San Antonio's center is one of the top pieces on the trade market. The Celtics are interested in acquiring Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, according to The Athletic. Anonymous sources tell the Athletic’s Shams Charania that Poeltl has drawn “significant trade interest” from Boston and Toronto, among other teams. The 27-year-old center is one of the top prizes on the trade market, averaging 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists a game for a San Antonio team that currently holds the second-worst record in the Western Conference at 13-31.

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO