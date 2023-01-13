Portland police procedure that delays naming officers who use deadly force troubles public records experts

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported three separate stories late last week involving charges of illegal possession of firearms. Published on Saturday, Jan. 7 were “3 men arrested after running from Portland police” in which police reported recovering three loaded guns after a chase; “Arrest made in 2021 Portland house party shooting that killed Jemare Manns,” about charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, being filed; and “Basketball game at Franklin High School postponed after parking lot shooting injures 1,” in which a 15-year-old was arrested on an allegation of unlawfully possessing a gun.

