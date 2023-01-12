ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

augusta.edu

Augusta University research featured on cover of scientific journal

A study performed by Augusta University researchers is featured on the cover of the January 2023 issue of Anesthesia and Analgesia. The study, “Gender Gap: A Qualitative Study of Women and Leadership Acquisition in Anesthesiology,” was initiated in June 2020 by former AU associate professor and researcher Ellen Basile, DO.
