Raleigh, NC

Amanda Lamb: Finality

RALEIGH, N.C. — Every time my kids leave to go back to school or work after the holidays, it feels a little more permanent. I remember with my oldest daughter, thinking about the fact that eventually summers would be spent away doing internships or taking classes, and of course we had the rare gift of the time during the pandemic when she did come home again. But clearly, that was a once in a lifetime moment. She now lives on her own in New York City and pops in for the occasional visit.
Person in police custody dies outside sweepstakes parlor in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police on Tuesday gathered outside a sweepstakes parlor at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road, where officers said someone died in police custody. No other details were provided. Around 5:15 a.m., multiple officers were outside Supreme Sweepstakes. WRAL News was told customers playing...
Franklin Co. house fire leaves 1 person with 3rd degree burns

LOUISBURG, N.C. — Around midnight on Sunday, a fire was reported at a residence on Laurel Mill-Centerville Road in Centerville. Two people were in the home at the time of the fire; their condition is unknown at this time. A third person sustained second and third-degree burns, and was taken to Maria Parham Franklin to be airlifted to UNC Burn Center for treatment.
Holliday: NC State, Duke, UNC need more to catch Clemson

How important is rebounding? The results were on full display this week as NC State, Duke, and UNC went a combined 3-2 and lost ground to Clemson, now 7-0 in ACC play with a two game lead over its nearest rivals and a three game lead over teams Triangle. Work on the glass played a big part in all three wins and in the losses by Duke and UNC as well.
Jordan beats Durham Academy at Durham MLK Invitational, 72-69

Durham, N.C. — The Jordan Falcons earned a non-conference win over the Durham Academy Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium on the campus of Duke University on Monday. The Falcons' 72-69 victory was part of the Durham MLK Holiday Invitational as the two crosstown rivals took part in their hometown event.
