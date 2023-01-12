A young alligator was discovered in an empty lot in New Jersey over the weekend, prompting speculation about how the gnarly reptile ended up abandoned in Garden State. The juvenile alligator was found in an empty lot in Neptune late Sunday night after a resident noticed a mysterious container next to his home, the Monmouth County SPCA confirmed in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “The young alligator was brought back to the shelter and given a clean tank that allowed proper air circulation and is being kept in a climate-controlled area. The alligator will be transferred to the New Jersey Division of...

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 46 MINUTES AGO