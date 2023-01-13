ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX43.com

NFL fans wild for Wild Card weekend

LANCASTER, Pa. — Wild Card weekend of the NFL playoffs brings fans to the edge of their seats. On the menu for fans out to cheer on their team: smooth drinks and good eats. The staff at Tobias Frogg in Lancaster County know they have to be at their best for fans.
