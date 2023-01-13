ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WBKR

Kentucky Family Host Insanely Fun and Creative Bob Ross Painting Party

When I was a kid, I used to watch Bob Ross on television. It's entirely possible you did too. And here's the thing. I was creative, but I didn't have any artistic talent when it came to drawing or painting. Truly! Sure, I was the guy you wanted on your Pictionary team, but it wasn't because I could draw. I was just really good at reading minds and guessing what my teammates were trying to draw.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Owensboroans Share the Intersections They Avoid Like the Plague

Do you have unorthodox ways of getting to certain locations in Owensboro JUST to avoid certain traffic situations?. I can tell you that I do. I cannot stand Highway 54, so I have ways to get to businesses out there that keep me from dealing with it. And it doesn't matter which side of 54 I need. I will find a way to get where I'm going without touching it. Well...I might CROSS it at an intersection, but that's about it.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Kentucky YMCA Offering FREE Parenting Classes & All Are Welcome

Every parent needs a little extra help from time to time. The Owensboro Family Y is stepping up to the plate with FREE Parenting Classes and you're invited. If you live in Owensboro hopefully you've made your way over to the Owensboro Family YMCA to experience all the wonderful things happening. The mission of the Y is very simple but awesome;
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Abandoned Kentucky Pup Gets Her Happy Ending & Her Story Will Bring You To Tears

People can truly be cruel. This week a Kentucky dog was found wandering the streets and her story will absolutely break your heart. But we've got the best news ever!. Every single time I hear of a dog being dropped off at a shelter or a rescue it tears me to pieces. So many of the stories come with "well they just weren't for our family" or "we aren't ever home" or "we can't handle him or her" THEN DON'T GET A DOG! Dogs are people too and they have feelings and precious hearts that deserve to be filled with all the love they can handle. If more people realized and took note of this the shelters would be empty.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Queen of Hearts Jackpot Excitement is Building in Owensboro, KY

This has been a big week for lottery jackpots. Last night, the Mega Millions jackpot soared to 1.1 BILLION dollars! The Powerball jackpot has climbed to nearly 400 million dollars as well. Here in Owensboro, there's a bunch of excitement building at the local Bingo hall. For the second time in the last twelve months, the Queen of Hearts jackpot at Trinity High School's Bingo has gone unclaimed and the pot is getting bigger and bigger by the night. And, honestly, the odds may be more slightly in your favor in Owensboro than they are for the Mega Millions or Powerball jackpots.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Author of ‘100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die’ Kicks Off Book Tour This Week in Evansville

Those of us who call Indiana home already know that there are lots of interesting places to see and things to do here in the Hoosier state. Things are changing all the time, though, and it never hurts to be informed, updated, or reminded of the best that Indiana has to offer. A new book called 100 Things To Do In Indiana Before You Die seems to do just that. The book's author, Jamie Ward, is coming is kicking off her book tour this Friday in Evansville and you'll have the chance to meet her and get an autographed copy of the book.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside

Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Talented Kentucky Baker Fulfills Life-Long Dream of Owning Her Own Store

I remember where I was the first time I met Victoria Hess. I was doing a remote broadcast at Come-hither, a women's intimate clothing store here that's owned by my friends Rhonda and Jenny. For that special event, Victoria had a small display set up inside their Owensboro store. It was close to Christmas time, so she had some holiday goodies and, the things that really caught my eye, hot chocolate bombs. She hooked me up with a sampler and I was instantly hooked. Everything she made was delicious.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

5 Owensboro KY Stores Your Parents (and Grandparents) Loved

I wonder how many big box department stores--or department store chains that ARE NOT considered "big box"--will still be here in 40 or 50 years. My money is on Walmart, for sure, and maybe Target. I don't think Meijer is going anywhere, either. But I could certainly be very wrong. Technology is advancing far more quickly than it did in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. And society is growing accustomed to the ever-growing number of conveniences those advances have created. So who knows? We may not even SHOP the same way in 40 years. We all know there was no Amazon in 1982, if that's any clue.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Owensboro, KY Food Truck Adds Sinfully Delicious New Menu Item for 2023

So much for New Year's resolutions. LOL! J's Good Grub, Owensboro, Kentucky's wildly popular food truck, just smashed the heck out of any resolutions involving food for 2023. They just rolled out a brand new menu item for the New Year and it looks sinfully delicious. I don't know of anyone who's going to be able to resist this temptation. If you love French fries and you love pizza, you're definitely going to LOVE this.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

POLL: What Is Your Favorite Bakery in the Western KY Area?

It was not my intent to throw a monkey wrench into your New Year's resolution, but that's what this might look like. NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION COUNTERATTACK--BUT NOT REALLY. I consulted a number of polls conducted nationwide, and "losing weight" comes out at the top of most of them. And if I dug deeper, I'd probably find that, historically, that resolution--or maybe quitting smoking--would be number one.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Owensboro, KY
WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky.

