threats. So, unsurprisingly, the share of American headlines denoting anger increased by 104 percent from 2000 to 2019. The share of headlines evoking fear surged by 150 percent.
ILLINOIS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Over 100,000 Americans in Canada Get Social Security

Sixty-six million people get Social Security payments each month. Almost 48 million retirees are beneficiaries of these. This translates to 9 out of 10 Americans who are 65 or older. Not all of these people live in the US. Over 695,000 live in other countries. Of those, 109,624 live in Canada. The Canada number should […]
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Heart and soul: Home butchering is a lost art

It started with a hunk of beef liver. I’d stopped by my Amish neighbors — Eli and Naomi’s Yutzy’s farm — to pay a bill I owed them. We stood in their breezeway, filled with old chore clothes, jackets, caps, overalls and five-gallon plastic buckets. The Yutzys had begun their butchering for the season, a […] The post Heart and soul: Home butchering is a lost art appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Chanterelles vs. Jack-o’lantern Mushrooms

Mushroom species known as chanterelles grow in the wild, where many mushroom foragers search for them to harvest and eat. The term “chanterelle” is used to refer to multiple species of edible mushrooms in the genus Cantharellus. However, chanterelle species grow in the forests of North America and Europe. In the same regions, some notable lookalikes appear, including some that are toxic to humans. In particular, jack-o’lantern (also spelled “jack-o’-lantern”) mushrooms are one of the more common chanterelle lookalikes, with species that also appear in the woods of North America and Europe where foragers seek chanterelles to harvest and eat. Because jack-o’lanterns are inedible, and even considered toxic, it is important to identify which species you have found before you eat anything from the woods!
ILLINOIS STATE
msn.com

The Cure for Death Means Billionaires Will Live Forever—and Be Rich Forever

As science continues to move closer to a cure for death, the richest people will benefit the most. If billionaires like Jeff Bezos live forever, their wealth and power compound longer, experts say. Money drives the search for immortality. The quest to cure death is a rich person’s game. And...

