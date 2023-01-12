Read full article on original website
NFL Star Player Taken To Hospital With Serious InjuryOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Expected To Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Did Tom Brady Just Play His Last Game?OnlyHomersTampa, FL
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
Unique Dental Office in Tampa Features Animal Fostering Discounts, Massage Chairs, Whitening Lounge & MoreUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Tampa Bay home prices' rise predicted to continue
One of the hottest topics of last year was Tampa Bay's hot housing market. Here's what some experts say we can expect this year. State of play: Zillow predicts home prices will increase in the Tampa area in 2023. Other markets that saw huge increases during the pandemic are now slowing down, but not us.
businessobserverfl.com
Furniture design company expands to fourth showroom
The new Clive Daniel Home showroom in Sarasota has had enough time to “rest” as evidenced by the announcement of a fourth showroom. After opening the third showroom last September in Fruitville Commons, a mixed-use project east of the Fruitville exit of Interstate 75, Clive Daniel Home CEO Daniel Lubner wasn’t ready to discuss the possibility of a fourth showroom. But that time has come.
fox13news.com
Keystone, Odessa residents fight back against planned housing development
TAMPA, Fla. - People are moving to Florida in record numbers. According to the US Census Bureau, Florida is the fastest growing state in the nation. As people continue to move to the state, more housing developments are popping up – including one in Keystone, Odessa. It’s known for...
Hillsborough school rezoning could impact home values
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — South Tampa homeowners like Adam Cheslock are pushing back against two of the Hillsborough school rezoning proposals. “We would not have looked here if the school zones were not the school zones that they are,” Cheslock told 8 On Your Side outside his new home. Parents have told News Channel 8 […]
businessobserverfl.com
Bank of Tampa expands Sarasota presence with Lakewood Ranch office
The Bank of Tampa has opened a new Sarasota County branch at 10650 Boardwalk Loop in Lakewood Ranch. The 3,820-square-foot banking center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, according to a news release, and it will offer night deposit services and safe deposit boxes. The branch will be led by veteran local banker Bryan Boudreaux, who joined The Bank of Tampa in 2018.
stpetecatalyst.com
Housing authority may fund $39M residential project
A developer wanting to create hundreds of affordable apartments in the county may be able to receive $39 million to finance the project. On Tuesday, Pinellas County Commissioners will review adopting a resolution allowing the housing finance authority to issue $39 million of multifamily housing revenue bonds for the landowner and operator, OK Riverside LLC, to redevelop a Tarpon Springs property.
businessobserverfl.com
The week brought hotel sale, bookstore news, Publix-anchored shopping center sale
Lay your head: The Comfort Inn & Suites Fort Myers Airport, a 90-room hotel just off Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers, has been sold. To whom and for how much is not known. The firm behind the sale, DSH Hotel Acquisitions, didn’t respond to an email seeking the name of the buyer or the sale price and Lee County property records haven’t been updated. DSH says it marketed the property “confidentially” and that a contract was in place within 60 days. The undisclosed — for now — Florida buyer paid cash.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa law firm promotes four attorneys to shareholders
Tampa law firm Hill Ward Henderson has elevated four of its attorneys — Andrew Holway, Justin Wallace, Nicole Walsh and Trae Weingardt — to shareholders. The firm, which also has an office in Clearwater, has 115 lawyers, 72 of whom are partners. Holway, according to a news release,...
Bay News 9
Cost increases forces renter to consider buying in Lakewood Ranch
TAMPA, Fla. — Over the years the Lakewood Ranch area in Manatee County has been one of the fastest-growing communities in the Tampa Bay area. With such a high demand for apartments, many say it can be hard to find an affordable unit. Lei Wedge, a professor at the...
Longboat Observer
8-inch-wide pedestrian bridge in Sarasota? 'I'm no engineer…'
Twitter followers last week had some fun at the expense of Sarasota County government’s official social media account after a posting that updated readers on a pedestrian bridge over Phillippi Creek in the Pinecraft neighborhood. The four-part Tweet included this: “The project includes construction of an eight inch wide...
Bay News 9
Local company implements 4-day workweek successfully
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — It's been a dream of Jake Kurtz to run his own marketing firm. That dream came true four years ago when he started Brick Media in Tampa. Brick Media in Tampa has a work schedule where employees only work four days a week. The four-day...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
fox13news.com
1 injured in Town 'N Country mobile home fire
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a mobile home fire. It broke out at about 12:45 a.m. Monday at the Bay West Club community on Rodney Lane in Town 'N Country. Crews said they were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
Registration Still Open For Employers, Job Seekers At OSB Job Fair And Career Expo Thursday At Raymond James Stadium
TAMPA, Fla. – Employers in the Tampa Bay region and job seekers come together this week for a five-hour career expo featuring some of the top names in business and some of the top talent in the region. OSB Job Fair & Career Expo will
Gasparilla in Tampa 2023: The Ultimate Guide to a Great Weekend
Your Ultimate Guide to Gasparilla Gasparilla is BACK for 2023! The Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest is the quintessential uniquely Tampa holiday, festival, event, party, boat show, costume contest, and most of all party. Don't let the Tampa residents... The post Gasparilla in Tampa 2023: The Ultimate Guide to a Great Weekend appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
cltampa.com
A massive Lakeland ranch, and home to CornFusion, is now on the market for $4.5 million
A gigantic ranch known for hosting a popular local fall festival for the last decade is now for sale in Lakeland. Located at 13444 Moore Rd., the agritourism-zoned ranch has been owned by Ted and Donna Smith since 1980, and is a well-known spot for concerts, weddings, and most importantly, the annual CornFusion Fall Festival .
10NEWS
Invest 90-L forms in the northwest Atlantic
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It may not be a very typical time to be tracking the tropics, but despite what the calendar says: A low-pressure system in the northwest Atlantic Ocean has been designated as Invest 90-L on Monday by the National Hurricane Center. Though, again, this is the...
Water main break leads to Tampa road closure
TAMPA, Fla. — Crews are scheduled to repair a water main break Sunday evening in Tampa and that will cause a road closure. Starting at 9 p.m., the eastbound outer lane on Memorial Highway will be closed between Dana Shores Drive and Bray Road while the water main break gets fixed, the Tampa Water Department said in a news release.
995qyk.com
Tampa Police Safety Tips For Gasparilla Weekend
Tampa’s favorite holiday is quickly approaching! In response to the estimated 300,000 attending this years parade, the first responders of Tampa have been undergoing safety training. Gasparilla will be the first major event for Interim Tampa Police Chief, Lee Bercaw, since he took over in December. News Channel 8...
Thousands line St. Petersburg streets for Dream Big MLK parade
Thousands of people lined the streets of St. Petersburg to remember the dream and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
