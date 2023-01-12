Read full article on original website
Another Fort Smith Restaurant Vanished, What Happens Next?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
3 Things You Didn't Know About Jogging In Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
5 Things You Didn't Know About Ed Walker's Drive InCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
New Big Lots Store Coming To Sallisaw And The Cities Growth ContinuesCameron EittreimSallisaw, OK
This Fort Smith Restaurant Closed Overnight, Now What?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
anadisgoi.com
Cherokee Casinos welcomes Craig Campbell March 3-4
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. – Considered one of the most talented artists by many, Craig Campbell brings his hits to SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs on Friday, March 3, at 9 p.m. On Saturday, March 4, he’ll take the Lee Creek Tavern stage at Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland at 9 p.m.
KTLO
Lewis ‘Brant’ Barnes, 43, formerly of Mountain Home (Nelson-Berna)
The State of Arkansas lost its second most ambitious entrepreneur on Friday, January 6th. Lewis “Brant” Barnes, 43, of Tontitown, AR was born on June 28th, 1979 in Little Rock, AR to Marvin Lewis Barnes and Jana (Love) Barnes. Brant loved life, loved his family, and loved helping...
The restaurant scene in Fort Smith is constantly changing, which is both good and bad. Because you find places that you truly enjoy frequenting only to have them close. Bob & Wanda's Wagon Wheel Cafe has been a Towson Avenue institution for over a decade. But the restaurant fell on hard times and the original owners let it go.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shamar Easter, one-time Arkansas commit, clarifies future with Hogs
Shamar Easter is back in the fold at Arkansas. The 2023 tight end prospect originally committed to the Razorbacks but then backed off that pledge last month after Arkansas tight end coach Dowell Loggains left to take the offensive coordinator position at South Carolina. On Sunday, however, Easter announced via...
Losing One Thing, Being Classless While Doing It is Another
Antics against Vanderbilt in loss Saturday have to be addressed by Eric Musselman
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas hosting Tyrone Broden
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Bowling Green wide receiver Tyrone Broden is at Arkansas for an official visit this weekend. Broden, 6-7, 210, entered the transfer portal on Jan. 1 and the Hogs offered the next day. He has already taken official visits to Oklahoma and Penn State. He announced on Tuesday he would make his decision known Wednesday, but opted to cancel it.
Fort Smith couple found dead by murder-suicide in Illinois
A Fort Smith couple was found dead in Illinois after what appears to be a murder-suicide on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
House fire leaves one dead in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Wedington Fire Department (WFD) responded to a house fire in Wedington Woods on Saturday, Jan. 14, morning that left one person dead. WFD responded to the fire at around 6:15 a.m. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames blocking them from entering.
Razorbacks Not Giving Nick Smith Good Reason to Come Back
Unless Hogs go 3-3 in next few weeks, there will too high risk, too little reward for guard to return
hogville.net
Cody Taylor nets two SEC offers, visit from Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Greenwood Class of 2026 offensive lineman Cody Taylor has pulled in a pair of SEC offers and on Friday Arkansas’ Cody Kennedy visited the school. Taylor, 6-4, 279, was offered by Ole Miss on Dec. 29 and then two days later Kentucky jumped into the hunt. Arkansas and numerous others are showing strong interest in Taylor as well. Taylor, who started for the Bulldogs varsity as a freshman, talked about getting the two offers.
Arkansas' Eric Musselman bemoans lack of 'competitive nature' after loss to Vanderbilt
What once was a promising Arkansas season has turned sour in a hurry. The Hogs gave up 63 points in the second half of Saturday’s 97-84 loss to Vanderbilt. Arkansas has now lost three games in a row, and five-star phenom Nick Smith Jr. is not walking through that door anytime soon as his battle with a nagging knee injury continues.
The charge of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm is a Class Y felony that is punishable by up to 10 to 40 years or life in prison. There is no bond set at this time.
OHP dive team recovers stolen truck from Oklahoma lake
The vehicle that was recovered was a 2008 red Chevy Silverado.
Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges
BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
okwnews.com
Stilwell, Oklahoma Resident Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Murder In Indian Country
MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Earl McAlister, age 55, of Stilwell, Oklahoma, was sentenced to life imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release for Murder in Indian Country – Second Degree. The charges arose from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in Arkansas
A highly-anticipated new local restaurant recently opened in Arkansas. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom held the grand opening for its first Arkansas restaurant location in Fayetteville.
Fort Smith Police and Fire departments were called to 789 Riverfront Drive after a man's body was found in the water.
5newsonline.com
Fort Smith residents urging city officials and animal control to ‘step up’
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As Jayne Alford’s family enjoyed the long Thanksgiving weekend of 2022, her normally quiet neighborhood near Free Ferry and 46th Street was met with commotion. “I heard a loud sound and I knew what had happened,” Alford recalled. Alford says while standing in...
A landowner in Arkansas reported to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office that someone illegally dumped hundreds of deer carcasses on his property.
Clarksville man faces jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses
A Clarksville man is facing jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses.
