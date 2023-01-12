Read full article on original website
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
ECB's Villeroy reaffirms determination to get inflation down to around 2% -Bloomberg TV
PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - European Central Bank (ECB) member Francois Villeroy de Galhau reaffirmed on Wednesday his determination to bring inflation in the euro zone down to around 2% by 2024 or 2025.
UK inflation eases for a 2nd month, falling to 10.5%
LONDON — (AP) — U.K. inflation eased for a second month in December, boosting confidence that the cost-of-living crisis has peaked. Consumer prices rose 10.5% in the year through December, down from 10.7% the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Inflation peaked at a 41-year high of 11.1% in October.
More Trouble For Elon Musk? Twitter Revenue Reportedly Plunges 40% As 'Giant' Interest Payment Deadline Looms
The chatter on Twitter's impact on Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA fundamentals could return following the surfacing of a new rumor. What Happened: Twitter’s revenue has declined 40% year-over-year, Platformer Managing Editor Zoe Schiffer tweeted late Tuesday, terming the revelation as a tiny scoop, without specifying the exact period. Before...
Column-Trapdoor for dollar, red flag for Fed: Mike Dolan
LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar’s accelerating decline from the heady highs of 2022 has a ways to go yet - but the speed of the drop may build a case for a soft landing of its own later this year.
Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in the overall sentiment among US investors. The Dow Jones index snapped the four-session winning streak as investors weighed the recent earnings results. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS shares dropped 6.4% on Tuesday after the bank reported downbeat earnings...
Davos 2023: Moderna CEO says he wants to have mRNA factory on every continent
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Moderna (MRNA.O) chief executive Stephane Bancel said he would like to have factories making vaccines based on its messenger RNA technology on every continent as the U.S. company prepares to build four facilities.
European investors cut allocations to real estate -survey
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - More than a third of European investors plan to cut their allocations to real estate in the next two years, trade body INREV said on Wednesday, as rising interest rates and falling valuations make the sector less attractive.
European shares extend winning streak on earnings boost
Jan 18 (Reuters) - European shares advanced on Wednesday, as risk appetite was supported by a slew of positive earnings updates, setting the benchmark index on track for its longest winning streak since November 2021.
High power prices drive some patients in Spain into poverty
MADRID, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Jose Maria Casais's 2,700 euros-a-month income from a pension and incapacity benefits ought to leave him better off than most of his fellow Spaniards.
The Stoxx 600 has the longest winning streak since August. Oil is Back on the Rise – Markets in a Minute
Three- and six-month Euribor prices rose to new highs since January 2009. Today, Euribor prices rose three, six and 12 months, in the two shortest periods to new highs since January 2009, compared to Monday. Six-month Euribor, the most used in Portugal for housing loans and which entered positive territory...
Recession fears fading? “It’s good news for Portugal”
The Finance Minister Fernando Medina left the meeting among his EU counterparts – Ecofen – confirming the “good news” about the economic outlook, at a time when expectations about a recession are starting to fade. Fears of a recession in Europe between the last quarter of...
