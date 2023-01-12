ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Celtics are reportedly pursuing a trade for the Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl

San Antonio's center is one of the top pieces on the trade market. The Celtics are interested in acquiring Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, according to The Athletic. Anonymous sources tell the Athletic’s Shams Charania that Poeltl has drawn “significant trade interest” from Boston and Toronto, among other teams. The 27-year-old center is one of the top prizes on the trade market, averaging 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists a game for a San Antonio team that currently holds the second-worst record in the Western Conference at 13-31.
BOSTON, MA
silverscreenandroll.com

NBA says Joel Embiid did not foul Russell Westbrook on final possession of Lakers vs. Sixers

It has only been 72 hours since the most recent NBA Last Two Minute Report showed calls in the final possessions of a tightly contested game disadvantaged the Lakers, and the final possession between Joel Embiid and Russell Westbrook at the end of Los Angeles’ 113-112 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers made it appear that the team might end up getting a retroactive apology from the league two games in a row.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers lose second heartbreaker in a row, fall 113-112 vs. Sixers

This homestand has been less than kind to Los Angeles, as the Lakers lost their second game in a row, falling against the Philadelphia 76ers, 113-112. Joel Embiid was dominant, scroing 35 points, and his co-star James Harden was cool, calm and collected, scoring an efficient 24 points on 9-15 shooting.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy