Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped objectRoger MarshMenifee, CA
Old West Days coming to Victor Valley MuseumThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Upcoming Victorville Library STEAM and other eventsThe HD PostVictorville, CA
High Desert America's Job Center Hosting Career Expo on Jan. 25The HD PostVictorville, CA
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Related
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Rialto, CA
Rialto is a California city belonging to San Bernardino County, 56 miles east of Los Angeles. The city lies in South California, where civilization began as early as the 1500s when the Serrano Indians lived there. Today, the city is a bustling economic hub in California. It’s not particularly known...
vvng.com
Woman living in flooded Mojave Riverbed rescued by Victorville Fire Department
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Fire Department successfully rescued a woman living in the Mojave Riverbed after she became entrapped on an island caused by rising waters. The incident happened just before 4 p.m. near Stoddard Wells Road along the Mojave River after heavy rains caused the river...
Mom accused of not returning kids, going on car chase
A mother of two is suspected of disobeying a child exchange court order and then leading authorities on a multi-county vehicle chase to the U.S Mexico border, said the Menifee Police Department.
Cal State San Bernardino developing a Master of Science Physician Assistant program
Sonia Otte is the founding program director for Cal State San Bernardino’s new Master of Science Physician Assistant program. Cal State’s program will join the only two other public Physician Assistant programs in California. A Physician Assistant can prescribe medication, diagnose illness and create treatment plans for patients....
recordgazette.net
Beaumont High School alumnus Korey Slaughter remembered at vigil
On Friday evening, Jan. 6, more than 100 family, friends, students and co-workers gathered at Noble Creek Park in Beaumont for a candlelight vigil for Korey Slaughter, a Boys and Girls Club employee who was killed in a Los Angeles shooting on Dec. 28. Slaughter, who was 23, was one...
NBC Los Angeles
San Bernardino Business Owner Plans to Use Shuttle Bus to Remove Homeless
Those are the words of a local business owner who is frustrated by the homeless crisis. He says his restaurant has been the target of many crimes including arson and vandalism. That’s why he is threatening to take matters into his own hands. The business owner recently bought a...
Fontana Herald News
Business growth seen in northern Fontana, but southern area does not get as much retail
In recent years, several new businesses have sprung up in the northern area of Fontana. At the same time, the southern section of town has also seen an increase in the number of businesses. However, many of those are warehouses — which, although they create jobs, also create controversy due to environmental concerns.
Fontana Herald News
City of Fontana offers many fun classes and activities
The City of Fontana offers many classes and activities that provide plenty of exercise for residents wanting to stay healthy as 2023 begins. One of the popular classes is a four-week Zumba Fitness Class on Mondays at the Heritage Center, 7350 W. Liberty Parkway. Sessions cost $25 for four weeks and will take place Jan. 30 to Feb. 20; Feb. 27 to March 27; and April 3 to April 24.
Player who won California lottery to collect millions over 30 years
The person who won $2 billion dollars in the California Powerball in the United States, has the possibility of cashing out once a year. This option became effective, after the two-month term to claim the money with the one-time payment elapsed.
GoFundMe started for Palm Springs family who lost everything in apartment fire
A GoFundMe page was started for a Palm Springs family of four who lost everything in an apartment fire. The fire happened off Desert Park Avenue in Palm Springs just before 4 p.m. Monday. Felicia Parker did everything she could to save her apartment after it caught fire. "I wanted to save my place, but I couldn't," The post GoFundMe started for Palm Springs family who lost everything in apartment fire appeared first on KESQ.
3 killed, 3 hospitalized in wrong-way San Bernardino County freeway crash
Three people were killed and three others were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Fontana on Saturday morning.
Riverside County deputy killed was former SDPD officer
A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed in Lake Elsinore on Friday started his career as a San Diego Police Department officer, authorities said.
Suspect ID'd in fatal shooting of Riverside County sheriff's deputy near Lake Elsinore
The suspect in the fatal shooting of a Riverside County sheriff's deputy near Lake Elsinore was identified and remained hospitalized.
KTLA.com
Health officials looking to identify hospitalized man
Local health officials are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who has been hospitalized for more than a week. The unidentified man is believed to be about 40 years old and was found in La Puente near the intersection of N. Sunset Avenue and Amar Road.
vvng.com
UPDATE: 14-year-old Teen Missing From Mall Has Been Located
UPDATE 1/14 — : 14-year-old Teen Missing From Mall Has Been Located. VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old teenager who disappeared after leaving the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville. On January 14, 2023, deputies...
KCRA.com
2 Mega Millions tickets each worth roughly $1 million sold in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Not the jackpot, but two people in California have roughly a million reasons to be happy after winning big Friday night in the Mega Millions. The two people in California each won one of two winning tickets that matched five of the numbers, just shy of matching the Meg Millions number. Each ticket goes for $982, 260.
vvng.com
Police actively investigating 2 shootings, 1 in Hesperia and the other in Victorville
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Authorities are investigating two separate shootings that occurred less than 20 minutes apart, which left three people injured. The first shooting was reported on the 13300 of Merry Oaks Street in Victorville at about 8:45 p.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023, and a second shooting was reported at 9:02 p.m. on the 11500 block of Second Avenue, near Deodar Street in Hesperia.
knewsradio.com
Dr Martin Luther King Jr Commemorations
Wooden unpainted letters of the alphabet on a dark background. spelling out Martin Luther King Jr. Day. T A folded American flag is off to the left. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. The Coachella Valley community is invited to join the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Day Committee,...
newsmirror.net
Roundabout at Yucaipa Boulevard and California Street
Yucaipa's roundabout at the intersection of Yucaipa Boulevard and California Street. This photo was taken by a local photographer Jesse Dinkel.
NBC Los Angeles
Comedian Andy Dick Arrested in Lake Elsinore
Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Lake Elsinore Friday on suspicion of public intoxication and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements connected to a prior conviction. Dick, 57, of Hemet, was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. at O'Hara's Rock & Roll Tavern in the 15700 block of...
Comments / 0