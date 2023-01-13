ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, IA

The Guardian

Ukrainian adviser quits after claims over Russian missile that killed dozens

A Ukrainian presidential adviser has resigned after causing widespread anger when he suggested a Russian missile that killed dozens had been shot down by Ukraine. Over 40 people were killed in the south-central city of Dnipro and 39 are still missing when a Russian X-22 anti-ship ballistic missile hit an apartment block on Saturday. In comments to a YouTube channel that he appears on daily, hours after the attack, Oleksiy Arestovych said the rocket had detonated after it had been downed by Ukrainian air defence forces.

