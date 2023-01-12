Read full article on original website
Work Begins on Campground at Snake River Canyon Park in Jerome County
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Excavation is underway for a new campground in Jerome County just north of the Snake River Canyon. Crews are clearing the way for a 13 spot designated campground in the Snake River Canyon Park, accessible just west of the U.S. Highway 93 and Golf Course Road junction. The campground will adjoin the Morley Arbor Day-use area. Sue Williams, board member for the Snake River Canyon Park, says the campground is being built thanks to a grant, "This will be the first designated campsite in the park and we are working on defining where others should be." Each campsite will have a parking pad, fire ring, and picnic tables. The campground will not have electricity or water, but two toilets will be available. Williams says just to the north of the campsites will be a large open area of additional over-seized rig parking for RVs pulling cars or trailers, and pickups and horse trailers, "We plan to put three to four horse corals out there and it will have access to the different trails that are already out there." The campsites will be first-come, first-serve and free of charge with limited night stays (possibly three to four night limit). The campground is expected to be completed by Nick's Excavation sometime this summer and will be the latest development in the roughly 7,000 acre park. To the west the park features a disc golf course while other areas provide off-road trails for horseback riding, bicycles, ATVs, four-wheel drive vehicles, or simple hiking. The land is Bureau of Land Management, while Jerome County leases and manages it through the board of directors. "We have a really active board, there are nine board members. We meet once a month and we are constantly looking at what needs to happen in the park and then working in conjunction with the board of commissioners and the BLM, getting approval to develop these different activities," says Williams.
Best Year-Round Waterfall Kayaking Is Northeast Of Twin Falls ID
Kayaking in Idaho is one of my favorite ways to spend my free time. I've visited numerous lakes and rivers in the Gem State, but one, in particular, stands out as offering an unparalleled experience on the water. My family has spent years camping and exploring throughout southern and central...
Public Can Comment on Proposed Land Exchange between Twin Falls and College
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A proposed land swap between the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) and the City of Twin Falls is up for public comment at the City Council meeting for tonight (1/17). The Council will get a chance to hear from the public on the proposal to exchange an old fish hatchery for land held by the city on the college campus. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. while the public comment period will follow other agenda items tonight. In December the Twin Falls City Council approved an agreement to pursue the land swap with CSI The resolution approved by the council declares the soon to be vacated Fire Station 2 and land currently being used by the Idaho Army National Guard as surplus property and intends to exchange them for the old CSI fish hatchery in Rock Creek Canyon. The City owns a one-half interest in the armory property, an agreement established in 1959. According to the staff report given to city council, CSI filed a protest several years ago objecting to the City's plan to drill a new water well that it felt would be detrimental to the spring water flows at the hatchery. Just recently CSI relocated the hatchery to a new facility along the Snake River. According to the staff report, the exchange would allow the City to drill the well without any impact to CSI and gain more property in Rock Creek Canyon that could be used for public park space and other recreational opportunities. A new Fire Station 2 is currently being constructed in the northwest part of town. Once the council hears from the public on the issue they can vote to approve or deny the proposal which only needs a majority vote.
I-84 Near Declo to See Short Term Road Work Tuesday
DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-Workers will spend most of Tuesday placing concrete barriers along Interstate 84 near the new port of entry being built. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, crews will reduce the interstate down to one lane for eastbound I84 to install the barriers for safety of construction crews. “These concrete barriers help create a buffer between vehicles traveling on the interstate and workers,” ITD Project Manager John Keifer said in a news release. “They play a key role in helping to safeguard our crews, but it’s important that motorists remember to drive engaged each time they get behind the wheel as well.” The work should only last for the day, according to ITD. Drivers are asked to watch for signs and crews. The new port of entry will feature some of the lates equipment in video monitoring along with automated vehicle identification technology.
Why Twin Falls Would Have Big Issues if the Hospital Closed
The hospital in Twin Falls has been a great luxury to have in the Magic Valley, and at one time or another most of us have been there to either visit someone, be cared for, or perhaps have worked there. Last week a story was written about why it would be beneficial to perhaps have a second hospital in town, but what about the other extreme? If something were to happen to cause St Luke's to close, how would it effect the employees and the community?
