Dallas, TX

WFAA

CPS investigating Rockwall-Heath offseason football workout that led to hospitalization of several athletes

HEATH, Texas — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (CPS) is investigating an offseason football workout that resulted in several players being hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis -- an official with the agency confirmed on Monday. The workout involved student-athletes from Rockwall-Heath High School and hundreds of push-ups. The...
ROCKWALL, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Marcus baseball players injured in crash on FM 407

Four Marcus High School baseball players were injured in a car accident on Saturday night, according to the team. Few details have been released by officials, but it is known that the crash occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. Saturday in front of Marty B’s restaurant on FM 407 in Bartonville, and five people, including four Marcus baseball players, were sent to the hospital.
BARTONVILLE, TX
Radio Ink

Hal Jay Says He Needs a Heart Transplant

Dallas-area morning news host Hal Jay announced Monday morning that he is at an area hospital awaiting a heart transplant. Jay called in to the WBAP (820 AM) morning show from his hospital bed at Baylor Medical Center, where he is waiting for the transplant. During the interview, Jay said...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Skate Park Coming to Oak Cliff

In Dallas, you don’t have to go far to find an interesting restaurant or fun attraction. But skateboarders are hard-pressed to find good skate parks in the city. Skateboarders living in the Dallas area often have to drive 30-40 minutes away to find a good skate park, such as Alliance Skate Park in Grand Prairie. Teenagers usually visit local parking lots or street spots to get their skating sessions in. Several Oak Cliff teenagers told The Dallas Morning News of their experiences.
DALLAS, TX
LoneStar 92

$10,000 Barbie Collection Stolen from Home in Denton, Texas

Some people like to collect baseball cards, others choose classic cars, and one lady in Denton, Texas until recently had a tremendous collection of Barbie dolls. That all changed after returning home from being out of town for her mother’s funeral and coming home to find out that her $10,000 collection of dolls were stolen from her home.
DENTON, TX
csengineermag.com

McCarthy Moves Dallas Headquarters to New Office

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Family of man who worked at UNT hoping for answers in his murder

DENTON, Texas - Family members of 43-year-old Cory Johnson are trying to figure out why he was shot and killed inside his apartment in Denton Wednesday night. "In our minds, you know, there’s no scenario that would lead to something like this because of who he was," Cory’s uncle, Michael Johnson, said. "He just loved people."
DENTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Southern Oaks

The age of the juvenile that died in this shooting investigation was 11-years-old. The age of the juvenile charged with his murder is 14-years-old. She is currently in the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center. The weapon was also recovered during the course of the investigation. This remains an ongoing investigation.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Airbnb Launches Investigation After Dallas Host Denies LGBTQ Couple

Airbnb is investigating a Dallas-based host after a prospective guest said he was denied from booking due to his sexual orientation. "Love trying to book a [Airbnb] with my bf in Dallas and having this be the response to our booking," Curtis Kimberlin Jr. posted on Twitter. Accompanying the tweet...
DALLAS, TX
