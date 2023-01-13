It turns out Henry Cavill, also known as Geralt from the fantasy series The Witcher, has widespread appeal. So much so, in fact, that his popularity transcends species. The TikTok account, ‘rorythefrenchie’, run by the owner of a French Bulldog named Rory, has revealed that Cavill’s biggest superfan has four legs. In fact, Rory is so dedicated to the Netflix series star that there is even a Henry shrine above her dog bed. Now, you may be reading this, thinking that this story must be staged. However, Rory’s owner has posted a video clarifying the canine’s love for Cavill and how this little fan is very much real.

1 DAY AGO