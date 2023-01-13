Read full article on original website
Wardrobe Breakdown: ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’
Multi-Platinum selling superstar Miley Cyrus rang in the new year by hosting a star-studded evening for her second annual NBC live special, Miley’s New Years Eve Party. Boy did they have a time lol! The show was co-hosted by country legend Dolly Parton. Miley Cyrus performed a medley of...
Lana Del Rey Bares It All In Stunning Cover Art For Upcoming Album
Lana Del Rey released the track list for her album set out on March 10.
Miley Cyrus' “Flowers” Lyrics Reveal She’s Done With Liam Hemsworth For Good
Miley Cyrus is doing just fine by herself. The two-time Grammy nominee unleashed her new single “Flowers” on Jan. 13 after weeks of teasing, marking the first release from her upcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, out March 10. The track is a post-breakup, self-empowerment anthem that fans suspect is aimed at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth because of the lyrics and because she released it on his 33rd birthday. A deeper dive into its accompanying video also reveals just how far Cyrus has come on her journey of healing and independence.
Taylor Swift rocks chainmail mini for surprise performance at The 1975 concert
It’s her, hi. Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s concert at the O2 Arena in London Thursday, where she treated the crowd to the first-ever live performance of her “Midnights” track “Anti-Hero.” And the pop phenom — who also covered The 1975’s song “The City” — made the whole place shimmer in an itty-bitty, disco-worthy Paco Rabanne chainmail dress ($3,950) dripping with layers of gold and silver sequins. The fashion house’s signature paillette-covered styles, the design for which dates back to the 1960s, have also popped up on stars including Dua Lipa, Sophie Turner and Laura Harrier. Swift, 33, completed the look...
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Miley Cyrus rang in 2023 with her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party televised special on NBC, which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton and featured a bunch of special guests and performances, including a David Bowie cover with Cyrus and David Byrne. During the special, she aired an advertisement for her new single “Flowers,” which is out today.
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
John Bonham Waited Until the Last Minute to Tell His Friends His Life-Changing News
Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham waited until the last minute to tell his friends about one piece of life-changing news.
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
Tiktoker known for accurate predictions says Harry and Meghan will have another baby in 2023
A TikToker who accurately predicted 12 events in 2022 reckons Prince Harry and Meghan will have another baby this year. Last year, Hannah Carroll said Rhianna and Nick Jonas would welcome new babies into their lives. She also predicted that Harry Styles and Beyonce would drop new albums, which they both did. The 20-year-old is also forecasting that "Kayne will risk jail time," and Arianna Grande and Jennifer Lawrence will also have baby news. This video details everything she thinks is in store for 2023. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Angela Bassett's Son Cruelly Pranks Her by Saying Michael B. Jordan Died
Angela Bassett had an emotional reaction to an ill-informed prank her 16-year-old son Slater played on her. The teen participated in a popular TikTok prank in which a person tells another a celebrity died. In his case, he told the Black Panther star that he co-star, Michael B. Jordan, died. He deleted the video after receiving major backlash, and also shared a public apology. Some comments took aim at Bassett and her husband, fellow actor Courtney B. Vance, for their son's actions.
‘Jeopardy!’ Super-Champ Ray Lalonde Reveals Ken Jennings Secret, Slams Amy Schneider Trolls
Jeopardy!‘s latest super-champ, Ray Lalonde, who recently won 13 games in a row and $386,000, is not letting last Tuesday’s (January 2) loss bring him down, as he opens up about his experience on the show, meeting Ken Jennings, and dealing with Twitter trolls. The scenic artist from...
15 Country Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol
Country music and alcohol just go together. You hear it referenced in many songs and often see artists drinking on stage, but it’s important to remember that many incredibly talented artists in the genre gave up drinking to find clarity and the best version of themselves before everything around them crumbled.
Brendan Fraser's Battle With Ex-Wife Afton Smith Over Alimony Exposed As Actor's Career Resurges
Brendan Fraser's career has reached an all-time high after his captivating performance in The Whale earned him a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival, putting him back in the limelight years after he stepped away amid a court battle with his ex-wife.The actor continues to be the talk of the town following his emotional portrayal of Charlie, an obese and reclusive English teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged teen daughter, in the moving film about redemption directed by Darren Aronofsky.Fraser said the praise he's received over the acclaimed film has been both "gratifying" and "eye-opening,"...
Tory Lanez Mugshot Stirs Up Social Media After People Say Alfonso Ribeiro Is His Doppleganger
It’s not unusual for stars to have a twin – and some of them even make top dollar performing as a doppelganger. But the twinning that nobody saw coming happened this week when Tory Lanez’ mugshot was released after he was arrested for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez looked more like the Fresh Prince’s goofy cousin than a rapper for the culture.
Lana Del Rey Reveals Tracklist, Artwork for New Album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Lana Del Rey has unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, as well as several alternate covers. Additionally, she’s pushed back the release date from March 10th to March 24th. In a post to her private Instagram page,...
Wardrobe Breakdown: Jennifer Hudson At The ‘Golden Globe Awards’
Singer and Talk Show Host, Jennifer Hudson has a lot to celebrate! She just got word that her daytime talk show got renewed for a season 2! I know she is elated and maybe that’s why she was gleaming on the red carpet at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood the other night!
Rihanna Is 'Crushing Hearts and Snappin' Necks' in Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Campaign
On Thursday, the singer and lingerie brand released the sexy ad campaign across social media Rihanna is ready for Valentine's Day. On Thursday, the 34-year-old musician shared a steamy video announcement for Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day campaign where she posed seductively in a black lace see-through bodysuit. A s the words "V-DAY 2023" came on screen, the video cut to different poses of Rihanna as the sound of glass breaking played in the background against a mid-tempo beat. "phuck yo roses ♥️," wrote Rihanna as the lingerie brand also...
Kanye's New Wife Is No Kim K.: Shocked Friends Describe Rapper's Australian-Born Bride Bianca Censori As 'Quiet, Normal Girl'
Kanye West’s new wife's family asked for privacy after it emerged the Kim Kardashian lookalike rushed down the aisle and said ‘I do’ to the rapper in a private ceremony this week. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to...
Tori Spelling’s Daughter Diagnosed With Hemiplegic Migraine Amid ER Visit
UPDATE 1/14 3:39 p.m. — Tori Spelling has shared a health update about Stella’s condition, noting her eldest daughter is on the mend. “She is home and feeling much better. At the ER, she was diagnosed with a Hemiplegic Migraine,” Spelling wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, January 13, sharing a pic of Stella cuddling a family dog in her bed. “It’s a condition that affects one side of the body. Signs of a hemiplegic migraine attack are similar to what would be presented in a stroke that typically includes sudden severe headache on one side of the brain, weakness and numbness on one half of the body.”
Billie Eilish Wears Lacey Nightgown Dress in Instagram Shoot
"Happier Than Ever" singer Billie Eilish has always had an edgy fashion sense. In a series of photos on her Instagram on Wednesday, Billie styled an all-black look with a lace-trim slip dress, sheer Gucci emblazoned tights and black platform heels. She accessorized the look with a stack of silver necklaces and captioned the post, "you're looking right at me." The carousel featured a series of fun selfies, including a blurry pic of the singer smiling at the camera.
