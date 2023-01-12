Read full article on original website
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
MSNBC
Merrick Garland is who we thought he was. And that’s a problem for Dems.
That sound you heard Thursday was a collective groan from liberals whose worst fears about Attorney General Merrick Garland were confirmed. The attorney general’s announcement of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and a Washington office he used is giving a lot of liberals 2016 vibes. By which I mean, it feels like the Justice Department’s perception of fairness is incredibly deferential to conservatives. The fact that the special counsel previously worked as a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney doesn’t inspire faith that Garland is up to the task of meting out justice unless he pays extreme deference to the conservative movement.
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
msn.com
Democrat leadership leaves Adam Schiff hanging on call for intelligence assessment of Biden's classified docs
Democratic leadership in the House and Senate left colleague Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., hanging Monday as they remained silent on whether they supported his call for an intelligence assessment concerning the classified documents that were mishandled by President Joe Biden. "I don’t think we can exclude the possibility without knowing...
Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney
MSNBC legal analyst Katie S. Phang was discussing the newly unsealed testimony from the former president as part of E. Jean Carroll's rape lawsuit.
msn.com
Sick of smelling her neighbor’s legal pot, this woman sued
Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd tried cleaning, pleading and suing, but she said the attack on her home of 30 years was unrelenting. Sometimes she felt as though she couldn’t breathe, couldn’t sleep, couldn’t live out her retirement in her manicured Cleveland Park colonial. The assailant? The smell of marijuana.
Progressive climate activists finally realize protests and stunts don’t work. We told you so
Progressive climate activists Extinction Rebellion realize protests and stunts don’t work. They should follow our bipartisan approach to climate solutions.
GOP lawmaker confronted by CNN for ‘only caring about’ Biden and not Trump classified documents
Rep James Comer was asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday whether he and other Republicans were holding Joe Biden to a double standard after refusing to criticise former president Donald Trump for his stash of classified material at Mar-a-Lago.The question came as the GOP, including Mr Comer, have vowed to investigate whether Mr Biden mishandled classified materials as they take power in the House. Mr Comer is set to lead at least some of that effort as the incoming chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, the House’s main investigative body.He and other Republicans have faced...
Climate Activism Isn't About the Planet. It's About the Boredom of the Bourgeoisie | Opinion
One would assume that journalists who pride themselves on speaking truth to power would object to talking money from billionaires to promote their interests.
Matt Gaetz Says Biden is in 'Best Scandal' He Could Ask For
Gaetz claimed the discovery of documents in Biden's position will help Democrats on two fronts.
Karine Jean-Pierre grilled for claiming DeSantis ‘made a mockery’ of immigration system: ‘Talk is cheap'
Critics blasted White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre after she accused Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., of making a "mockery" of the immigration system.
MSNBC
The problem(s) with the GOP’s ‘emergency’ debt ceiling plan
Americans may never know all of the details about the assorted side deals Kevin McCarthy struck to become House speaker, but The Washington Post reported over the weekend on one of the more dangerous promises the Republican agreed to with some of his far-right members. House Republicans are preparing a...
Democrats care more about Pete Buttigieg’s identity politics than if he can actually do his job
Almost a year ago, the Federal Aviation Authority, under the helm of transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, announced that the aviation briefing known as NOTAM, or Notice to Airmen, would undergo a name change. NOTAMs are unclassified notices distributed from an aviation authority to all pilots that contain essential information regarding conditions, hazards, system concerns, or other flight operations. NOTAM, Mayor Pete’s Department of Transportation declared, wasn’t gender inclusive and, as of Dec. 2, 2021, it should henceforth be referred to Notice to Air Missions, not Airmen. While Mayor Pete preoccupied his department with scrubbing the bigotry out of an acronym, it...
Rep. Raskin: Biden documents probe shouldn't be a 'political football'
Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin joins CNN's Jake Tapper to discuss the latest developments over President Biden's handling of classified documents.
msn.com
WATCH: Dan Bongino blasts 'uniquely bad' White House response to document haul
Conservative radio and TV host Dan Bongino laughed at the White House's response to the unveiling of classified documents in President Joe Biden's private office and garage, calling it “uniquely bad.”. “Can we all agree that she's uniquely bad at this?” Bongino asked on Fox & Friends Weekend, speaking...
NBC News
Full Panel: ‘Impossible for the Biden administration to prosecute Trump at this point’
Hallie Jackson, Rev. Al Sharpton and Marc Short join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss the parallel investigations into President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, how the investigations may impact 2024 and unity against hate crimes ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.Jan. 15, 2023.
Lauren Boebert Says 'Conspiracy Theorists' Shouldn't Be on Committees
The Republican representative said Democrats Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell should be kept off the Intelligence Committee in the new GOP-controlled House.
msn.com
Democrats Quickly Got Tired of Appearing Competent
Their streak of being the competent party was bound to screech to a halt at some point. After a year of being on their best behavior, Dems are in disarray. Again. The Rubicon was crossed when news spread that President Joe Biden’s attorneys found the first batch of classified documents at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C. The documents were found six days before the midterm elections, yet the information wasn’t made public until after the midterms were over. So much for honesty and transparency.
Some Accuse the White House of Purposely Delaying Reports of Biden's 'Misplaced' Classified Docs.
After Biden's lawyers reported they had found a 'small number' of classified documents in an office closet once used by the then Vice-president, which were immediately turned over to the National Archives, the Justice Department started reviewing the classified documents.
Beliefs in antisemitic myths have nearly doubled since 2019, study shows
Last year, prominent celebrities and media figures like Kanye West made headlines after promoting antisemitic tropes. Now, a survey shows that widespread belief in antisemitic conspiracy theories and tropes have nearly doubled since 2019.
