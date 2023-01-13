Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Special Election to Be Held in February to Fill Office After Death of State Rep. Quentin Williams
A special election will be held in February for voters to come together and choose a representative for the 100th Assembly District after the tragic death of State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams. Williams was killed in a crash early on the morning of Jan. 5, hours after he...
ncsl.org
Connecticut Lawmaker Dies in Collision With Wrong-Way Driver
Connecticut Rep. Quentin Williams, a man known for his energy, exuberance and infectious optimism, died in a head-on collision on his way home from the governor’s inaugural ball earlier this month. Williams (D), 39, had just been sworn in for his third term representing Middletown, the community where he...
trumbulltimes.com
Daniels raises nearly $27K, trailing Gomes, Ganim in bid for Bridgeport mayor
BRIDGEPORT — Limited by a $375 cap on contributions, Lamond Daniels' exploratory campaign for mayor raised $26,808 in November and December following its launch, for now significantly trailing the two other candidates in the battle to run Connecticut's largest municipality. Daniels has since formally declared he will challenge incumbent...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Four Democrats throw their names in the hat for Hartford mayoral race
(WTNH) – The list of candidates who want to be the next Hartford mayor keeps growing. There are now four Democrats who have declared their intentions. Former state Senator and judge Eric Coleman, City Councilman Nick Lebron, Hartford Landbank CEO Arunan Arulampalam and State Senator John Fonfara are the latest to get in the game.
City Hires First Violence Prevention Coordinator
An ex-parole officer and clinical therapist who grew up “dodging violence” in the Bronx has been chosen to lead the city’s new office of violence prevention — and to use his lived and professional experience to help quell cycles of brutality. That new Elicker Administration...
trumbulltimes.com
Notre Dame High School in West Haven receives largest-ever donor gift for renovation
WEST HAVEN — Since there's been Notre Dame High School, the Richetelli family has been there — almost. Gary Richetelli, a 1965 graduate of the Catholic college preparatory school in West Haven founded in 1946, has a cousin who was in the school's second graduating class in 1951.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Arunan Arulampalam vying for Hartford mayor seat
(WTNH) – 2023 is the year of the municipal elections. Cities and towns will be electing new mayors and first selectmans. In the City of Hartford, there are four candidates all vying to replace Luke Bronin, who announced he will not seek a third term. Democrat Arunan Arulampalam is...
NBC Connecticut
Dozens Take Part in 53rd MLK Love March in New Haven
People of all ages marched together in New Haven on Sunday to commemorate the work and dreams of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It's a tradition that spans five decades in the city thanks to the late pastor George W. Hampton. After meeting King, Hampton was inspired to create a march of his own.
East Hartford taking steps to redevelop ‘crime-ridden’ rooming house
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Leaders in East Hartford are taking a big step to redevelop a century-old iconic building. Church Corner’s Inn on Main Street once served as a hotel, steakhouse, banquet hall and series of bars. It’s gained a bad reputation for crime in recent years. The signs out front read “violence-free zone” […]
MLK Storyfest Centers Black History
Through words, music, and movement, storytellers, drummers, and dancers offered dozens of families a chance to find their place in the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., the broader causes of social justice he dedicated his life to, and the rich culture he came out of. That was all part...
connect-bridgeport.com
Barring Something Unusual, Bridgeport Middle's Next Principal Set to Get Board of Education Approval
Barring something out of the ordinary, the next principal at Bridgeport Middle School will become official this evening when the Harrison County Board of Education meets. Under recommendations in the personnel section of the agenda, it lists Gary Oldaker to be recommended as the next principal at BMS. The position became open when long-time Principal David Mazza accepted the assistant principal’s post at Liberty High School and began at the start of this month.
trumbulltimes.com
Monroe zoning commission considering proposed rock crushing plant
MONROE — A building materials supply company has applied to build a rock crushing and screening plant in Monroe. Monroe Recycling and Aggregates LLC is requesting a special permit to develop land at 467 and 485 Pepper St., where they plan to build the 9,000-square-foot facility. The site would include outdoor storage areas for rocks and construction material.
National Shame, Shamelessness On Display At Yale-MLK Exhibition
When the Independent first reviewed “The Kings at Yale” — an exhibition primarily of photos and letters documenting how back in 1964 Yale University, with Kingman Brewster as president (hence the fun wordplay), granted Martin Luther King Jr. an honorary degree — what caught this reporter’s eye was all the hate mail candidly on display.
darientimes.com
Ansonia begins demolition of former city landmark
ANSONIA — Watching an excavator begin demolishing the SHW Casting complex downtown brought back a flood of memories for Ed Musante. Musante, 70, worked at the plant decades ago, but his memories remain vivid, if not particularly pleasant. "I lasted for two weeks," Musante said of his job at...
darientimes.com
Derby senior center director leaves to take same job in Ansonia
ANSONIA — Last month, city officials announced an intensive search for a new director for its yet-to-open senior center. This week, they announced they found their person less than three miles away. Christine Sonsini, who is the current executive director for the Derby senior center, has accepted the job...
connecticuthistory.org
The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut
The Fundamental Orders, inspired by Thomas Hooker’s sermon of May 31, 1638, provided the framework for the government of the Connecticut colony from 1639 to 1662. For two years before the adoption of the Fundamental Orders, Windsor, Hartford and Wethersfield cooperated under a simple form of government composed of magistrates and representatives from each town, but the towns had no formal instrument of government. Roger Ludlow of Windsor, the only trained lawyer in the colony, probably drafted the Fundamental Orders, although he may have been assisted by Hartford residents John Haynes (a former Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony), Edward Hopkins, and John Steel. The document consisted of a preamble and 11 orders or laws. The preamble was a covenant which bound the three towns to be governed in all civil matters by the Orders. The preamble, then, was a civil equivalent of a church covenant. (The model of the Biblical covenant served as the foundation for all Puritan organizations.) The Connecticut General Court adopted the Fundamental Orders on January 14, 1639. (The colonists did not follow current conventions for marking a year and, thus, the date on the document itself is listed as 1638.)
11 City Cops Rise The Ranks
The police department’s spokesperson is moving up the ranks — and back out on patrol — as one of 11 newly promoted New Haven cops. Those promotions took place Tuesday night during the latest regular monthly meeting of the Board of Police Commissioners, which was held online via Zoom and in person at police headquarters at 1 Union Ave.
Eyewitness News
CDC: 7 of 8 counties in Connecticut at high risk of spreading COVID-19
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - If you’re planning on spending time inside a crowded movie theater or restaurant today, consider this a warning: 7 of 8 counties in Connecticut are now at high risk of spreading COVID-19. Officials say that the cold weather is driving more people inside, where they have close contact with one another, giving the virus a better chance to spread.
Family, friends remember Mubarak Soulemane on 3rd anniversary of teen’s death
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Family and friends are remembering the life of Mubarak Soulemane, who was shot and killed by a state trooper three years ago in West Haven. The family gathered on Crown Street in New Haven to honor his memory, holding pictures of him and wearing stickers of his face. Soulemane’s sister, […]
