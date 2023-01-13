ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland police procedure that delays naming officers who use deadly force troubles public records experts

By Catalina Gaitán
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Comments / 2

Brought it!
4d ago

They should not name them.. There are to many extremists here that would threaten their lives. Portland does not believe in innocent till proven guilty. They are mob style when it comes believing someone is guilty... Even if they aren't guilty Portlanders instant assumption of guilt could cause serious issues

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Oregonian

Readers respond: Cut gun violence with prison time

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported three separate stories late last week involving charges of illegal possession of firearms. Published on Saturday, Jan. 7 were “3 men arrested after running from Portland police” in which police reported recovering three loaded guns after a chase; “Arrest made in 2021 Portland house party shooting that killed Jemare Manns,” about charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, being filed; and “Basketball game at Franklin High School postponed after parking lot shooting injures 1,” in which a 15-year-old was arrested on an allegation of unlawfully possessing a gun.
PORTLAND, OR
Outlook Online

Crime Briefs: Gresham man makes citizen arrest

Saturday evening, Jan. 14, the Gresham Police Department received reports of shots fired from an apartment complex near Southeast 170th and Stark Street. The 911 callers said there was a “suspicious” man walking in the parking lot of the complex, holding a semi-automatic rifle.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Police looking for suspect in Tigard armed robbery

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - The Tigard Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a suspect in an armed robbery that happened on New Year’s Eve. At 11 a.m. that morning, a man walked into a Foxy’s on Southwest Pacific Highway near Southwest Canterbury Lane. He pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the employee working at the register, then walked out.
TIGARD, OR
Channel 6000

Portland police arrest wanted person, find meth, fentanyl, guns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau apprehended a wanted person Friday and recovered guns and drugs from the person. According to police, the bureau’s East Neighborhood Response Team took the person into custody. Police did not say what the person was wanted for, but said the...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

School District Seeks to Protect Buses From Vandalism With New Electric Fences

Portland Public Schools’ minibuses, besieged by vandalism, will soon be protected by electric fences, assuming the School Board gives the proposal a thumbs-up at a meeting next week. Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero has already approved the $205,000 contract to lease the “intense but nonlethal 7,000-volt” fences built by Amarok, which...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Washington County man convicted of stabbing wife to death

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man has been convicted of murdering his wife after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, stabbed and killed his wife, Sonia Bahena, in Sept. 2021. The stabbing reportedly happened inside of their Cornelius apartment and in front of two of their four children, according to the D.A.’s Office.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
