$2 Million in Jewelry Stolen in Mesquite Mall HeistSilence DoGoodMesquite, TX
The Father Who Killed 3-Year-old Baby Over Milk and Unloaded Her Body in a CourseSafa FarooqRichardson, TX
Youngster Agreements Lethal Cerebrum Eating Life form at City Sprinkle CushionSafa FarooqArlington, TX
Texas Rangers seek killer in 43-year-old cold case murder of Elizabeth Barclay in Dallas, TexasMichele FreemanDallas, TX
Famous hot dog restaurant Portillo's opens first location in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
CPS investigating Rockwall-Heath offseason football workout that led to hospitalization of several athletes
HEATH, Texas — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (CPS) is investigating an offseason football workout that resulted in several players being hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis -- an official with the agency confirmed on Monday. The workout involved student-athletes from Rockwall-Heath High School and hundreds of push-ups. The...
Marcus baseball players injured in crash on FM 407
Four Marcus High School baseball players were injured in a car accident on Saturday night, according to the team. Few details have been released by officials, but it is known that the crash occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. Saturday in front of Marty B’s restaurant on FM 407 in Bartonville, and five people, including four Marcus baseball players, were sent to the hospital.
Best Tweets about the Cowboys First Road Playoff Win Since 1993
All streaks are meant to be broken, and the "Tom Brady is 6-0 against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Playoffs" streak was especially stale considering how the Cowboys began their 2022-2023 NFL Season. It was Game 1... Dallas QB Dak Prescott left the game with an injury that left...
Radio Ink
Hal Jay Says He Needs a Heart Transplant
Dallas-area morning news host Hal Jay announced Monday morning that he is at an area hospital awaiting a heart transplant. Jay called in to the WBAP (820 AM) morning show from his hospital bed at Baylor Medical Center, where he is waiting for the transplant. During the interview, Jay said...
Dallas school puts out call for stand-ins to attend event for young boys without father figures. Hundreds show up!
In order to kick off 2023 in a positive and uplifting manner, I have been searching for good news stories. One such story has gone viral this week that I would love to share with readers. The story was posted on Twitter today and has received over 2 million views as users share the amazing story.
dallasexpress.com
Skate Park Coming to Oak Cliff
In Dallas, you don’t have to go far to find an interesting restaurant or fun attraction. But skateboarders are hard-pressed to find good skate parks in the city. Skateboarders living in the Dallas area often have to drive 30-40 minutes away to find a good skate park, such as Alliance Skate Park in Grand Prairie. Teenagers usually visit local parking lots or street spots to get their skating sessions in. Several Oak Cliff teenagers told The Dallas Morning News of their experiences.
dallasexaminer.com
Statewide HBCU Battle of the Bands Competition comes to Globe Life Park for MLK weekend
Philanthropist Roland Parrish is hosting an HBCU Battle of the Bands competition as part of the MLK weekend Activities. Band members in the Dallas area will have an opportunity to showcase their skills and receive scholarships this weekend during the second statewide Battle of the Band competition. The Band Audition...
TX Family Terrified to Go Outside After Bobcat Caught on Camera
What's up with wild cats getting out and about in Texas these days?. First, it was the biggest news story in Dallas over the weekend when the Dallas Zoo announced it had to close it'd door to find a missing snow leopard. Thankfully the leopard was found safe within the zoo compound.
KTSA
Teen girl fatally shoots boy, 11, while fighting another girl, Dallas police say
Yellow caution tape, do not enter area, hanging blocking off area. A 14-year-old girl has been charged with murder for shooting a younger child while fighting with somebody else at a Dallas apartment complex, police said. Police said the 14-year-old was fighting with another girl when she grabbed a gun...
fox4news.com
Dallas councilman hires private company to help residents with overflowing trash bins
DALLAS - Six weeks after the city of Dallas changed its trash pickup routes, garbage cans are still overflowing for some residents. One city council member decided to take matters into his own hands and hired a private company to help pick up the city's slack. Trash pickup delays are...
$10,000 Barbie Collection Stolen from Home in Denton, Texas
Some people like to collect baseball cards, others choose classic cars, and one lady in Denton, Texas until recently had a tremendous collection of Barbie dolls. That all changed after returning home from being out of town for her mother’s funeral and coming home to find out that her $10,000 collection of dolls were stolen from her home.
Famous hot dog restaurant Portillo's opens first location in Dallas
Fans of hot dogs and beef steak sandwiches will be excited that one of Chicago's most famous restaurants, Portillo's, will open the door to its first location in Dallas this week.
North Texas resident $3 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
Winning is on top of everyone's mind in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the NFL Playoffs and someone in North Texas got the winning off to a head start with a massive seven-figure lottery win.
Is it Legal to Flip Off a Police Officer Here in Texas?
So, listen if you decide to flip off a police officer you're probably gonna bring unwanted attention to whatever it is you're doing -- even if it's nothing. But is is legal to do it? Can you legally give "the bird" to a cop while traveling though Dallas, TX for instance?
csengineermag.com
McCarthy Moves Dallas Headquarters to New Office
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
fox4news.com
Family of man who worked at UNT hoping for answers in his murder
DENTON, Texas - Family members of 43-year-old Cory Johnson are trying to figure out why he was shot and killed inside his apartment in Denton Wednesday night. "In our minds, you know, there’s no scenario that would lead to something like this because of who he was," Cory’s uncle, Michael Johnson, said. "He just loved people."
This North Texas pet store is the largest breeder of axolotl in the world
North Texas is actually home to the world's largest breeder of this amazing species, Axolotl Planet.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Southern Oaks
The age of the juvenile that died in this shooting investigation was 11-years-old. The age of the juvenile charged with his murder is 14-years-old. She is currently in the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center. The weapon was also recovered during the course of the investigation. This remains an ongoing investigation.
Motorcyclist killed, several hurt in crashes around DFW Sunday
A motorcyclist was killed and several people were injured in separate crashes around Dallas–Fort Worth on Sunday. Both incidents remain under investigation.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Airbnb Launches Investigation After Dallas Host Denies LGBTQ Couple
Airbnb is investigating a Dallas-based host after a prospective guest said he was denied from booking due to his sexual orientation. "Love trying to book a [Airbnb] with my bf in Dallas and having this be the response to our booking," Curtis Kimberlin Jr. posted on Twitter. Accompanying the tweet...
