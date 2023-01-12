ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roland, OK

Cherokee Casinos welcomes Craig Campbell March 3-4

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. – Considered one of the most talented artists by many, Craig Campbell brings his hits to SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs on Friday, March 3, at 9 p.m. On Saturday, March 4, he’ll take the Lee Creek Tavern stage at Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland at 9 p.m.
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, OK
Shamar Easter, one-time Arkansas commit, clarifies future with Hogs

Shamar Easter is back in the fold at Arkansas. The 2023 tight end prospect originally committed to the Razorbacks but then backed off that pledge last month after Arkansas tight end coach Dowell Loggains left to take the offensive coordinator position at South Carolina. On Sunday, however, Easter announced via...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Arkansas hosting Tyrone Broden

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Bowling Green wide receiver Tyrone Broden is at Arkansas for an official visit this weekend. Broden, 6-7, 210, entered the transfer portal on Jan. 1 and the Hogs offered the next day. He has already taken official visits to Oklahoma and Penn State. He announced on Tuesday he would make his decision known Wednesday, but opted to cancel it.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
House fire leaves one dead in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Wedington Fire Department (WFD) responded to a house fire in Wedington Woods on Saturday, Jan. 14, morning that left one person dead. WFD responded to the fire at around 6:15 a.m. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames blocking them from entering.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
Cody Taylor nets two SEC offers, visit from Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Greenwood Class of 2026 offensive lineman Cody Taylor has pulled in a pair of SEC offers and on Friday Arkansas’ Cody Kennedy visited the school. Taylor, 6-4, 279, was offered by Ole Miss on Dec. 29 and then two days later Kentucky jumped into the hunt. Arkansas and numerous others are showing strong interest in Taylor as well. Taylor, who started for the Bulldogs varsity as a freshman, talked about getting the two offers.
GREENWOOD, AR
Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges

BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Stilwell, Oklahoma Resident Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Murder In Indian Country

MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Earl McAlister, age 55, of Stilwell, Oklahoma, was sentenced to life imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release for Murder in Indian Country – Second Degree. The charges arose from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.
STILWELL, OK

