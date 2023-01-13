Read full article on original website
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
White Oak Creek Greenway Offers Around 7 Miles of Pure Cycling BlissJames TulianoCary, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel HillThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
City investigating reports of discolored water in west Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh Water is investigating reports of discolored tap water in west Raleigh. Residents in the area of Avent Ferry Road reached out to WRAL News on Monday with concerns about a brown tinge in their water. Ed Buchan, a spokesperson with Raleigh Water, said the water...
Amanda Lamb: Finality
RALEIGH, N.C. — Every time my kids leave to go back to school or work after the holidays, it feels a little more permanent. I remember with my oldest daughter, thinking about the fact that eventually summers would be spent away doing internships or taking classes, and of course we had the rare gift of the time during the pandemic when she did come home again. But clearly, that was a once in a lifetime moment. She now lives on her own in New York City and pops in for the occasional visit.
Granville Co. Public Schools to discuss closing Creedmoor Elementary at meeting Tuesday
The Granville County School Board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at South Granville High School in Creedmoor to discuss the possible closure of Creedmoor Elementary School (CES). The board is deciding whether it wants to close the elementary school in order to move G.C. Hawley...
$1 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Charlotte; $10,000 ticket sold in Raleigh
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The much-anticipated Mega Millions drawing on Friday the 13th brought good luck for some North Carolinians. One of those few purchased a ticket in Charlotte and won a $1 million prize. The lucky ticket was purchased at the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte. The...
WRAL's Julian Grace thanks Raleigh police officers for saving his life
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL's Julian Grace is thanking Raleigh police officers and a state trooper for saving his life. In a video posted to his Facebook page, Grace said he was driving home from work around 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 2 when three police officers and a state trooper sped past him on Interstate 440 East.
Dollar General sales Jan. 15-21: Laundry detergent, bath tissue, cereal
Dollar General has new sales this week including laundry detergent, bath tissue, General Mills and Quaker cereal and more. * These sales are valid for most Raleigh, NC area stores. Check the ad for your specific location to verify prices for your Dollar General. The sales listed above are not a guarantee of price.
Lidl deals Jan. 18-24: Mangoes, apples, corned beef brisket, sausage, orange juice, hummus
Lidl has new sales starting January 18 including mangoes, Fuji apples, Cara Cara oranges, corned beef brisket, breakfast sausage, orange juice, crushed pineapple, hummus, peach halves, coffee and more. The deals posted below are valid at a Raleigh, NC area Lidl location. Check your local ad to verify prices. This...
Thousands lost power in Cary overnight due to equipment failure
CARY, N.C. — Over 3,000 customers in Cary lost power Sunday night. The outage was centered in the area around Farmington Woods Drive and High Meadow Drive. A spokesperson from Duke Energy said the outage was caused by equipment failure on an underground power line in the area. At...
Ceiling collapses on Garner firefighter, home destroyed in massive blaze
RALEIGH, N.C. — A firefighter was injured Monday night while battling a large blaze at a home near Garner. Before 6:45 p.m., crews responded to massive fire on Pagan Road in southern Wake County. Smoke was visible from at least a mile away from the home. A firefighter with...
Person in police custody dies outside sweepstakes parlor in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police on Tuesday gathered outside a sweepstakes parlor at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road, where officers said someone died in police custody. No other details were provided. Around 5:15 a.m., multiple officers were outside Supreme Sweepstakes. WRAL News was told customers playing...
Garner firefighter injured while battling large house fire in Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. — A firefighter was injured Monday night while battling a large blaze at a home near Garner. Before 6:45 p.m., crews responded to massive fire on Pagan Road in southern Wake County. Smoke was visible from at least a mile away from the home. A firefighter with...
Reward money increased to $55K in Atlantic Beach murder investigation involving Apex man
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Atlantic Beach police are continuing to investigate an August 2022 murder of an Apex man. Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Jan. 12 that he is offering an additional $25,000 in exchange for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the murder of Randall Miller.
Car and tractor trailer crash on 401 in Harnett County, spilling diesel on roadway
KIPLING, N.C. — A car and a tractor trailer collided Sunday night in Harnett County. The crash occurred before 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 401 North at Chalybeate Springs Road, near Kipling. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived on the scene to find both vehicles still there and the...
Franklin Co. house fire leaves 1 person with 3rd degree burns
LOUISBURG, N.C. — Around midnight on Sunday, a fire was reported at a residence on Laurel Mill-Centerville Road in Centerville. Two people were in the home at the time of the fire; their condition is unknown at this time. A third person sustained second and third-degree burns, and was taken to Maria Parham Franklin to be airlifted to UNC Burn Center for treatment.
19-year-old in critical condition after Rocky Mount shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 19-year-old was critically injured Monday night in a shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9 p.m., police officers responded to UNC Nash Hospital, where a woman was suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was in critical condition and transported to Vidant Hospital in Greenville.
Durham police warn of uptick in car thefts after investigating over 90 last month
The Durham Police Department is warning the community to lock their cars after an increase in motor vehicle thefts. Police investigated more than 90 cases last month alone. The Medina family told WRAL News their theft was scary - it happened while they were asleep inside their house. Police have...
Holliday: NC State, Duke, UNC need more to catch Clemson
How important is rebounding? The results were on full display this week as NC State, Duke, and UNC went a combined 3-2 and lost ground to Clemson, now 7-0 in ACC play with a two game lead over its nearest rivals and a three game lead over teams Triangle. Work on the glass played a big part in all three wins and in the losses by Duke and UNC as well.
Jordan beats Durham Academy at Durham MLK Invitational, 72-69
Durham, N.C. — The Jordan Falcons earned a non-conference win over the Durham Academy Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium on the campus of Duke University on Monday. The Falcons' 72-69 victory was part of the Durham MLK Holiday Invitational as the two crosstown rivals took part in their hometown event.
3 people arrested after police chase, hit-and-run in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, a car fled from officers in the 3400 block of Westgate Drive. The car struck a police car then crashed into another motorist at the intersection of University Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway before the suspects fled on foot.
Duke falls out of AP Top 25 for the first time since 2021 as UNC, NC State also remain unranked
The Duke men’s basketball team is out of the AP Top 25 as of Monday after a weekend loss to Clemson. Last week, Duke was ranked No. 24. The Blue Devils lost 72-64 on Saturday against the Clemson Tigers. If the poll went beyond the top 25, Duke would...
