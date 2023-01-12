A GoFundMe page was started for a Palm Springs family of four who lost everything in an apartment fire. The fire happened off Desert Park Avenue in Palm Springs just before 4 p.m. Monday. Felicia Parker did everything she could to save her apartment after it caught fire. "I wanted to save my place, but I couldn't," The post GoFundMe started for Palm Springs family who lost everything in apartment fire appeared first on KESQ.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO