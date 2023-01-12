Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
Man Arrested After Allegedly Leading Oklahoma City Police On Overnight Chase
A man is in custody on Tuesday morning accused of leading Oklahoma City police on an overnight chase. According to police, officers had initially attempted to stop the suspect for a traffic violation, but he refused to pull over for officers, leading them on a pursuit. Police say after a...
news9.com
Police Searching For Suspects In Oklahoma City Burglary Crime Spree
Oklahoma City burglary investigators are asking for the public's help solving a crime spree. Police are working to identify the individuals responsible for recently burglarizing a marijuana grow business. They're also suspected of stealing a couple of cars just days later. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers.
news9.com
1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run
A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
news9.com
Search For Missing 4-Year-Old Oklahoma Girl Marks 1 Week
Tuesday marks one week since four-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing from Cyril. State investigators said the search for Athena has turned into a recovery effort, as they do not believe she's alive. One of the two people arrested in connection with Athena's disappearance is currently being held in the...
news9.com
Search For Athena Brownfield Now Considered 'Recovery' Operation By OSBI
The search for a missing 4-year-old from Cyril, Okla., is now considered a recovery operation, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10 but may have been missing for weeks before that. One of the two suspects in Athena's disappearance, Ivon Adams, is expected to be extradited to Oklahoma in the coming days. Adams was taken into custody last week in Arizona after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Oklahoma. He is accused of first-degree murder and child neglect.
news9.com
2 Killed In Plane Crashes East Of Kingfisher
Two men were killed in a plane crash near County Road 2920 and County Road 790 east of Kingfisher, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash. The online flight tracker called “flight aware” shows the plane taking off from Oklahoma City shortly after noon and then 12:42 pm was the last time the plane was seen. The names of the victims have not been released.
news9.com
OSBI Asks Authorities To Search Bodies Of Water In Grady County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has requested the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to search bodies of water in Grady County, possibly as part of an effort to locate a missing 4-year-old girl. A large law enforcement presence was reported Saturday at a creek reservoir in Grady County. Related article from...
news9.com
'We're Not Giving Up Hope': Candlelight Vigil Held For Missing 4-Year-Old Athena Brownfield
Hugs, prayers, and hope: Saturday night, community members gathered in Cyril to hold a candlelight vigil for Athena Brownfield. The vigil took place downtown near Cyril City Hall. Speakers thanked the community for their efforts in trying to find her. They then prayed for the girl, who was reported missing on Tuesday.
news9.com
Edmond Utility Customer Service Office Closes
Previously located in the city's downtown, Edmond's utility customer service offices and drop box have closed. The free payment kiosk which was at that location has also moved, to the City First Building on East 1st Street. For a full list of payment kiosk locations and other ways to pay...
news9.com
2 Killed After Plane Crash Near Kingfisher Just 30 Minutes After Takeoff
A plane crash near Kingfisher leaves two people dead on Monday. Investigators say the plane took off from Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma City and crashed about 30 minutes later. Oklahoma Highway Troopers combed through what was left of the plane. “You never wanna pull up on something like this,”...
news9.com
Sooner Football Offseason Update
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb recap the offseason moves this week for the Sooners with Dusty Dvoracek. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!
