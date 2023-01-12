ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
communityadvocate.com

Amazon announces Prime Air drones at Westborough robotics facility

WESTBOROUGH – Media from across the state and globe gathered at the Amazon Robotics in Westborough in November as the company unveiled its Prime Air drones. The drone was unveiled as part of an event called “Delivering the Future” at the Westborough facility. “How do you get...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury Market Basket officially opens its doors

SHREWSBURY – Customers with full carts shopped around the new Market Basket during its grand opening this morning. “This has been a long time coming. We’re happy and the customers are happy – that’s what matters most,” said Market Basket Operations Manager David McLean. McLean...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Q97.9

Coastal $19 Million New Hampshire Farmhouse With an Elevator and 30-Car Barn

Imagine owning a farmhouse on 45 acres with ocean views built by a former governor with an elevator where a Kentucky Derby winner was bred. It's not often that a farmhouse sits near the ocean. Most of us for sure think rural and inland, surround by forest and open land. But in this case, 56-68 Atlantic Drive in North Hampton, New Hampshire, just an hour from Boston, is a 45 acre piece of property with four buildings on the compound including a luxurious main house with views of the Atlantic Ocean.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
The Fiction Addiction

Buying a Home in Boston

This is a bit annoying, since you'll need to organize and share a lot of financial paperwork, but getting pre-approved for a mortgage early on will give you a clear idea of how much you can really afford. Having your financing in order early in the process can also make you a more attractive buyer to sellers since there are fewer ways the offer can fall though.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

The day the molasses tank exploded

Today is, of course, the anniversary of the Great Molasses Flood, when a poorly maintained tank of molasses on the North End waterfront exploded at 12:40 p.m. on an unseasonably warm January day, sending a viscous brown tsunami down Commercial Street, killing 21 people and several horses, destroying buildings and bending the elevated.
BOSTON, MA
nerej.com

MassHousing closes $31 million affordable housing financing to CSI Support & Development Services

MassHousing has closed on $31 million in affordable housing financing to CSI Support & Development Services for the refinancing, renovation and extension of affordability of City Square Elderly Housing. The 120-unit property, also known as Charlestown Co-op, serves senior citizens and residents with disabilities, and as part of the transaction, residents will see affordability protections extended for at least 24 years.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Wilmington considers temporary use of Trahan

WILMINGTON — At the meeting of the Wilmington Select Board on Jan. 9, 2023, Town Manager Jeff Hull explained that the town has looked at the Louise Davy Trahan Elementary School in Tewksbury as a possible temporary location for students. Wilmington is planning for a new school to be built to replace the Wildwood Early Childhood Center. The Wildwood was closed abruptly last year due to an oil spill and other needed repairs.
WILMINGTON, MA
WCVB

Made in New England: New Balance and Rhody Rug are staples in the northeast

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Balance is showing off its latest American manufacturing facility in Methuen. It opened in March 2022, and by November, additional teams had already been added to increase production. The workers at this facility make New Balance’s 990 shoes. The sneakers are sold as part of New Balance’s MADE in USA collection, meaning at least 70% of the shoes and its components are made domestically, but some pieces are imported.
METHUEN, MA
Kristen Walters

Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this month

A major discount supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new grocery store location in Massachusetts this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Massachusetts supermarket location in Danvers. However, they will also be offering a "sneak peak" of the new store on January 25th, according to the company's website.
DANVERS, MA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

North Shore woman to buy house after winning $4M on scratch ticket she bought at gas station

REVERE, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to buy a house after she won $4 million on a scratch ticket that she bought at a gas station on Wednesday. Merari Gutierrez Garcia, of Revere, chose the annuity option on her “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $200,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
EVERETT, MA
tourcounsel.com

Prudential Center | Shopping mall in Boston Massachusetts

The Prudential Building is not only the second tallest in the city of Boston, but also houses the Prudential Center shopping center on its first floors. It is one of the most important within the city and undoubtedly one of the malls in Boston most visited by tourists and locals. Saks Fifth Avenue was one of the first stores to move into the building and is still there, though only with its women's clothing and accessories section. There are also Polo Ralph Lauren stores, the sports brands Lululemon and Under Armor, as well as the children's clothing brand Janie and Jack. Candy lovers should head to Sugarfina, a candy store for adults.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Chief Nursing Officer at MetroWest Medical Center To Leave

FRAMINGHAM – The Chief Nursing Officer at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham is leaving. Multiple staff members inside the hospital informed SOURCE, that Chief Nursing Officer Daniel Wright told the hospital’s leadership and managers of his resignation today, January 13. Wright was hired in May of 2022. He...
FRAMINGHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy