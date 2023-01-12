Read full article on original website
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?Ted RiversMassachusetts State
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreHanover, MA
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
Buying a Home in BostonThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
"The Embrace" commemorates the Kings' love and suffering in the city where they met.Boston, MA
Abigail Johnson is an American businesswoman and billionaire from Massachusetts, who is the CEO and president of Fidelity Investments, one of the largest investment management companies in the world. She is also known for her philanthropy and her passion for finance and investing.
communityadvocate.com
Amazon announces Prime Air drones at Westborough robotics facility
WESTBOROUGH – Media from across the state and globe gathered at the Amazon Robotics in Westborough in November as the company unveiled its Prime Air drones. The drone was unveiled as part of an event called “Delivering the Future” at the Westborough facility. “How do you get...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury Market Basket officially opens its doors
SHREWSBURY – Customers with full carts shopped around the new Market Basket during its grand opening this morning. “This has been a long time coming. We’re happy and the customers are happy – that’s what matters most,” said Market Basket Operations Manager David McLean. McLean...
Coastal $19 Million New Hampshire Farmhouse With an Elevator and 30-Car Barn
Imagine owning a farmhouse on 45 acres with ocean views built by a former governor with an elevator where a Kentucky Derby winner was bred. It's not often that a farmhouse sits near the ocean. Most of us for sure think rural and inland, surround by forest and open land. But in this case, 56-68 Atlantic Drive in North Hampton, New Hampshire, just an hour from Boston, is a 45 acre piece of property with four buildings on the compound including a luxurious main house with views of the Atlantic Ocean.
Buying a Home in Boston
This is a bit annoying, since you'll need to organize and share a lot of financial paperwork, but getting pre-approved for a mortgage early on will give you a clear idea of how much you can really afford. Having your financing in order early in the process can also make you a more attractive buyer to sellers since there are fewer ways the offer can fall though.
universalhub.com
The day the molasses tank exploded
Today is, of course, the anniversary of the Great Molasses Flood, when a poorly maintained tank of molasses on the North End waterfront exploded at 12:40 p.m. on an unseasonably warm January day, sending a viscous brown tsunami down Commercial Street, killing 21 people and several horses, destroying buildings and bending the elevated.
nerej.com
MassHousing closes $31 million affordable housing financing to CSI Support & Development Services
MassHousing has closed on $31 million in affordable housing financing to CSI Support & Development Services for the refinancing, renovation and extension of affordability of City Square Elderly Housing. The 120-unit property, also known as Charlestown Co-op, serves senior citizens and residents with disabilities, and as part of the transaction, residents will see affordability protections extended for at least 24 years.
homenewshere.com
Wilmington considers temporary use of Trahan
WILMINGTON — At the meeting of the Wilmington Select Board on Jan. 9, 2023, Town Manager Jeff Hull explained that the town has looked at the Louise Davy Trahan Elementary School in Tewksbury as a possible temporary location for students. Wilmington is planning for a new school to be built to replace the Wildwood Early Childhood Center. The Wildwood was closed abruptly last year due to an oil spill and other needed repairs.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Market Basket celebrating grand opening of new Mass. location with giant liquor store on Friday
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is celebrating the grand opening of a new Massachusetts location that has a giant liquor store on Friday. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury, according to the store’s website. The store, which is more...
WCVB
Popular low-priced grocery store ALDI opening new Massachusetts location
DANVERS, Mass. — ALDI, a grocery store chain known for its low prices and for requiring a $0.25 deposit to use a shopping cart, is opening a new location in Massachusetts later this month. The company announced that a new store, at 100 Independence Way in Danvers, will open...
WCVB
Made in New England: New Balance and Rhody Rug are staples in the northeast
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Balance is showing off its latest American manufacturing facility in Methuen. It opened in March 2022, and by November, additional teams had already been added to increase production. The workers at this facility make New Balance’s 990 shoes. The sneakers are sold as part of New Balance’s MADE in USA collection, meaning at least 70% of the shoes and its components are made domestically, but some pieces are imported.
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this month
A major discount supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new grocery store location in Massachusetts this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Massachusetts supermarket location in Danvers. However, they will also be offering a "sneak peak" of the new store on January 25th, according to the company's website.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
Boston
A beloved Cambridge nightclub is reopening in Central Square almost 20 years later
ManRay, which closed its doors in 2005, is returning to Central Square. A Cambridge nightclub known as the “home of the Boston Underground” will reopen nearly 20 years after it closed its doors. ManRay, which carved out a space for experimental music, LGBTQ-friendly themed nights, and a heady...
Boston 25 News WFXT
North Shore woman to buy house after winning $4M on scratch ticket she bought at gas station
REVERE, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to buy a house after she won $4 million on a scratch ticket that she bought at a gas station on Wednesday. Merari Gutierrez Garcia, of Revere, chose the annuity option on her “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $200,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
tourcounsel.com
Prudential Center | Shopping mall in Boston Massachusetts
The Prudential Building is not only the second tallest in the city of Boston, but also houses the Prudential Center shopping center on its first floors. It is one of the most important within the city and undoubtedly one of the malls in Boston most visited by tourists and locals. Saks Fifth Avenue was one of the first stores to move into the building and is still there, though only with its women's clothing and accessories section. There are also Polo Ralph Lauren stores, the sports brands Lululemon and Under Armor, as well as the children's clothing brand Janie and Jack. Candy lovers should head to Sugarfina, a candy store for adults.
$100,000 Mass Cash ticket sold in Blackstone on Saturday
A $100,000 Mass Cash ticket was the highest lottery prize won in Massachusetts on Saturday. The ticket was sold at Blackstone Smoke Shop. The next-highest prize won on Saturday was a $50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Route 114 Citgo in Salem.
FraminghamSOURCE
Chief Nursing Officer at MetroWest Medical Center To Leave
FRAMINGHAM – The Chief Nursing Officer at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham is leaving. Multiple staff members inside the hospital informed SOURCE, that Chief Nursing Officer Daniel Wright told the hospital’s leadership and managers of his resignation today, January 13. Wright was hired in May of 2022. He...
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts Could Experience Snow on Sunday, Monday: What to Expect
Maine got lucky with the lottery Friday night but Massachusetts is winning in the snow forecast that mountains relish. While it will be a wintry weekend for all of New England, the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic.
