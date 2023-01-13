ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Former Red Sox fan favorite announces his retirement from MLB

The Mayor’s term is officially over. Veteran infielder Travis Shaw announced over social media on Monday that he is retiring from Major League Baseball. The 32-year-old Shaw played eight career MLB seasons. To the game of baseball, Thank you! 💙 pic.twitter.com/M2aBpppx9G — Travis Shaw (@travis_shaw21) January 16, 2023 Shaw began his career with the Boston... The post Former Red Sox fan favorite announces his retirement from MLB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Cubs agree to contract with World Series champion

The Chicago Cubs are bringing in a player who is fresh off a World Series. The Cubs reached agreement on a 2-year deal with Trey Mancini. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reports that the deal includes an option to terminate after one year. News: Free agent Trey Mancini is in agreement with the Cubs on a 2... The post Cubs agree to contract with World Series champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade

After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary MLB Star

The New York Mets announced the passing of a franchise legend on Monday afternoon. Frank Thomas, a three-time All-Star who played for the Mets from 1962-1964, passed away at the age of 93, the team confirmed. Thomas was an original Met, as he was part of the franchise's inaugural team in 1962. Fans ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

4 Cardinals on 40-man roster who won’t survive 2023 season

Fans believed the Cardinals would be active over the offseason. Their lack of moves suggests they may wait until the season. According to reports from the 2023 Winter Warm-Up in St. Louis, many of the Cardinals’ attempts to land free agents were scoffed due to competition for the role. No offer was set in stone. The role would be met with competition in Spring Training.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Comeback

Unfortunate injury update revealed for New York Yankees starter

On Saturday, an unfortunate update was revealed on the status of New York Yankees starter Frankie Montas. Montas, who was acquired in a trade last season with the Oakland Athletics, didn’t fare too well unfortunately in his first season in pinstripes. Montas went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in 39.2 innings pitched. He pitched once Read more... The post Unfortunate injury update revealed for New York Yankees starter appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

John Mozeliak discusses contract, Cardinals’ offseason, payroll

John Mozeliak’s most recent contract extension with the Cardinals covered the 2021-23 seasons, yet the president of baseball operations doesn’t seem too concerned about his status as he enters the final year of that contract. Speaking with reporters (including The Athletic’s Katie Woo and Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat) today at the Cardinals’ Winter Warm-Up fan event, Mozeliak said that he’d spoken to ownership about a possible new deal, but “I’m not overly focused on my contract or what 2024 looks like yet.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Rangers Sign Pirates INF to Minor League Deal

The Texas Rangers announced the signing of first baseman/outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo to a minor-league contract with an invitation to Major League Spring Training camp. The Rangers made the announcement via Twitter. Tsutsugo played 50 games with the Pirates last season, batting .171/.249/.229/.478 with two home runs and 19 RBI. Since...
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres Sign Ángel Sánchez To Minor League Deal

The Padres and right-hander Ángel Sánchez are in agreement on a minor league deal, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. The righty will get an invitation to major league Spring Training. Sánchez, 33, has a very small amount of major league experience, which came back in 2017 with the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
wrestlinginc.com

Pro Wrestlers With Backgrounds In Baseball And Softball

In light of the news that WWE would be heavily pursuing the recruitment of NCAA athletes under the recently enacted Name, Image, and Likeness bylaws, wrestling fans can expect to get a greater variety of young performers on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday nights than ever before. Of the big four sports in North America (football, basketball, ice hockey, and baseball), football and basketball have far and away produced the greatest quantity of future pro wrestlers. Amateur wrestling has also made for a natural go-between for athletes looking to transition to a career in the wrestling ring, leaving sports like baseball in the dust.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLB

Teams that are absolutely loaded at each position

With just about a month to go before pitchers and catchers begin reporting for Spring Training, it’s time we have a look at which teams are projected to have the best group of players at each position. With a hat tip to our friends at FanGraphs, we can do just that.
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy