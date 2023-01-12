ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Merrick Garland is who we thought he was. And that’s a problem for Dems.

That sound you heard Thursday was a collective groan from liberals whose worst fears about Attorney General Merrick Garland were confirmed. The attorney general’s announcement of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and a Washington office he used is giving a lot of liberals 2016 vibes. By which I mean, it feels like the Justice Department’s perception of fairness is incredibly deferential to conservatives. The fact that the special counsel previously worked as a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney doesn’t inspire faith that Garland is up to the task of meting out justice unless he pays extreme deference to the conservative movement.
DELAWARE STATE
msn.com

Sick of smelling her neighbor’s legal pot, this woman sued

Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd tried cleaning, pleading and suing, but she said the attack on her home of 30 years was unrelenting. Sometimes she felt as though she couldn’t breathe, couldn’t sleep, couldn’t live out her retirement in her manicured Cleveland Park colonial. The assailant? The smell of marijuana.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

GOP lawmaker confronted by CNN for ‘only caring about’ Biden and not Trump classified documents

Rep James Comer was asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday whether he and other Republicans were holding Joe Biden to a double standard after refusing to criticise former president Donald Trump for his stash of classified material at Mar-a-Lago.The question came as the GOP, including Mr Comer, have vowed to investigate whether Mr Biden mishandled classified materials as they take power in the House. Mr Comer is set to lead at least some of that effort as the incoming chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, the House’s main investigative body.He and other Republicans have faced...
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

The problem(s) with the GOP’s ‘emergency’ debt ceiling plan

Americans may never know all of the details about the assorted side deals Kevin McCarthy struck to become House speaker, but The Washington Post reported over the weekend on one of the more dangerous promises the Republican agreed to with some of his far-right members. House Republicans are preparing a...
New York Post

Democrats care more about Pete Buttigieg’s identity politics than if he can actually do his job

Almost a year ago, the Federal Aviation Authority, under the helm of transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, announced that the aviation briefing known as NOTAM, or Notice to Airmen, would undergo a name change. NOTAMs are unclassified notices distributed from an aviation authority to all pilots that contain essential information regarding conditions, hazards, system concerns, or other flight operations. NOTAM, Mayor Pete’s Department of Transportation declared, wasn’t gender inclusive and, as of Dec. 2, 2021, it should henceforth be referred to Notice to Air Missions, not Airmen. While Mayor Pete preoccupied his department with scrubbing the bigotry out of an acronym, it...
INDIANA STATE
msn.com

WATCH: Dan Bongino blasts 'uniquely bad' White House response to document haul

Conservative radio and TV host Dan Bongino laughed at the White House's response to the unveiling of classified documents in President Joe Biden's private office and garage, calling it “uniquely bad.”. “Can we all agree that she's uniquely bad at this?” Bongino asked on Fox & Friends Weekend, speaking...
msn.com

Democrats Quickly Got Tired of Appearing Competent

Their streak of being the competent party was bound to screech to a halt at some point. After a year of being on their best behavior, Dems are in disarray. Again. The Rubicon was crossed when news spread that President Joe Biden’s attorneys found the first batch of classified documents at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C. The documents were found six days before the midterm elections, yet the information wasn’t made public until after the midterms were over. So much for honesty and transparency.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy