Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball Player Passes AwayOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Coming to San Diego - Redevelopment of Horton Plaza and Lower Housing RentDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
San Diego Padres Sign Former All-StarOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
A Call to Action for San Diego's Affordable Housing CrisisDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
San Diego utility company offers customers up to $400 to pay gas and electric billsBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Related
Weather closures for East County school districts
Several school districts in East County are going to be shut down due to inclement weather and road conditions.
NBC San Diego
Several Schools in East County Closed Tuesday Due to Weather, Road Conditions
Several school districts in East County will be closed Tuesday due to weather and road conditions, The San Diego County Office of Education said. Schools in the following districts will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 17:. Julian Union Elementary School District. Julian Union High School District. Mountain Empire Unified School District.
Clairemont High School students identifying alarming substance abuse trend amongst teens
As the county faces a nearly 870% increase in fentanyl deaths over the past five years, students and staff at Clairemont High School held a town hall to identify the ever-growing dangers of fentanyl and substance abuse, shedding light to the crisis not just nationally, but right in San Diego.
kusi.com
YMCA of San Diego County issues revised statement on locker room incident with underage girl
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, a 17-year-old girl made national headlines after speaking out about an incident involving herself, a naked man using the Santee YMCA women’s locker room. She Rebecca Phillips shared her scary experience while speaking in front of the Santee City Council, as she...
signalscv.com
Student taken to hospital after scare at La Mesa
A La Mesa Junior High student who appeared to have an elevated heart rate that alarmed school officials was taken to the hospital Friday “out of an abundance of caution,” according to William S. Hart Union High School District officials. The student was able to speak with the...
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista City Council to review applications for District 3
The City of Chula Vista announced it received a total of 17 qualified applications for the vacant District 3 City Council seat and scheduled when it will determine which applicants to interview. Former Chula Vista City Councilman Steve Padilla successfully ran as California State senator for District 18 in November,...
thevistapress.com
What’s Up Downtown Oceanside
From 5-9 p.m. next Thursday on Pier View Way west of Coast Highway, we’ll be kicking off the first-ever O’side Mardi Gras celebration. At Mardi Gras Night at the Sunset Market, enjoy live Zydeco and blues music by the Bayou Brothers on the Main Stage, festive Mardi Gras giveaways and activities, and vendor specials at decorated booths. Starting at 5 p.m., stop by the Informational Event Booth in Downtown Lot 35 near the Main Stage to receive free Mardi Gras beads (one per guest while supplies last) and O’side Mardi Gras event info. The first 100 booth visitors will also receive a free Mardi Gras mask! In addition, Oside Handmade will be offering a mask making activity in the Dorothy’s Military Shop and Laundry lot. Let the good times roll with us at the Sunset Market in Downtown Oceanside! FIND OUT MORE.
chulavistatoday.com
Southern California Rental Housing Association named Chula Vista resident as president
A Chula Vista Resident was recently elected as president of the 2023 executive officers and board of directors for the Southern California Rental Housing Association. Aiesha Blevins will lead the Southern California Rental Housing Association, the region’s leading trade association serving the rental housing industry. Additional officers include Vice President Todd Henderson; Secretary Natasha Howell; Treasurer Buck Buchanan; Legislative Chair Allison Pfister; and Immediate Past President Lucinda Lilley.
NBC San Diego
What's Open and Closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in San Diego
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed the third Monday in January, celebrating the life and legacy of the Civil Rights leader, as well as a commitment to service. Here's what services will be impacted in the county and city of San Diego. No Delay in Trash Collection:. There will...
KPBS
Q&A: San Diego's food waste recycling program
This Wednesday, some San Diegans will put their shiny new green bins on the curb to be taken to city composting facilities, and for the first time they will include food waste. It’s part of the city's new organics recycling program, which began rolling out last week with the delivery of thousands of new kitchen pails and green bins to local residents.
kusi.com
Chula Vista Mayor John McCann rejected from SANDAG Board, giving weighted vote to Democrats
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, San Diego County Supervisor Chair Nora Vargas was elected the new Chair of SANDAG. Her nomination to the position comes as Democrats continue pushing for an unpopular mileage tax to fund the $163 Regional Transportation Plan, aiming to get San Diegans out of their private vehicles and into public transit.
18-year-old shot near high school in City Heights
Police on Friday are investigating a shooting in City Heights that resulted in an 18-year-old being taken to the hospital, authorities said.
News 8 KFMB
San Diego Housing Commission ends lawsuit over segregation
SAN DIEGO — Beginning in 2023, thousands of low-income families in San Diego can move into what were traditionally unaffordable neighborhoods after the San Diego Housing Commission raised the value of Section 8 housing vouchers throughout the city. The change takes effect after a protracted legal battle brought by...
Data error leaves Chula Vista small businesses without COVID relief money
Small business owners in Chula Vista are frustrated after being told they were receiving COVID relief checks but now are being told they are not.
Drenching Rain Can’t Douse San Diego’s Spirits as MLK Parade Returns With Class
An earlier-than-expected downpour sped up but didn’t end the 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Sunday afternoon at the Embarcadero. The next round of rain initially was projected for 5 p.m., after the end of the parade, but at about 3 p.m. participants and spectators brought out umbrellas and ponchos and continued the celebration of the slain civil rights leader.
kusi.com
Church vandal strikes repeatedly at St. Mary Parish in Escondido
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three times since Christmas, a man has vandalized the St. Mary Parish in Escondido. The church is now asking the community for help identifying the man, who is accused of vandalizing the property multiple times.
La Jolla Shores Association trustee resigns amid heated debate over possible Kellogg Park event
Phil Wise quits after an argument with LJSA President Janie Emerson about the handling of a Challenged Athletes Foundation event.
A Call to Action for San Diego's Affordable Housing Crisis
In this economy, the purchase or selling of property can often be tricky. We always encourage our clients to buy low or at the best price available, but if you’re in the market to buy today and can’t wait – we feel your pain! The affordability has worsened to an extent where now the city, county, and state are planning long-term solutions for this ‘affordability crisis.’ Read on to learn what steps the local government is putting in motion to help with this crisis.
kusi.com
SANDAG Chair Nora Vargas uses weighted vote to overrule majority
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Supervisor Chair Nora Vargas has been elected Chair of SANDAG. Her nomination to the position comes as Democrats continue pushing for an unpopular mileage tax to fund the $163 Regional Transportation Plan, aiming to get San Diegans out of their private vehicles and into public transit.
San Diego Moms: Gymnast Mom to Open 5th Gym Location in San Diego
For San Diego mother Christina Grady, owning a gymnastics company has always been about more than just offering a space for children to do the sport. It’s about the community. Grady, a lifelong gymnast herself, said she and her husband, Doug, opened San Diego Gymnastics in 2008 to improve...
Comments / 2