Idaho Fish and Game to Remove Dumped Goldfish at Castle Rock State Park
ALMO, Idaho (KLIX)-A pond at Castle Rock State Park near Almo will have to be closed off to the public because of illegally dumped goldfish. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the fishing pond at the park will be closed starting January 20 until sometime in early May so biologist can use a substance called rotenone to exterminate the invasive goldfish along with all other fish in the pond. “It’s unfortunate that we have to close public access to the Castle Rocks State Park fishing pond, but it’s necessary since goldfish were illegally introduced there” commented Tucker Brauer, Regional Fishery Biologist with the Magic Valley Region in a statement from Idaho Fish and Game, “This is our only recourse to re-set the pond to support sport-fish that anglers love to catch.” Rotenone is a plant-based toxin used commonly for fish control in the country, according to Idaho Fish and Game. A similar situation happened in a Wood River Valley pond where goldfish and fathead minnows were removed with the substance in 2020. The agency is working with Castle Rock State Park to remove the goldfish and stocking of the pond will resume after the operation is over. Idaho Fish and Game says goldfish are hard to get rid of once they become established in waterways. It is illegal to move fish to areas where they do not belong and those responsible could be forced to cover the costs associated with removing the fish; plus introducing a non-native fish could lead to felony charges.
Why The Towns Around Twin Falls Are Being Extremely Selfish
When it comes to living in Idaho, neighbors are known to be pretty giving. If you need money for charity, they show up and donate their time and money. If you need help moving or have had surgery and need food, neighbors around here will usually go above and beyond to make sure you are taken care of. On Facebook chat pages, you will see communities help one another in a way that is inspiring. It is the way a neighbor is supposed to be, but lately, the towns around Twin Falls, have not been playing nice, and have been downright selfish lately.
UPDATE: Gooding Schools Cancel Classes Due to Threat
GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-Classes at Gooding schools have been canceled due to a reported threat. The Gooding School District posted to social media that it had canceled and closed the elementary, middle, and high schools for Monday after a threat was reported late Sunday evening. According to District Superintendent Spencer Larsen, a middle school student had told a parent about a conversation involving a school shooting through a social media app and the parent informed the principal who then informed him. Superintendent Larsen said he made the decision at around 10 p.m. to cancel classes and advised staff to stay home as well because he said he didn't want to play "my best guess." The principals of the schools showed up briefly Monday to inform the students and parents who may not have gotten the notice that school had been canceled. Larsen said he spoke with Gooding Police Sunday night and they are investigating the threat. Gooding Police Chief Dave Fisher said a juvenile was spoken to regarding the threat and information was handed over to the Gooding County Prosecutor's office for further review. Chief Fisher added that another issue arose Monday regarding another social media threat that had caused concern for the community. The Gooding Police Department handled multiple calls and messages regarding a screen shot of another supposed threat. Chief Fisher said it was determined that a comment made online regarding a school threat a year ago in Buhl resurfaced and made the rounds on social media creating what he said was some "hysteria." Chief Fisher said in a statement, "We would like to thank our community members, including our youth, for sharing the perceived threat from this screenshot but, would like to assure that this message is not an active threat." He advises that threats be shared with police and not through blanket social media posts. The second threat in question with screen shot has the name "Christian" on it and the words, "there is next week and the week after." A high school student was eventually arrested for making the threat in Buhl. Gooding Schools will be back in session Tuesday, Jan. 16.
This Cool Southern Idaho Home Addition Will Make Visitors Jealous
If you could build your dream home in Idaho, what would you add to it? Would you add a giant room for hosting parties or build a personalized home theater room? I’ve always wanted a secret door or an indoor heated pool. This Idaho House Addition Will Make Every...
Boise Truck Driver Killed in Jerome County Crash
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 43-year-old truck driver was killed Monday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County when his truck went off the roadway and jackknifed. According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded at just before 10 a.m. to eastbound I-84 for a 2017 Freightliner that had gone off the roadway, jackknifed, then rolled killing the man from Boise. ISP said the driver had been wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.
6 New Stores Coming to the Magic Valley that will Call Twin Falls Home
While 2022 said goodbye to many stores, the good news is that new stores are on their way or have already opened, making for some excitement to look forward to in 2023. Last year saw a few stores open with excitement to sadly see them shut their doors in the same year, and as these new places open up in the coming weeks or months, the hope is that they do not see the same fate. Some stores are open or are opening soon, while others have a ways to go without an official date, but the anticipation will be worth it for most places. Here are the stores that will call Twin Falls home in 2023 and that will need our help to stick around for longer than this year.
Man May have Had Medical Emergency Before Crash on I-84 in Gooding County
WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 58-year-old man may have had a medical emergency early Wednesday morning that resulted in a crash on the interstate east of Wendell. According to Idaho State Police, the man who was from Mountain Home, had been driving a 2016 Ram pickup east at around 6:30 a.m. when it went off the road, crossed the median and westbound lanes, then ended up on the shoulder. ISP said the man died at the scene. A coroner will determine the exact cause of death. The crash remains under investigation.
Majestic Snowshoeing/Ski Escape 3 Hours from Twin Falls
Whether you're new to snowshoeing or you've been at it for a long time, the views at this set of trails about 3 hours from Twin Falls are totally worth the trip. Whoop-Um-Up Equestrian Campground outside Idaho City, Idaho. If you typically hike, snowshoe, or cross-country ski in the south...
Why Teenagers in the Magic Valley Are More Confusing Than Ever
Growing up in any era is hard, and many of us remember how tough it was being a teenager back in the day. There were bullies, homework, dates, parties, friends, and none of it seemed to be easy. Anxiety was high, the stress never left, and life was hard. While most think that their generation had it the toughest, there is an argument that teenagers today may have it harder than any generation before, and it may be leading to confusion for many of them. Navigating life as a teenager in these times isn't easy, and often adults struggle too. Teenagers are hard to read and hard to understand but the generation right now is more confusing than ever for adults to figure out.
Filer Police Looking for Pair Following Confrontation at Market
FILER, Idaho (KLIX)-Filer Police say a weapon was displayed during a confrontation between two adults and juveniles at a market on Friday. The Filer Police Department posted to social media the vehicle the two adults, a female and male, were in when the confrontation took place on Jan. 6 (Friday) outside a grocery store. Police say the confrontation followed a road rage incident in the parking lot. Police say the male displayed some sort of weapon. Filer Police ask anyone with information about the white car or the two people inside to call them at (208)326-4123.
Twin Falls, ID Police Slowly Filling Large Number of Vacancies
There are more than two dozen job openings with the City of Twin Falls. Most pay well and all come with a decent benefits package. There are even positions available for engineers. The latter are some of the best-paid positions in city government, however. Because of an ongoing labor shortage, private businesses can often offer much more. The openings with the city are very much across the board.
What Would You Do If the Opposite Gender Entered the Wrong Bathroom?
What would you do? What would you do if you are at the mall, a shopping center, a concert, or some public place going to the restroom and a person of the opposite gender walks in? What would you do if they walk in on their cellphone and don't acknowledge they are in the wrong restroom? If you are with someone, does their reaction affect yours? While there are many gender-neutral bathrooms these days and people identify differently, there are some places, like Twin Falls, where it isn't as welcomed as other places in the country yet. Your age may play a factor or your beliefs, but if you find yourself in this situation what would you do?
City of Rupert Awarded Grant to Improve Water System
RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-The community of Rupert has been awarded a grant from the state to help improve the city water system. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced the City of Rupert has been awarded $7,689,257 to upgrade the water system. The money will help drill a new well, make upgrades to existing wells, provide standby power, replace water mains, and add a pressure relief to the city's booster station among other upgrades. The grant is part of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money that the governor directed towards Idaho DEQ. Eight other communities in Idaho were given grant money from a total of a little more than $30 million from ARPA. The City of Rupert was the only community in the Magic Valley to receive the funds.
Budget Friendly Ski and Snowboard Lessons Near Twin Falls
If you're new to snow sports and looking to get into skiing or snowboarding, the cost can be intimidating. Snow sports can be a major investment, so before you go shelling out your hard earned cash on gear and lift tickets, you might want to spend a day taking lessons at a nearby resort and get familiar with the sport.
Should Twin Falls Add a Second Hospital or is One Good Enough?
Having a hospital in town is a major luxury to have, especially when not living near a major city. While it is not uncommon to have a hospital of some sort in a smaller town, not every town is so lucky. In case of an emergency, it is nice to have and know that you can be treated, but is having only one hospital in town always a good thing? Yes, it beats not having one at all, but is it good to have a little competition and options? Here are the pros and cons of having only one hospital in Twin Falls.
