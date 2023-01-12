Brothers DeMaryon and Keymarryon Fishburn were standouts yet again in Taylor Trillium Academy's 56-42 victory against Detroit Mumford in the MLK Showcase on Monday. DeMaryon had 22 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks while Keymarryon had 13 points, three rebounds, and five assists. Jaylin Bradford had a solid night as well with 13 points and seven assists for Trillium Academy.

DETROIT, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO