Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole
Not your grandma’s chicken casserole. At 12 Tomatoes, we’ve made a lot of chicken casseroles. Oftentimes, they’re ones that are a little bit retro in style and feature a can of soup and a crushed cracker, chip, or breadcrumb topping. You know the type — they’re creamy, they’re crunchy, they’re comforting. Well, this Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole is not that type of casserole. It is creamy and comforting — that’s true — but it’s a little more elevated than your basic casserole. With a creamy spinach and sundried tomato kissed sauce, it’s perfect for company but easy enough for any given weeknight too.
Amish Oatmeal Cake
The best “lazy” cake you’ll ever make. It’s no secret that the Amish have some truly tasty recipes. From whoopie pies to friendship bread their baked goods are particularly enjoyed by just about everyone. There’s a simple goodness to many of these recipes that doesn’t rely on fancy techniques or expensive ingredients to make delicious food.
Kathie’s Monster Cookies by Katharine Morris
Preheat oven to 375°F (or 350°F if you are using dark or non-stick cookie sheets). Prepare cookie sheets by cutting parchment paper and lining cookie sheets. Stir the cookie mix, egg, applesauce, butter, and water together in a large mixing bowl until just incorporated. Add peanut butter and again stir until just incorporated. Then add the morsels, m&m's, and chopped walnuts and stir.
Triple Chocolate Cherry Bars by Meg Tucker
Meg Tucker won first place in our Holiday Baking Recipe Contest with her Triple Chocolate Cherry Bars. She says “These easy to make Triple Chocolate Cherry Bars are festive, moist, and fudgy. Topped with creamy condensed milk, cherries, crunchy pecans, and white chocolate this decadent holiday dessert is worth celebrating!”
Baked Italian Subs
If I’m being honest, most of the time when I’m making a sandwich for myself for lunch, it’s a pretty boring sandwich. Some sliced sandwich bread, some turkey or ham, some mayo and mustard, a slice of cheese, and some lettuce. Why? Well, that’s what I usually have in the fridge and sandwiches aren’t something I generally plan for, they’re something I throw together. But do you know what sandwich you absolutely should plan for? These Baked Italian Subs. They’re easy to make, but are anything but basic or boring. Think three kinds of meat and provolone baked up in a roll until it’s all comfortingly warm and encased in some toasty dough. That’s pretty impossible to resist.
