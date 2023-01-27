2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule: How to Watch & Stream Games From Anywhere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

We’re one step closer to the Super Bowl ! The final four NFL teams will face off in AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday (Jan. 29).

The 2023 NFL playoffs weekend launched on Jan. 14 with Wild Card Weekend followed by divisional rounds. Keep reading for a breakdown of the remaining playoffs schedule, plus ways to watch and stream NFL games from anywhere.

How to Watch & Stream the 2023 NFL Playoffs

Kicking things off, the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles face off Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT on Fox and Fox Deportes. Anita Baker will perform the national anthem ahead of the NFC championship game, which will take place at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Field.

The AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will air at 6:30 p.m./3:30 p.m. on CBS and stream on Paramount+ . U.S. Navy Veteran Generald Wilson will perform the national anthem before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

When it comes to watching the NFL playoffs, there are a bunch of great streaming options for football fans who don’t have access to local and cable channels.

DirecTV Stream , Hulu + Live TV , Fubo and SlingTV are some of the platforms that offer live and local channels for less than $75 a month and you can watch games on multiple devices, including your TV or computer. With Fubo Pro, you’ll get over 145 channels, including 100+ sporting events.

Looking for a free trial? Get up to a week free when you join DirecTV Stream or Fubo. If you’re streaming from outside the U.S., use ExpressVPN .

Other platforms, such as Paramount+ and Peacock , let subscribers watch live television — but you’re restricted to certain channels. If you’re subscribed to one of the two aforementioned platforms, you might be able to stream certain playoff games throughout the weekend.

To stream them all in one place, subscribe to NFL+ . New subscribers can enjoy a free trial for the first week and then $4.99/month ($12.99/season) to watch NFL games from anywhere. For a limited time only, subscribers can get up to three free months of Apple Music (offer ends Feb. 17). Upgrade to the $9.99 monthly plan ($29.99/season) for commercial-free streaming and full replays.

See the NFL playoff schedule below.

2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule: AFC & NFC Championships