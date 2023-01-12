Read full article on original website
Jimmyjoejakejohnson
2d ago
It means someone headed to a Munford and sons concert in capri pants and a short man bun stopped to get a double hopped rasberry lemon citrus wheat beer.
Reply(2)
4
Related
What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?
While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
Blue Bell brings back ‘highly requested’ ice cream flavor for limited time
Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Thursday that it is starting the year with the return of a highly desired flavor but in new packaging.
Girl Scout cookie season 2023 is here: What to know about flavors, prices and where to buy
Here's when Girl Scout cookie season 2023 starts, how much a box of cookies will set you back, plus when and where to buy the sweet treats.
Celebrity chef David Chang blasts Costco's famous $4.99 rotisserie chicken as 'inedible' and 'disgusting'
The culinary media mogul who founded Momofuku restaurant company and owns fast-casual fried chicken brand Fuku slammed the product as 'not seasoned.'
Candy Lovers Rejoice! Dairy Queen is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Blizzard Flavor
DQ's Blizzard of the Month for Jan. 2023 is a returning champ.
Chips Ahoy Is Launching This New Cookie Flavor In Honor of Its 60th Birthday
Whether you love or hate birthdays, it can’t be denied that they frequently entail some extraordinary celebrations. Plus, let’s not forget that birthdays are often the day to indulge in some of the best sweet and savory desserts that help ring in any new age!. Chips Ahoy! seems...
Popculture
Burger King Is Bringing Back a Beloved Burger to the Menu
Burger King is bringing back a beloved burger that you definitely do not want to order if you have "staying in shape" on your New Year's resolutions list. The Quad BK Stacker, which includes four beef patties and four slices of American cheese, will be back at Burger King restaurants on Thursday, Jan. 5. The burger is part of the BK Stacker menu, which has been in and out of Burger Kings since 2006.
Popculture
Sonic Brings Back a Fried Favorite
Sonic is bringing back one of its fan-favorite sides by popular demand. Pickle Fries have returned, in which dill pickle spears are shaped into fries, battered, and then fried until crispy. There is ranch sauce on the side of each order for dipping. Pickle Fries carry a suggested price of $1.89 per order, although prices may vary. For a limited time, Sonic locations nationwide will offer Pickle Fries through Feb. 26. That's not all Sonic Drive-In has offered lately. The popular fast-food restaurant just introduced a new limited-time value menu — Under $2 Craves. Customers can enjoy items from the value menu as a snack or build them into a meal. Customers can choose from the following four items: Jr. Cheeseburger, Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, OREO Cookies & Chocolate Sweet Mini Sundae, Snickers Bars & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae. Until March 26, Sonic's Under $2 Craves menu will be available at participating locations.
I've worked at Aldi for 4 years. Here are 10 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the chain for four years, I buy Specially Selected pita chips, Winking Owl wine, and Barissimo's iced coffee and creamers.
I tasted Burger King’s new Quad Stacker – and the value is significantly better than the traditional cheeseburger
BURGER King’s four-patty burger is back and we have decided to give it a try to see how it stacks up compared to the other fast-food menu options. In addition to the Quad Stacker, the fast-food chain has added double and triple varieties to the menu starting today nationwide.
Thrillist
Burger King Is Unleashing a Whole New Take on Its Fan-Favorite Whopper
The Whopper is one of Burger King's most tried-and-true menu items, but just because the fast food joint has found success with its classic iteration, doesn't mean there isn't room for innovation. In fact, the chain has repeatedly introduced new takes on its signature hamburger. The Swiss 'N Shroom Whopper Melt is just the latest, Chew Boom reports.
money.com
How To Make Coffee Without a Coffee Maker
As a coffee lover, your biggest nightmare is probably waking up with tired eyes to find out that your coffee maker isn’t working. While many people turn to instant coffee in such a situation, a true coffee fanatic will always prefer a perfectly brewed cup of joe. No matter which category you belong to, here are four amazing ways to get you caffeinated without a coffee machine.
Coca-Cola and Pepsi Face an Unlikely New Rival With a Unique New Drink
The beverage wars have become even more complicated and that means a lot of new choices for consumers.
I tried Burger King’s Quad BK Stacker with 4 patties so you don’t have to: Should you?
Burger King has no shame when it comes to new year’s resolutions. The home of the Whopper recently reintroduced several new sandwiches on Jan. 5, including the Quad BK Stacker, a four-patty burger clocking in at a ½ pound of beef. It’s almost like Burger King knows nobody ever sticks to new year’s diets. So, tease us some more.
msn.com
How to Make a Vodka Cranberry That’ll Rival a Bartender’s
Bright, tart and incredibly refreshing, the vodka cranberry has been a go-to bar order for decades. The straightforward cocktail was actually invented by the Ocean Spray agricultural cooperative almost 90 years ago, though it originally went by a different name. Kellyanne Dignan, their spokesperson, told USA Today’s 10Best, “According to...
Man refuses to allow wife and kids to eat his Chardonnay grapes: 'The more grapes you eat, the less wine I get to drink'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Making your own wine is a time-consuming, labor-intensive, tedious task. If I drank wine, I'd buy it by the box or case. I wouldn't make my own. In my opinion, it isn't worth the work. Then again, I don't drink wine.
Willie Nelson Used To Trade A Dozen Eggs For A Pack Of Cigarettes, When He Started Drinking And Smoking At Age Six
We’ve heard some wild stories about the great Willie Nelson over the years. From his (alleged) 9-hour sex marathon, to the true story of how he got his nickname “Shotgun Willie,” to the time his ex-wife tied him up and beat him with a broom, he’s lived a true outlaw life that you usually only read about in books. While, sure, some of the stories might’ve been embellished slightly or may not be completely and 100% true, they’re believable because that’s who Willie is and why […] The post Willie Nelson Used To Trade A Dozen Eggs For A Pack Of Cigarettes, When He Started Drinking And Smoking At Age Six first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
Penelope Bourbon: A Relative Newcomer to the Whiskey Scene Is Making Big Waves
If so many different brands are getting their whiskey from the same distillery, how do they differentiate their products? The fact that Indiana-based mega-distillery MGP produces spirits for about 50 different private labels, large and small, can make things tricky from both ends. How do dedicated bourbon and rye consumers choose which one to drink? […]
Comments / 5