Embarking on a New Modernization Project in 2023? Streamline Efforts with a DevSecOps Approach

Read full article on original website
Related
NRF Innovators Show Off Crime-Fighting Tech
Even as David Johnston, the National Retail Federation’s VP of asset protection and retail operations was hosting a four-person panel about how retailers and law enforcement can partner to solve the scourge of organized retail crime, the floors below at New York’s Javits Center were teeming with innovators showing off what they billed as purpose-driven store solutions. Artificial intelligence technologies on display at the three-day conference included numerous self-checkout stations with anti-ticket switching capabilities, surveillance technology to track every person and item in a store, pre-pay and go convenience store concepts and supply chain radio frequency identification (RFID) that treats shoplifting...
Government Technology
K-12 Districts Struggle to Keep Up With Evolving Cyber Attacks
(TNS) — As the list of school districts that have fallen victim to ransomware attacks grows, cybersecurity experts say protecting school networks against online threats is an ever-evolving challenge. Over the past few weeks, school districts in Iowa and Massachusetts have been forced to cancel classes after cybersecurity breaches....
Comments / 0