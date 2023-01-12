Read full article on original website
Related
UGA football player and staffer killed hours after UGA championship celebration
University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single car crash just hours after their team celebrated its national championship with a victory parade and celebration, according to a statement from the UGA Athletic Association and reporting from CNN affiliate WXIA.
Detroit News
Sunday's NFL Playoffs: Hubbard's fumble return gives Bengals 24-17 win over Ravens
Cincinnati — Sam Hubbard returned Tyler Huntley’s fumble 98 yards for a tiebreaking touchdown in the fourth quarter, helping Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 in an AFC wild-card game on Sunday night. Facing third-and-goal at the 1 with about 12 minutes left,...
Detroit News
Jim Harbaugh to return as Michigan football coach; 'substantive' contract talks ongoing
Jim Harbaugh is not leaving Michigan and will remain the head football coach. Michigan president Santa Ono in a Twitter post on Monday announced Harbaugh has informed him he will not be going anywhere. “I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great...
Detroit News
Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins says he's coming back next season
Defensive tackle Kris Jenkins made official his return to Michigan with an announcement Monday on social media. Jenkins, who had 54 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, posted about his return on the final day when players can declare for the NFL Draft. “It has been my...
Detroit News
Michigan high school boys swimming and diving rankings
Rankings provided by MHSAA. Honorable Mention: Brighton, Grand Haven, Plymouth. Honorable Mention: Battle Creek Lakeview, Fenton, Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice. Honorable Mention: Hamilton, Allegan, Chelsea, Milan.
Detroit News
'We have unfinished business': Zinter, Johnson, Barrett returning to Michigan
Michigan’s offense capped a week of good news with offensive lineman Zak Zinter and receiver Cornelius Johnson announcing Sunday they're returning for the upcoming season. The defense also got a boost with linebacker Michael Barrett saying he coming back for a sixth year. Zinter, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound right guard,...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit high school hockey notes: Clarkston, Detroit Country Day off to hot starts
With the high school hockey season nearing its midway point, Clarkston and Detroit Country Day are two teams already turning heads due to a hot start this season despite subpar years in 2022. Clarkston is perhaps the story of the season across the state up to this point. The team...
Detroit News
Reports: Former Lions coach Jim Schwartz lands coordinator job in Cleveland
Two years removed from his last coordinating job, former Detroit Lions coach Jim Schwartz is set to be named the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. Schwartz, who coached the Lions from 2009 through 2013, returns to Cleveland, where he got his start in the NFL as a...
Detroit News
Monday's preps basketball scoreboard
Brothers DeMaryon and Keymarryon Fishburn were standouts yet again in Taylor Trillium Academy's 56-42 victory against Detroit Mumford in the MLK Showcase on Monday. DeMaryon had 22 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks while Keymarryon had 13 points, three rebounds, and five assists. Jaylin Bradford had a solid night as well with 13 points and seven assists for Trillium Academy.
