Tampa, FL

Axios

Tampa Bay home prices' rise predicted to continue

One of the hottest topics of last year was Tampa Bay's hot housing market. Here's what some experts say we can expect this year. State of play: Zillow predicts home prices will increase in the Tampa area in 2023. Other markets that saw huge increases during the pandemic are now slowing down, but not us.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Furniture design company expands to fourth showroom

The new Clive Daniel Home showroom in Sarasota has had enough time to “rest” as evidenced by the announcement of a fourth showroom. After opening the third showroom last September in Fruitville Commons, a mixed-use project east of the Fruitville exit of Interstate 75, Clive Daniel Home CEO Daniel Lubner wasn’t ready to discuss the possibility of a fourth showroom. But that time has come.
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

Hillsborough school rezoning could impact home values

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — South Tampa homeowners like Adam Cheslock are pushing back against two of the Hillsborough school rezoning proposals. “We would not have looked here if the school zones were not the school zones that they are,” Cheslock told 8 On Your Side outside his new home. Parents have told News Channel 8 […]
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Bank of Tampa expands Sarasota presence with Lakewood Ranch office

The Bank of Tampa has opened a new Sarasota County branch at 10650 Boardwalk Loop in Lakewood Ranch. The 3,820-square-foot banking center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, according to a news release, and it will offer night deposit services and safe deposit boxes. The branch will be led by veteran local banker Bryan Boudreaux, who joined The Bank of Tampa in 2018.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Housing authority may fund $39M residential project

A developer wanting to create hundreds of affordable apartments in the county may be able to receive $39 million to finance the project. On Tuesday, Pinellas County Commissioners will review adopting a resolution allowing the housing finance authority to issue $39 million of multifamily housing revenue bonds for the landowner and operator, OK Riverside LLC, to redevelop a Tarpon Springs property.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

The week brought hotel sale, bookstore news, Publix-anchored shopping center sale

Lay your head: The Comfort Inn & Suites Fort Myers Airport, a 90-room hotel just off Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers, has been sold. To whom and for how much is not known. The firm behind the sale, DSH Hotel Acquisitions, didn’t respond to an email seeking the name of the buyer or the sale price and Lee County property records haven’t been updated. DSH says it marketed the property “confidentially” and that a contract was in place within 60 days. The undisclosed — for now — Florida buyer paid cash.
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa law firm promotes four attorneys to shareholders

Tampa law firm Hill Ward Henderson has elevated four of its attorneys — Andrew Holway, Justin Wallace, Nicole Walsh and Trae Weingardt — to shareholders. The firm, which also has an office in Clearwater, has 115 lawyers, 72 of whom are partners. Holway, according to a news release,...
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

8-inch-wide pedestrian bridge in Sarasota? 'I'm no engineer…'

Twitter followers last week had some fun at the expense of Sarasota County government’s official social media account after a posting that updated readers on a pedestrian bridge over Phillippi Creek in the Pinecraft neighborhood. The four-part Tweet included this: “The project includes construction of an eight inch wide...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Local company implements 4-day workweek successfully

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — It's been a dream of Jake Kurtz to run his own marketing firm. That dream came true four years ago when he started Brick Media in Tampa. Brick Media in Tampa has a work schedule where employees only work four days a week. The four-day...
TAMPA, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

1 injured in Town 'N Country mobile home fire

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a mobile home fire. It broke out at about 12:45 a.m. Monday at the Bay West Club community on Rodney Lane in Town 'N Country. Crews said they were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
TAMPA, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Gasparilla in Tampa 2023: The Ultimate Guide to a Great Weekend

Your Ultimate Guide to Gasparilla Gasparilla is BACK for 2023! The Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest is the quintessential uniquely Tampa holiday, festival, event, party, boat show, costume contest, and most of all party. Don't let the Tampa residents... The post Gasparilla in Tampa 2023: The Ultimate Guide to a Great Weekend appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

Invest 90-L forms in the northwest Atlantic

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It may not be a very typical time to be tracking the tropics, but despite what the calendar says: A low-pressure system in the northwest Atlantic Ocean has been designated as Invest 90-L on Monday by the National Hurricane Center. Though, again, this is the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Water main break leads to Tampa road closure

TAMPA, Fla. — Crews are scheduled to repair a water main break Sunday evening in Tampa and that will cause a road closure. Starting at 9 p.m., the eastbound outer lane on Memorial Highway will be closed between Dana Shores Drive and Bray Road while the water main break gets fixed, the Tampa Water Department said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Police Safety Tips For Gasparilla Weekend

Tampa’s favorite holiday is quickly approaching! In response to the estimated 300,000 attending this years parade, the first responders of Tampa have been undergoing safety training. Gasparilla will be the first major event for Interim Tampa Police Chief, Lee Bercaw, since he took over in December. News Channel 8...
TAMPA, FL

