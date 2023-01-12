Read full article on original website
Rodrigo Moura made his debut for Porto B and broke the Portuguese record
Scroll through the gallery above by clicking on the arrows. The young Porto player was released in the final minutes from FC Porto B-Tondela. Rodrigo Moura, just 15 years old, made his debut on Sunday for Porto B, thus making history as the youngest player ever to play in SABSEG’s second division. By the way, from the II and I Liga.
A BOLA – INFO A BOLA: Incident with Hugo Viana in the delegates’ report (Benfica-Sporting)
The confusion between Sporting’s sporting director, Hugo Viana, and the company responsible for the security of Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Paulo Magalhaes, appears in the report of the league delegates appointed for the derby match between the Eagles. and two blacks, Paolo Renato and Sergio Ferreira, who scored A BOLA. A delegate noticed the incident and recorded it in the match report, which is now in the hands of the Portuguese Football Federation’s Disciplinary Board (CD).
Injury-hit Rafael Nadal knocked out of the Australian Open by Mackenzie McDonald
Rafael Nadal's Australian Open title defense came to a premature end on Wednesday as he lost 4-6 4-6 5-7 against American Mackenzie McDonald in the second round.
YouTuber Philippe Neto asks FC Porto for help
Internet phenomenon Felipe Neto claims StarPlusBR, which owns the rights to Portuguese league matches, has stopped broadcasting in Brazil. Felipe Neto, the well-known Brazilian YouTuber with more than 40 million followers on the online video platform, surprised FC Porto on Sunday with a special request. The Brazilian resorted to social networks to attract the attention of the dragons.
