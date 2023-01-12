ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

UK inflation eases for a 2nd month, falling to 10.5%

LONDON — (AP) — U.K. inflation eased for a second month in December, boosting confidence that the cost-of-living crisis has peaked. Consumer prices rose 10.5% in the year through December, down from 10.7% the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Inflation peaked at a 41-year high of 11.1% in October.
Benzinga

Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in the overall sentiment among US investors. The Dow Jones index snapped the four-session winning streak as investors weighed the recent earnings results. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS shares dropped 6.4% on Tuesday after the bank reported downbeat earnings...
Reuters

European investors cut allocations to real estate -survey

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - More than a third of European investors plan to cut their allocations to real estate in the next two years, trade body INREV said on Wednesday, as rising interest rates and falling valuations make the sector less attractive.
brytfmonline.com

Recession fears fading? “It’s good news for Portugal”

The Finance Minister Fernando Medina left the meeting among his EU counterparts – Ecofen – confirming the “good news” about the economic outlook, at a time when expectations about a recession are starting to fade. Fears of a recession in Europe between the last quarter of...

