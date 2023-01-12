ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Student taken to hospital after scare at La Mesa

A La Mesa Junior High student who appeared to have an elevated heart rate that alarmed school officials was taken to the hospital Friday “out of an abundance of caution,” according to William S. Hart Union High School District officials. The student was able to speak with the...
LA MESA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Chula Vista City Council to review applications for District 3

The City of Chula Vista announced it received a total of 17 qualified applications for the vacant District 3 City Council seat and scheduled when it will determine which applicants to interview. Former Chula Vista City Councilman Steve Padilla successfully ran as California State senator for District 18 in November,...
CHULA VISTA, CA
thevistapress.com

What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

From 5-9 p.m. next Thursday on Pier View Way west of Coast Highway, we’ll be kicking off the first-ever O’side Mardi Gras celebration. At Mardi Gras Night at the Sunset Market, enjoy live Zydeco and blues music by the Bayou Brothers on the Main Stage, festive Mardi Gras giveaways and activities, and vendor specials at decorated booths. Starting at 5 p.m., stop by the Informational Event Booth in Downtown Lot 35 near the Main Stage to receive free Mardi Gras beads (one per guest while supplies last) and O’side Mardi Gras event info. The first 100 booth visitors will also receive a free Mardi Gras mask! In addition, Oside Handmade will be offering a mask making activity in the Dorothy’s Military Shop and Laundry lot. Let the good times roll with us at the Sunset Market in Downtown Oceanside! FIND OUT MORE.
OCEANSIDE, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Southern California Rental Housing Association named Chula Vista resident as president

A Chula Vista Resident was recently elected as president of the 2023 executive officers and board of directors for the Southern California Rental Housing Association. Aiesha Blevins will lead the Southern California Rental Housing Association, the region’s leading trade association serving the rental housing industry. Additional officers include Vice President Todd Henderson; Secretary Natasha Howell; Treasurer Buck Buchanan; Legislative Chair Allison Pfister; and Immediate Past President Lucinda Lilley.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

What's Open and Closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in San Diego

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed the third Monday in January, celebrating the life and legacy of the Civil Rights leader, as well as a commitment to service. Here's what services will be impacted in the county and city of San Diego. No Delay in Trash Collection:. There will...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Q&A: San Diego's food waste recycling program

This Wednesday, some San Diegans will put their shiny new green bins on the curb to be taken to city composting facilities, and for the first time they will include food waste. It’s part of the city's new organics recycling program, which began rolling out last week with the delivery of thousands of new kitchen pails and green bins to local residents.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

San Diego Housing Commission ends lawsuit over segregation

SAN DIEGO — Beginning in 2023, thousands of low-income families in San Diego can move into what were traditionally unaffordable neighborhoods after the San Diego Housing Commission raised the value of Section 8 housing vouchers throughout the city. The change takes effect after a protracted legal battle brought by...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Drenching Rain Can’t Douse San Diego’s Spirits as MLK Parade Returns With Class

An earlier-than-expected downpour sped up but didn’t end the 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Sunday afternoon at the Embarcadero. The next round of rain initially was projected for 5 p.m., after the end of the parade, but at about 3 p.m. participants and spectators brought out umbrellas and ponchos and continued the celebration of the slain civil rights leader.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

A Call to Action for San Diego's Affordable Housing Crisis

In this economy, the purchase or selling of property can often be tricky. We always encourage our clients to buy low or at the best price available, but if you’re in the market to buy today and can’t wait – we feel your pain! The affordability has worsened to an extent where now the city, county, and state are planning long-term solutions for this ‘affordability crisis.’ Read on to learn what steps the local government is putting in motion to help with this crisis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

SANDAG Chair Nora Vargas uses weighted vote to overrule majority

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Supervisor Chair Nora Vargas has been elected Chair of SANDAG. Her nomination to the position comes as Democrats continue pushing for an unpopular mileage tax to fund the $163 Regional Transportation Plan, aiming to get San Diegans out of their private vehicles and into public transit.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy