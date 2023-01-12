Read full article on original website
Related
pharmtech.com
Adare Pharma Solutions Coordinating Quality with Veeva Vault Quality Suite
The Vault Quality Suite will help Adare simplify its quality operations across its sites in the United States, France, and Italy. Veeva Systems announced on Jan. 13, 2023 that Adare Pharma Solutions, a contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) with expertise in oral dosage forms, chose Veeva Vault Quality Suite to harmonize quality systems across the organization. This choice can help Adare streamline quality processes, work more effectively with partners and suppliers, and deliver greater visibility into operations to customers.
pharmtech.com
Boehringer Ingelheim, 3T Biosciences Join Forces to Develop Next-Generation Cancer Immunotherapies
It is intended to identify the most prevalent and immunogenic targets in solid tumors by uniquely combining high-diversity target libraries with active machine learning. Boehringer Ingelheim and 3T Biosciences announced on Jan. 13, 2023 that they have entered into a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement to discover and develop next-generation cancer therapies to address high unmet patient needs.
Comments / 0