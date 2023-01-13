Read full article on original website
Edwards Palomino
4d ago
a perfect example of freshmen council member, has her tongue wagging and not thinking before she speaks. saw her speaking for people who ignorantly stop paying rent. also disrespecting de.loen in chamber before other races.
Reply
3
Comment Commando
4d ago
She's obviously Delusional.You better be grateful for armed police Your very life could Depend on them being There. But you can have a unarmed rent a cop to guard you.. Who cares.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
What Does Russell Westbrook's New Record Say About His Future With the Lakers?Woods HoopsLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Related
Supporters raise questions about death of Keenan Anderson after LAPD confrontation in Venice
A use-of-force investigation is ongoing in the death of Keenan Anderson, who died of cardiac arrest hours after he was tased and restrained by LAPD officers.
Female LASD Lieutenant Alleges Gender Discrimination by Woman Captain
A female sheriff's lieutenant is suing Los Angeles County, alleging a woman supervisor discriminated against her in order to impress her chain of command and told the plaintiff to report to work after the plaintiff contracted the coronavirus.
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Drops Petition for Order Directing Villanueva to Cooperate in Gang Probe
Los Angeles County has dropped a petition demanding that former Sheriff Alex Villanueva cooperate with the Office of the Inspector General's ongoing investigation into alleged internal LASD gangs. In its court papers filed July 7, the county stated that although a new OIG ordinance makes clear that the sheriff must...
2urbangirls.com
LA County drops petition demanding former Sheriff cooperate in deputy gang probe
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County has dropped a petition demanding that former Sheriff Alex Villanueva cooperate with the Office of the Inspector General’s ongoing investigation into alleged internal LASD gangs. This is an interesting twist considering the media heavily focused on the County’s attempt to force him...
foxla.com
LAPD removes 'Thin Blue Line flag' from station after receiving complaint
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department removed the "Thin Blue Line Flag" from one of its stations after receiving a complaint from a community member saying the flag represents extremist views. The flag was hung over the front desk of the Rampart Station. While Chief Michel Moore said...
foxla.com
Ex-husband allegedly drives dump truck into South LA home in apparent domestic dispute
LOS ANGELES - A man was caught on camera driving a dump truck into his ex-wife's South Los Angeles home over the weekend in an apparent domestic dispute. This all happened around 4 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said they'd been called to the home in the 1500 block of W. 107th Street for reports of a domestic disturbance.
signalscv.com
Missing man found and arrested on suspicion of battery against former spouse
Patrick James Yates, reported missing on Jan. 3, was arrested on suspicion of battery against a former spouse one week later, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station booking logs. On Jan. 3, it was reported that Yates was last seen on Dec. 31 at approximately 11 a.m....
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor’s ex-aide testifies to being physically abused in City Hall
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – An ex-aide to Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. testified on Jan. 12 that she was subjected to physical abuse while working in City Hall. Melanie McDade testified under oath for hours about the abuse she suffered at the hands of the mayor, which has been alleged by one of his ex-wives who also worked for the Inglewood Police Department.
NBC Los Angeles
Family Demands Justice, Plans to Sue After LAPD Killing of Father in Westlake
The family of a man shot and killed by Los Angeles police officers said Friday that they plan to file a lawsuit, contending his slaying was unjustified. Takar Smith’s family and their lawyer said the father of six was going through a mental health crisis and that the Los Angeles Police Department officers who responded should have contacted the department’s mental health assessment team. The lawyer said also that a kneeling Smith did not pose an immediate threat of death or serious bodily injury when officers shot him dead.
wufe967.com
LAPD bans Thin Blue Line flag over complaint it represents 'racist, bigoted views'
The Los Angeles Police Department banned the Thin Blue Line flag from public areas within police departments this week over a complaint the flag represented “violent, extremist views.”. LAPD Chief Michel Moore defended the controversial move to Fox News Digital, saying, “Yesterday we received a community complaint of the...
Gun violence: Shooting reports this past week in Los Angeles area
Shootings happened throughout Los Angeles County this week. In addition to previously reported incidents in Pasadena, North Hollywood and a deputy-involved shooting in Valencia, the following gun violence also occurred. Man found shot dead in East Los Angeles. A man was found shot to death Saturday morning in East Los...
2urbangirls.com
Is Karen Bass’ success in clearing Venice homeless encampments just a facade
LOS ANGELES (2UrbanGirls) – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is basking in the success of removing 100 people off of city streets and into temporary shelters in less than 30 days on the job. No one seems concerned with how she is having so much success, in a short amount of time.
2urbangirls.com
Los Angeles Urban League appoints Cynthia Mitchell-Heard as its new Chief Operating Officer
The highly respected non-profit executive makes history by becoming the first woman Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the legendary civil rights organization as it begins its second century of service to underserved communities in Los Angeles County. LOS ANGELES – Cynthia Mitchell Heard, a highly respected leader in nonprofits, has...
Family of father killed during LAPD shooting seeks justice
The family of a father who was shot and killed during an encounter with Los Angeles Police officers is demanding justice and accountability for his death. Takar Smith, 46, a father of six, was one of three people who were killed during separate encounters with officers within the first week of 2023. After Takar was […]
Vigil set for teacher who died after being police used stun gun
A vigil is set Saturday evening in memory of Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matters cofounder Patrisse Cullors, who went into cardiac arrest and died Jan. 3 after Los Angeles police used a stun gun and shackled him following a traffic crash in Venice. It will be held...
postnewsgroup.com
California Family Whose Beachfront Properties were Seized 100 years ago, Sells Land Back to County for $20 Million
The great-grandchildren of the African American couple Willa and Charles Bruce, whose land in Southern California was taken in 1924 and returned to the family last year, have opted to sell it back to the local government for $20 million. In the 1920s, the beach resort was extremely popular with...
Los Angeles County collects 33 billion gallons of rainwater in recent storms
Good news has surfaced in Los Angeles County’s ongoing battle with water scarcity. The Los Angeles County Public Works Department announced Monday that more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater have been captured in the early months of the California winter storm season. It will be used as drinking water and is enough to supply […]
2urbangirls.com
Baldwin Hills department store robbed
LOS ANGELES – A Baldwin Hills department was reportedly robbed Sunday evening. Users on the Citizen App reported a jewelry theft at the Macy’s located at the Baldwin Crenshaw Mall. It was also reported shots were fired. Authorities reported two suspects were last seen driving in the area...
goldrushcam.com
Former Owner of Orange County, California Wastewater Treatment Company Pleads Guilty to Federal Environmental Criminal Charge
January 15, 2023 - LOS ANGELES – The former owner of a wastewater treatment facility in Orange County and his company each pleaded guilty on Friday to. a federal environmental criminal charge for discharging untreated industrial wastewater into the county’s sewer system. Tim Miller, 65, of Kewaskum, Wisconsin,...
KTLA.com
Orange County public defender dies in Mexico; loved ones question circumstances
Loved ones are disputing the official account of why a public defender from Orange County died in Mexico while celebrating the one-year anniversary with his wife over the weekend. Elliot Blair, 33, died early Saturday at Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito after authorities said he was intoxicated and...
Comments / 5