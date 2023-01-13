Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kentucky Family Host Insanely Fun and Creative Bob Ross Painting Party
When I was a kid, I used to watch Bob Ross on television. It's entirely possible you did too. And here's the thing. I was creative, but I didn't have any artistic talent when it came to drawing or painting. Truly! Sure, I was the guy you wanted on your Pictionary team, but it wasn't because I could draw. I was just really good at reading minds and guessing what my teammates were trying to draw.
Why This Moment from Owensboro’s Lip Sync Battle is My Absolute Favorite
Saturday night marked the 6th Annual Puzzle Pieces Lip Sync Battle in Owensboro. By the way, it was a record-setting night that featured some absolutely unforgettable moments. If you ever dreamed of an event that sported its own highlight reel, there were plenty of them over the weekend at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Monster Trucks Roar and Smash Their Way into Union County, Kentucky
Things are about to get loud in Sturgis as Monster Truck Wars heads into town. Tickets are available now for this action-packed event. You'll get to see and ride in giant monster trucks as seen on national television as they battle it out. The biggest names in Monster Trucks, including...
Owensboroans Share the Intersections They Avoid Like the Plague
Do you have unorthodox ways of getting to certain locations in Owensboro JUST to avoid certain traffic situations?. I can tell you that I do. I cannot stand Highway 54, so I have ways to get to businesses out there that keep me from dealing with it. And it doesn't matter which side of 54 I need. I will find a way to get where I'm going without touching it. Well...I might CROSS it at an intersection, but that's about it.
Kentucky Mission Offers Home In A Box For Tornado Victims-Here’s How To Apply
Tornadoes have swept through the Bluegrass and caused severe devastation to many families. One Kentucky mission is helping them to recover one box at a time. Owensboro's St. Vincent de Paul is always serving the community in whatever ways it can to make it better. We serve our neighbors in...
Kentucky YMCA Offering FREE Parenting Classes & All Are Welcome
Every parent needs a little extra help from time to time. The Owensboro Family Y is stepping up to the plate with FREE Parenting Classes and you're invited. If you live in Owensboro hopefully you've made your way over to the Owensboro Family YMCA to experience all the wonderful things happening. The mission of the Y is very simple but awesome;
Abandoned Kentucky Pup Gets Her Happy Ending & Her Story Will Bring You To Tears
People can truly be cruel. This week a Kentucky dog was found wandering the streets and her story will absolutely break your heart. But we've got the best news ever!. Every single time I hear of a dog being dropped off at a shelter or a rescue it tears me to pieces. So many of the stories come with "well they just weren't for our family" or "we aren't ever home" or "we can't handle him or her" THEN DON'T GET A DOG! Dogs are people too and they have feelings and precious hearts that deserve to be filled with all the love they can handle. If more people realized and took note of this the shelters would be empty.
Queen of Hearts Jackpot Excitement is Building in Owensboro, KY
This has been a big week for lottery jackpots. Last night, the Mega Millions jackpot soared to 1.1 BILLION dollars! The Powerball jackpot has climbed to nearly 400 million dollars as well. Here in Owensboro, there's a bunch of excitement building at the local Bingo hall. For the second time in the last twelve months, the Queen of Hearts jackpot at Trinity High School's Bingo has gone unclaimed and the pot is getting bigger and bigger by the night. And, honestly, the odds may be more slightly in your favor in Owensboro than they are for the Mega Millions or Powerball jackpots.
Author of ‘100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die’ Kicks Off Book Tour This Week in Evansville
Those of us who call Indiana home already know that there are lots of interesting places to see and things to do here in the Hoosier state. Things are changing all the time, though, and it never hurts to be informed, updated, or reminded of the best that Indiana has to offer. A new book called 100 Things To Do In Indiana Before You Die seems to do just that. The book's author, Jamie Ward, is coming is kicking off her book tour this Friday in Evansville and you'll have the chance to meet her and get an autographed copy of the book.
