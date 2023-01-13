Read full article on original website
BBC
Antidepressants exit must happen in stages, says medical watchdog
Reducing an antidepressant dose should be done in stages, with help from a medical professional, according to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE). It says this helps manage withdrawal symptoms that can occur from the drugs. NICE has published new information that sets out how mental health...
BBC
Transgender people lose NHS waiting times High Court case
A group of transgender people have lost their legal case against NHS England over waiting times to get seen by a gender specialist. The two trans adults and two trans children had tried to get the wait times - more than four years in one of their cases - deemed illegal.
BBC
Coercive control: Report says few teens know about form of abuse
Fewer than one in six 16-year-olds have heard of coercive control and know what it means, a new study suggests. The research from Ulster University (UU), Queen's University Belfast (QUB) and the Northern Health Trust has just been published. Coercive control is a form of domestic abuse involving a pattern...
MedicalXpress
New variant increases the risk of 'longer COVID,' warns expert
Now it's "longer COVID." New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show 30% of long COVID sufferers have had symptoms for more than two years. New cases of long COVID are also increasing just as the new "Kraken" XBB1.5 subvariant looks set to sweep the U.K. The latest...
msn.com
Ask an expert: Which color grapes are the healthiest?
Expert opinion from Leticia SoaresPostgraduate Degree in Public and Family Health/Bachelor Degree in Nutrition and Dietetics · 5 years of experience · BrazilAll types of grapes have health benefits. However, purple grapes can have more beneficial properties, since they are a better source of resveratrol and anthocyanins, which are powerful antioxidants that can help in glycemic control, improve insulin resistance, have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects and can collaborate in weight control. Purple foods are also rich in ellagic acid, a substance that prevents premature aging and reduces the risk of cancerous cell formation.
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon says gender reform row will go to court
The row over Scotland's gender reforms will "inevitably" end up in court, the country's first minister has said. Nicola Sturgeon was speaking as the UK government formally moved to block the legislation that was passed by the Scottish Parliament last month. The reforms are intended to make it easier for...
BBC
Oldham trio who imported cannabis from the USA jailed
Three men who imported cannabis by posting packages to their own homes from the USA have been jailed. Jason Warren, of Oldham, masterminded the scam by arranging for packages to be sent to his address and others. The 35-year-old was jailed for six years at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.
Nearly 1 in 4 Hospital Patients Have Harmful Event During Their Stay
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Nearly one quarter of hospitalized people experience a harmful event during their stay, a new study finds. However, most of the bad outcomes are not preventable because they’re related to known side effects from medications or risks of surgery. The findings were published Jan. 11 in the New England Journal of Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Increased suicide risk seen for patients undergoing cancer surgery
The incidence of suicide is increased among patients undergoing cancer surgery, according to a study published online Jan. 12 in JAMA Oncology. Alexandra L. Potter, from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study using data from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results Program database to examine the incidence of suicide and timing of suicide among patients undergoing surgery for the 15 deadliest cancers from 2000 to 2016 in the United States. Factors associated with an increased risk of suicide were identified.
boldsky.com
Hypertension: Is It Risky To Drink Black Coffee? What Is The Safe Amount?
An adult's blood pressure is measured by the force exerted by the blood against the blood vessels. The normal blood pressure for an adult is 120/80 mmHg, and any deviation from this is considered unhealthy. Hypotension occurs when your blood pressure decreases, whereas hypertension occurs when your blood pressure rises to unhealthy levels [1].
MedicalXpress
A promising discovery in the fight against incurable cancers
Researchers from the Medway School of Pharmacy (MSOP)—a partnership between the universities of Kent and Greenwich—in collaboration with colleagues from Inselspital (University Hospital of Bern, Switzerland) and the University of Oldenburg (Germany), have made recent discoveries in how the human proteins that fight cancer treatment work. Galectin-9, a...
‘Otherwise I’d be dead’: Woman claims Apple Watch saved her life
A woman claims her Apple Watch saved her life after it alerted her to a unknown heart condition.Elaine Thompson, 59, went to see a doctor when the device told her she had an irregular rhythm.This led to her being given a heart monitor for a week, which flagged up she flatlined for 19 seconds in her sleep.Elaine, from Gateshead, was then rushed to hospital where she was diagnosed with a heart block.She now has a pacemaker and credits her Apple Watch with first alerting her that something was up.Elaine said: “It saved my life. If I hadn’t had the alert...
Even after mild cases of COVID, long COVID symptoms can linger for a year or more
Mild cases of COVID-19 can cause patients to suffer long COVID symptoms, and a new study finds that some of those symptoms can linger for more than a year.
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
Shortfall of 330,000 workers in UK due to Brexit, say thinktanks
Brexit has led to a shortfall of 330,000 people in the UK labour force, mostly in the low-skilled economy, a report by leading researchers has found. The departure from the EU in 2020 led to an increase in immigration from non-EU countries but not enough to compensate from the loss of workers from neighbouring countries, according to the joint findings of the thinktanks Centre for European Reform (CER) and UK in a Changing Europe.
WebMD
Possible Bivalent Vaccine Link to Strokes in People Over 65
Jan 14, 2023 -- A vaccine database found a possible link between the Pfizer/BioNTech bivalent COVID-19 vaccine and ischemic strokes in people over 65 who got the shot, the CDC and the FDA said in a joint news release. The release did not recommend people change their vaccine practices, saying...
BBC
Beth Matthews: Blogger bought substance from Russia, inquest hears
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews bought the poisonous substance she ingested from Russia, an inquest has heard. While on a secure ward she was able to frequently visit a website that discussed suicide methods, jurors were told. Ms Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered the substance while at Priory Hospital Cheadle...
France 24
Largest global bird flu outbreak ‘in history’ shows no sign of slowing
A highly contagious and lethal strain of bird flu has killed millions of wild and farmed birdlife in the past year. As global infections show little sign of slowing down, scientists, wildlife protectors and legislators are looking for new solutions to a global pandemic. A lethal bird flu outbreak that...
BBC
HRT could cut Alzheimer's risk in some women - early study
Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) could reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease among some higher-risk women, researchers say data has suggested. About a quarter of women in the UK are thought to carry a gene called APOE4, which is known to increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease. The new, early, research...
