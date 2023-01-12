The search for a missing 4-year-old from Cyril, Okla., is now considered a recovery operation, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10 but may have been missing for weeks before that. One of the two suspects in Athena's disappearance, Ivon Adams, is expected to be extradited to Oklahoma in the coming days. Adams was taken into custody last week in Arizona after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Oklahoma. He is accused of first-degree murder and child neglect.