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
Owensboro Kentucky Church Rummage Sale Has Some of the Most Unique Items EVER
We're revisiting a bargain we found in Kentucky last week. A local church is hosting an even bigger winter rummage sale with tons more items and it's awesome. Last week we gave you all the juicy good details on an Owensboro church hosting a yard sale. Well, they're back and they've gone bigger and better. How exciting is that?!
Adopt a Senior Program in McLean County Brings Cheer on Valentine’s Day
This Valentine's Day, you have the chance to bring joy to someone's life. Cabin Fever Embroidery & Gifts has created a senior adoption program to do just that. You can make Valentine's Day much brighter for the residents of Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation and Sunny Acres Personal Care in McLean County. Here's how to help.
Talented Kentucky Baker Fulfills Life-Long Dream of Owning Her Own Store
I remember where I was the first time I met Victoria Hess. I was doing a remote broadcast at Come-hither, a women's intimate clothing store here that's owned by my friends Rhonda and Jenny. For that special event, Victoria had a small display set up inside their Owensboro store. It was close to Christmas time, so she had some holiday goodies and, the things that really caught my eye, hot chocolate bombs. She hooked me up with a sampler and I was instantly hooked. Everything she made was delicious.
5 Owensboro KY Stores Your Parents (and Grandparents) Loved
I wonder how many big box department stores--or department store chains that ARE NOT considered "big box"--will still be here in 40 or 50 years. My money is on Walmart, for sure, and maybe Target. I don't think Meijer is going anywhere, either. But I could certainly be very wrong. Technology is advancing far more quickly than it did in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. And society is growing accustomed to the ever-growing number of conveniences those advances have created. So who knows? We may not even SHOP the same way in 40 years. We all know there was no Amazon in 1982, if that's any clue.
HUGE NEWS! Whiskey Myers Bringing 2023 Concert Tour to Evansville, Indiana
A big ole taste of Texas is coming to the Tristate. We have big concert news to share today for the Evansville-Owensboro area. Whiskey Myers are bringing their 2023 tour to the Ford Center this spring!. The Palenstine, Texas-based Whiskey Myers released their debut album way back in 2008. They've...
You Could Win Tickets to See Old Dominion in Concert in Evansville
As you likely know, Old Dominion is bringing their 2023 No Bad Vibes Tour to the Ford Center in Evansville later this month. The tour rolls into town on Thursday, January 19th and some great tickets for that show are still available. FRANK RAY. GREYLAN JAMES. KASSI ASHTON. The concert...
Owensboro, KY Food Truck Adds Sinfully Delicious New Menu Item for 2023
So much for New Year's resolutions. LOL! J's Good Grub, Owensboro, Kentucky's wildly popular food truck, just smashed the heck out of any resolutions involving food for 2023. They just rolled out a brand new menu item for the New Year and it looks sinfully delicious. I don't know of anyone who's going to be able to resist this temptation. If you love French fries and you love pizza, you're definitely going to LOVE this.
Classic Car Invasion! Free Downtown Owensboro Cruise-In Returns
Rev up your engines, the Sunset Cruisers just announced the cruise-in schedule for 2023. Are you ready to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles in town? It's one of the most popular car cruises and begins in April. We have the monthly themes and complete schedule.
Tell City, IN Native Lands Exciting Tour Manager Job for Country Music Star
Tell City, Indiana native Luke Hilgenhold has had a very busy couple of years. Since graduating from Belmont University in Nashville, he has been on the road with a couple of country music artists. In 2023, he'll be out on the road again and serving as a Tour Manager!. It...
POLL: What Is Your Favorite Bakery in the Western KY Area?
It was not my intent to throw a monkey wrench into your New Year's resolution, but that's what this might look like. NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION COUNTERATTACK--BUT NOT REALLY. I consulted a number of polls conducted nationwide, and "losing weight" comes out at the top of most of them. And if I dug deeper, I'd probably find that, historically, that resolution--or maybe quitting smoking--would be number one.
WBKR
Owensboro, KY
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0