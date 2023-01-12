Read full article on original website
Troopers arrest drunk driver after US 27 crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that a man has been arrested for his role in a crash that hurt two women on Thursday of last week. Police say that the man’s blood alcohol content was over two times the legal limit when he was driving his van with his teenage son in the front sear on US 27 around 6:40 p.m.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man arrested after multi-state pursuit
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Fort Wayne is in jail in Ohio, after leading police on a multi-state pursuit. Around 8:30 Saturday night, Indiana State Police notified Williams County, Ohio law enforcement about an eastbound pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on U.S. 20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. ISP terminated their pursuit at the state line.
wtvbam.com
WOWO News
Rollover truck crash closes I-69 for nearly two hours
AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) – A ladder in the roadway is to blame for a rollover truck crash that closed northbound I-69 for nearly two hours Monday morning. Indiana State Police troopers responded to northbound I-69 near the 326 mile marker, just north of the CR11A exit in DeKalb County at approximately 9:30 a.m. They located a 2003 Isuzu dump style truck on its side with a driver and passenger trapped inside, and what appeared to be gravel in the roadway.
Times-Union Newspaper
County Recorder’s Office Does Not Provide Or Prepare Deeds
The Kosciusko County Recorder’s Office reminds citizens that they do not provide or prepare deeds. According to a news release from the Recorder’s Office, “It is strongly recommended that you seek out a real estate attorney to prepare your deed in order to ensure it is done correctly and completely. Preparing or using a deed prepared by anyone other than a licensed attorney is done completely at your own risk and responsibility, and may result in errors that could be more costly in the long run.”
WOWO News
WANE-TV
Downtown Fort Wayne eatery bears pain of high egg prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Egg prices have continued to climb into the new year, a trend that was established at the tail end of 2022. According to a report by the United States Department of Agriculture, the average carton of eggs in America was valued at about $4.25 last month.
WANE-TV
Fire crews return to southeast Fort Wayne home where dog died in fire
No people were hurt but a dog died following a heavy fire on Fort Wayne's southeast side Monday night.
Times-Union Newspaper
Three Join Sheriff’s Office
Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith recently welcomed three new hires to the department. Merit deputy Jacob Anderson, of Warsaw, will be assigned to the patrol division, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. A North Manchester High School graduate, he and his wife, Jennifer, have...
Indiana police warn residents of suspects posing as delivery drivers
Police were receiving calls about people pretending to be FedEx or UPS drivers holding a damaged package and asking residents for personal information.
wtvbam.com
WOWO News
ISP: Drugs, fake money found in car driving 25 mph under speed limit
When the trooper spoke to the driver, he smelled raw marijuana coming from the car.
95.3 MNC
abc57.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle while checking mail, hospitalized with internal injuries
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US Highway 20 around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department. Responding deputies determined that the driver, a 23-year-old woman from Lagrange, was travelling west on US Highway 20 in...
WANE-TV
Lane restrictions on E. Superior St. begin Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lane restrictions will begin Monday morning on East Superior Street due to sewer construction. Beginning at 7:30 a.m., one westbound lane will be open between Lafayette and Barr Street. One travel lane will be open in each direction between Barr Street and Clinton. The intersection at Superior and Barr will still be open.
WNDU
Elkhart County man hit by car while checking mail
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car while he was checking his mail on Thursday afternoon. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2015 Nissan Altima was heading west on U.S. 20 just east of State Road 13 around 12:30 p.m. when it ran off the road and struck a 37-year-old man who was checking his mail at the time. The Nissan came to a rest after striking a fence post.
Times-Union Newspaper
Tecomet AWL Donation Drive Will Have Public Drop-Off Feb. 4
Tecomet is having a donation drive for the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County. Donations from Tecomet employees are being accepted through Feb. 4, with donation boxes in each break room. A public drop-off will be 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 4 at 3724 Ind. 15, Warsaw. Donation suggestions include:
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 1.17.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 6:53 p.m. Friday - Jeffrey James Mack Jr., 28, Elkhart, arrested for possession of stolen property. Bond: $5,250. • 7:33 p.m. Friday - Brandon Jo Bartman, 30, of 324 N. Blaine St., North Webster, arrested for...
