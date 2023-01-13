In light of the news that WWE would be heavily pursuing the recruitment of NCAA athletes under the recently enacted Name, Image, and Likeness bylaws, wrestling fans can expect to get a greater variety of young performers on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday nights than ever before. Of the big four sports in North America (football, basketball, ice hockey, and baseball), football and basketball have far and away produced the greatest quantity of future pro wrestlers. Amateur wrestling has also made for a natural go-between for athletes looking to transition to a career in the wrestling ring, leaving sports like baseball in the dust.

