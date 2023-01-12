Read full article on original website
Related
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
bvmsports.com
The list of Steelers 2023 NFL Draft picks
Filed under: NFL Draft Latest News 2023 NFL Draft Analysis Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 NFL Draft picks A complete look of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 NFL Draft picks. By Jeff.Hartman@BnGBlitz Jan 16, 2023, 8:15am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 NFL…
Yardbarker
Bears could land Michael Pittman, haul of picks from Colts?
Rumor has come out in the past week that the Indianapolis Colts are considering sending wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to the Chicago Bears with picks for the No. 1 overall pick. After the Colts wasted big bucks on veteran and career-choker Matt Ryan, they are desperate to draft their next guy in 2023.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger Ignored Mike Tomlin On His Way To 4 Different Extraordinary Seasons
The Pittsburgh Steelers pride themselves as an organization for keeping team matters within the locker room. Very rarely does the media and fans hear of turmoil inside closed doors. This may be the ‘old fashioned’ approach taken by the front office or the underly understanding from players and coaches of how the business side of football is conducted. The transition of coaches falls into that ‘hush hush’ category.
Yardbarker
Pathetic Penalty That Attributed To Steelers Missing Playoffs Results In A Fine After Week 18
The Pittsburgh Steelers had an incredible turnaround to their season. Their season started out 2-6 prior to the bye week and led almost everyone to write the team off. However, after the bye, they rebounded to an astonishing 7-2 and nearly made the playoffs. The Steelers did what they needed to do and won their last several games. They also needed help in the form of a Buffalo Bills and New York Jets win. The Bills won, but the Miami Dolphins managed to kick a last-second field goal to beat the Jets eliminating the Steelers from playoff contention. That field goal was made possible by a controversial play call that gave the Dolphins a first down on the final drive.
Yardbarker
3 Full Seasons Later The Steelers Absolutely Robbed The Miami Dolphins
Many people already know the story of the Pittsburgh Steelers making a major addition by trading with the Miami Dolphins for their second-year safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick was unhappy with how the Dolphins were using him and requested a trade. Omar Khan convinced the Steelers general manager at the time, Kevin Colbert, to heavily pursue him, which led to a trade involving the Steelers’ first round pick and a couple of day three pick swaps. There’s a little more to the draft picks, which somehow makes the trade slightly more lopsided for the Steelers.
Yardbarker
Buccaneers Announce Disappointing News Before Wild-Card Game
The Buccaneers will be without a few for their Wild Card game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have several players battling injuries before their Wild Card game Monday night. The Buccaneers will play the Dallas Cowboys a little shorthanded this week. The Buccaneers have been dealing with injuries all season, a large factor in why they won the NFC South with a losing record.
Yardbarker
Steelers Bring Back 2022 Training Camp Standout On A 1-Year Deal
Some Pittsburgh Steelers fans may have forgotten about wide receiver, Anthony Miller. The veteran speedster performed quite well in training camp and was expected to have a decent role with the offense this season, particularly as rookie Calvin Austin III got his feet under him. Well, things didn’t go according to plan for either wide out, and it wasn’t because of poor performance.
Yardbarker
Watch: Shedeur, Deion Sanders' son, launches a football 'over them mountains'
Napoleon Dynamite's uncle, Rico, once made a bet that he could throw a football "over them mountains". He was, of course, embellishing a bit and romanticizing his apparently stellar high school football career, but there is one real-life quarterback at least who'd be able to take Rico up on his bet.
Yardbarker
Ravens Sign Six Players To Futures Deals
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Thomas, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Bengals.
Yardbarker
Steelers Legends Troy Polamalu and Dick LeBeau Are So Similar In Personality; Should They Ask Him To Pick Up A Clipboard In 2023?
The Pittsburgh Steelers have 18 players in the Hall of Fame. 10 of those players played defense for the Steelers and all of the defenders with the exception of Ernie Stautner were part of a Super Bowl defense. Stautner and Rod Woodson were the only defensive players in Canton representing Pittsburgh who did not win a championship while they wore black and gold.
Yardbarker
Andrew Whitworth Gives Clear Answer On Returning To Play For Bengals
Former Bengals offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth stamped out any hope he might help Cincinnati on its playoff run. Whitworth saw all the calls for him to return on social media Monday, mere weeks after fans wanted him to step in for the injured La'el Collins. "I hear you Kay!" Whitworth...
Yardbarker
Tennessee Titans request former Bears head coach to interview for OC job
The Tennessee Titans need an offensive coordinator. The Tennessee Titans are requesting to interview a former Chicago Bears head coach for their offensive coordinator position. The Titans fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing after the season. Downing had continued to coach the rest of the season after being involved in a DUI arrest following the Titans’ victory over the Green Bay Packers earlier in the season. The Titans’ late-season collapse in the AFC South divisional race created the perfect scapegoat situation for the team to move on from Downing.
Yardbarker
Chargers announce big change to coaching staff
The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday announced a major change to their coaching staff, and it may signal that Brandon Staley will be back with the team in 2023. The Chargers have fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. They also terminated passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Day. It is unlikely that...
Yardbarker
Top Chicago Bears free agent target admits he wants a big payday
Chicago Bears free agent target Daron Payne admits he wants a big payday. The Chicago Bears have a lot of needs to address in the 2023 offseason and fortuanetly for them, they have a lot of cap space and the No. 1 overall pick to work with. Which direction they go with certain positions will be the biggest questions to address.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend Andy Russell Has His Crazy 48-Year Old Record Shattered By Cincinnati On Sunday Night
Pittsburgh Steelers fans and historians couldn’t help but watch in awe when Sam Hubbard of the Cincinnati Bengals scooped up a Tyler Huntley fumble and ran 98 yards to help secure his team’s 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday’s Wild Card Weekend and surpassing a record set by former Pittsburgh All-Pro linebacker, Andy Russell.
Yardbarker
Steelers Sign WR Anthony Miller
Miller spent this season on Pittsburgh’s injured reserve list. Miller, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,353,700 contract when the Bears traded him to the Texans to swap a seventh-round pick for a fifth-round pick.
Yardbarker
49ers' Kyle Shanahan provides injury updates ahead of next playoff game
The San Francisco 49ers are eager to learn which team they will face on Sunday in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The Niners will host the winner of Monday night's game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Monday, two days after the 49ers' 41-23 playoff...
Comments / 1