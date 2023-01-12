ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNEM

Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies at age 95

ROME (AP) — Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida, who achieved international stardom during the 1950s and was dubbed “the most beautiful woman in the world” after the title of one of her movies, died in Rome on Monday, her agent said. She was 95. The agent, Paola...

