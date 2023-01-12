ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Detroit News

'We have unfinished business': Zinter, Johnson, Barrett returning to Michigan

Michigan’s offense capped a week of good news with offensive lineman Zak Zinter and receiver Cornelius Johnson announcing Sunday they're returning for the upcoming season. The defense also got a boost with linebacker Michael Barrett saying he coming back for a sixth year. Zinter, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound right guard,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Monday's preps basketball scoreboard

Brothers DeMaryon and Keymarryon Fishburn were standouts yet again in Taylor Trillium Academy's 56-42 victory against Detroit Mumford in the MLK Showcase on Monday. DeMaryon had 22 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks while Keymarryon had 13 points, three rebounds, and five assists. Jaylin Bradford had a solid night as well with 13 points and seven assists for Trillium Academy.
DETROIT, MI

