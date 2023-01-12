ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Rialto, CA

Rialto is a California city belonging to San Bernardino County, 56 miles east of Los Angeles. The city lies in South California, where civilization began as early as the 1500s when the Serrano Indians lived there. Today, the city is a bustling economic hub in California. It’s not particularly known...
RIALTO, CA
recordgazette.net

Beaumont High School alumnus Korey Slaughter remembered at vigil

On Friday evening, Jan. 6, more than 100 family, friends, students and co-workers gathered at Noble Creek Park in Beaumont for a candlelight vigil for Korey Slaughter, a Boys and Girls Club employee who was killed in a Los Angeles shooting on Dec. 28. Slaughter, who was 23, was one...
BEAUMONT, CA
Fontana Herald News

City of Fontana offers many fun classes and activities

The City of Fontana offers many classes and activities that provide plenty of exercise for residents wanting to stay healthy as 2023 begins. One of the popular classes is a four-week Zumba Fitness Class on Mondays at the Heritage Center, 7350 W. Liberty Parkway. Sessions cost $25 for four weeks and will take place Jan. 30 to Feb. 20; Feb. 27 to March 27; and April 3 to April 24.
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

GoFundMe started for Palm Springs family who lost everything in apartment fire

A GoFundMe page was started for a Palm Springs family of four who lost everything in an apartment fire. The fire happened off Desert Park Avenue in Palm Springs just before 4 p.m. Monday. Felicia Parker did everything she could to save her apartment after it caught fire. "I wanted to save my place, but I couldn't," The post GoFundMe started for Palm Springs family who lost everything in apartment fire appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA.com

Health officials looking to identify hospitalized man

Local health officials are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who has been hospitalized for more than a week. The unidentified man is believed to be about 40 years old and was found in La Puente near the intersection of N. Sunset Avenue and Amar Road.
LA PUENTE, CA
vvng.com

UPDATE: 14-year-old Teen Missing From Mall Has Been Located

UPDATE 1/14 — : 14-year-old Teen Missing From Mall Has Been Located. VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old teenager who disappeared after leaving the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville. On January 14, 2023, deputies...
VICTORVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

2 Mega Millions tickets each worth roughly $1 million sold in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Not the jackpot, but two people in California have roughly a million reasons to be happy after winning big Friday night in the Mega Millions. The two people in California each won one of two winning tickets that matched five of the numbers, just shy of matching the Meg Millions number. Each ticket goes for $982, 260.
CALIFORNIA STATE
vvng.com

Police actively investigating 2 shootings, 1 in Hesperia and the other in Victorville

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Authorities are investigating two separate shootings that occurred less than 20 minutes apart, which left three people injured. The first shooting was reported on the 13300 of Merry Oaks Street in Victorville at about 8:45 p.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023, and a second shooting was reported at 9:02 p.m. on the 11500 block of Second Avenue, near Deodar Street in Hesperia.
VICTORVILLE, CA
knewsradio.com

Dr Martin Luther King Jr Commemorations

Wooden unpainted letters of the alphabet on a dark background. spelling out Martin Luther King Jr. Day. T A folded American flag is off to the left. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. The Coachella Valley community is invited to join the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Day Committee,...
INDIO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Comedian Andy Dick Arrested in Lake Elsinore

Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Lake Elsinore Friday on suspicion of public intoxication and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements connected to a prior conviction. Dick, 57, of Hemet, was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. at O'Hara's Rock & Roll Tavern in the 15700 block of...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy